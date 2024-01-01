App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Productivity Bots Software - Austria
A bot is a software application designed to automate or perform tasks for other programs or users. Productivity bots function as add-ons to software tools, enhancing them with extra features, organization, or automation beyond the basic capabilities of the product. By integrating a bot with a software platform, the utility of the existing tool is significantly increased for the team. While productivity bots can be integrated into various software types, they are most commonly used in team collaboration tools.
Submit New App
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fil...
Trello
trello.com
Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.
Habitica
habitica.com
Habitica is a free habit and productivity app that treats your real life like a game. Habitica can help you achieve your goals to become healthy and happy.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Zapier
zapier.com
Zapier is a global remote company that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use. Although Zapier is based in Sunnyvale, California, it employs a workforce of 250 employees located around the United States and in 23 other countries.
Mem
mem.ai
Mem is a note-taking application powered by artificial intelligence. At its core, it's designed to keep busy professionals organized, particularly those who generate and manage a high volume of information. Mem goes beyond simple note-taking: it utilizes AI to create an 'extended brain' for each us...
Motion
usemotion.com
Motion is the focus and productivity tool used by thousands of top-performing CEOs and professionals. It protects your time and focus so you can spend it on what matters most
Any.do
any.do
Join millions of people who use Any.do daily to stay organized and get more done.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
FlowUs
flowus.cn
FlowUs, a new generation knowledge management and collaboration platform Using cloud notes as a carrier, combined with online documents, knowledge bases, folders and other multi-form functions, it provides individuals and teams with a one-stop work center for digital information management and coll...
Unito
unito.io
Unito keeps your stack in sync from app to app to app with a new, simpler approach to integration powered by live 2-way sync. Anyone on your team can connect and sync data in minutes between the apps and tools you're already using. Turn tasks in one tool into tickets in another; send analytics data ...
BeforeSunset AI
beforesunset.ai
BeforeSunset AI is a web-based AI daily planner designed to help teams and busy professionals with daily planning and time management. HOW IT WORKS: With BeforeSunset AI planner and to do software, you can plan your day through the calendar and to-do list, by reviewing yesterday’s achievements, and ...
Glasp
glasp.co
Glasp is an AI-powered tool that enables users to quickly and effectively summarize YouTube videos. It utilizes the latest advancements in natural language processing and machine learning to provide users with a concise and accurate summary of the video in question. Combining the power of ChatGPT a...
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Integrately
integrately.com
Integrately is a 1 click automation software which enables you to connect multiple apps with amazing ease. Using Integrately you can create simple one-to-one workflows or create complex workflows with just a few clicks. You can also choose from our ready to use automations and set up your workflow i...
Momentum
momentum.io
Automate Your Sales Using AI. Momentum helps teams improve pipeline management and close rates with automated MEDDIC, notifications, call summaries, and deal rooms that connect Slack, Salesforce and the rest of your revenue stack.
Range
range.co
Range is the place for remote and hybrid teams to check in with each other, whether async or in real-time. Run efficient check-ins and meetings on your team's preferred schedule that allow you all to know: – Know who’s working on what, who needs help, and how they’re feeling – Answer daily team ques...
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-Powered Sales and Marketing platform that helps businesses around the globe to scale faster with Account-Based Marketing solutions. In a single platform: Identify and Discover your target accounts, Orchestrate one-one conversations with target groups, Engage them across multiple ...
CalendarHero
calendarhero.com
Schedule every meeting faster. Smart scheduling software for modern business. Meetings take time, but scheduling shouldn’t.
TextExpander
textexpander.com
TextExpander is a typing productivity tool that helps teams manage recurring writing tasks, create snippets, correct spellings, share content, and more. Keep your whole team communicating efficiently and with consistent language. Share messaging snippets, signatures, and descriptions with everyone w...
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro helps you turn Leads into Customers and close more meetings. Master email outreach with AI. Automate sequences, personalize with merge tags, and enhance customer engagement. Start winning more deals now.
Clockwise
getclockwise.com
Clockwise is an AI-powered time management calendar tool that optimizes teams' schedules to create more time in their day. It offers a new way of working with flexibility and focus. Clockwise utilizes AI, specifically GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), to design an ideal day for users based ...
Geekbot
geekbot.com
Geekbot brings you peace of mind! - Keep your team in sync. Find harmony in your day as standups, scrums, retrospectives, and surveys run on autopilot. - Get more done. Enjoy the freedom of a self-managing team as streamlined workflows unlock valuable time. - Help performers, perform. Build a cultu...
Workast
workast.com
Workast is the best project management platform for Slack teams. Workast helps teams manage projects, tasks, events, clients and to-dos easily. Use your Slack account to sign up in less than a minute and keep track of work in both Slack and Workast, creating tasks quickly and seeing what needs to be...
DailyBot
dailybot.com
#1 for Async Work. Run asynchronous standup meetings, retrospectives, team check-ins and surveys with remote teams. DailyBot also tracks your team’s motivation and helps you celebrate wins with Kudos. Start for free.
Seismic
seismic.com
Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement Cloud™ is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow a...
Magical
getmagical.com
Magical is a productivity app that speeds up repetitive tasks as you work - no APIs or integrations required. Just an browser extension. With a simple keystroke, Magical automates mundane tasks like messaging, data entry, sourcing, and prospecting workflows. Unlike existing automation solutions t...
Troops
troops.ai
Troops is Software-at-your-Service, designed with humans in mind. It’s a revenue communications platform, a central nervous system for your go-to-market teams that delivers the right information to the right people at the right time. Teams never miss a revenue signal, allowing them to take rapid act...
Freedom
freedom.to
Our company is a small-sized business (up to 50 employees) with HQ located in North Carolina, and we are a remote team that works across three continents. We're building the world's best solution for managing distractions across desktop and mobile devices. Freedom blocks distracting websites and app...
APILayer
apilayer.com
APILayer is an API marketplace. APILayer is the leading provider of off-the-shelf, cloud-based API products built to help developers and businesses around the world operate quickly and effectively. Today, organizations of all sizes struggle to support complex digital transformations and exploding de...
FlyMSG
vengreso.com
FlyMSG is the AI productivity app that saves you 1-hour+ a day by making repetitive tasks fly away while you work. Imagine a productivity assistant that writes, expands and engages for you. FlyMSG autofills snippets or entire messages within nanoseconds anywhere online, allowing any user to: * Incr...
Polly
polly.ai
Capture instant feedback on Slack, MS Teams, Zoom and Google Meet with Polly. It helps teams of all sizes make smarter, data-driven decisions, instantly! We believe in a world where every voice has the power to transform work, and it’s our goal to make them heard. More than 40% of the Fortune 100 co...
Tability
tability.app
Tability is an AI-assisted platform designed to streamline the goal-tracking process, motivate performance and help users stay aligned with their main objectives and OKRs (Objectives and Key Results). It uses AI to formulate strategies based on objectives, suggesting measurable goals and tasks inst...
Quills AI
quills.ai
Quills.ai is your AI data assistant to access, analyze, and visualize data from databases, CSVs, and Excel effortlessly by chatting in plan english. Save time and rev up productivity with in-app chat, Slack, chatbots, etc.. and gain instant insights.
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
Instabot
instabot.io
Instabot is a conversational marketing platform that allows you to create and launch chatbots that understands your users, and then curates information, answers questions, captures contacts, and books meetings instantly. This is proven to increase conversions and reduce costs. Build, integrate, and ...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
Teamline
teamline.app
Teamline is the simple project management tool for Slack Teamline eliminates the need for clunky, time-consuming project management software It gives everybody in your Slack team a complete view of tasks assigned to them, across many projects. You can track and assign tasks, directly from Slack
CoffeePals
coffeepals.com
CoffeePals is a Microsoft Teams app that matches individuals together for virtual coffee meetings to increase employee engagement, start new dialogues and develop deeper connections. This app pairs together coworkers on a regular basis, over a video chat and a cup of coffee, to have a one-on-one mee...
SupBot
supbot.com
Sup can facilitate a standup meeting, retrospective meeting, or other meetings asynchronously for your team using either a chat-based interface or a dialogue window. Core Features: 1. Conduct Daily Standups 2. Holiday / Vacation / Leave tracking 3. Run Quick surveys & polls 4. Monitor Team’s Mood.
The Bot Platform
thebotplatform.com
Start building a better employee experience. The Bot Platform's easy to use, no-code platform allows anyone to build their own bots, digital assistants and automated work tools on communication channels like Microsoft Teams, Workplace from Facebook and Messenger. Easily build apps, automate workflo...
Scratchpad
scratchpad.com
Track changes in your pipeline and update Salesforce faster. Scratchpad is a modern experience for reps and leaders that makes managing pipeline, inspecting deals, coaching, and forecasting fast, simple, and delightful.
HeyTaco
heytaco.chat
HeyTaco creates a more vibrant workplace by bringing people together through social recognition and rewards. HeyTaco's fun and unique kindness currency (tacos) will help build stronger connections, boost morale, and increase overall team happiness. Key Benefits: - Promotes positive communication - ...
PosherVA
posherva.com
Accelerate Your Sales With The Power of a Personal Assistant for Less Than $1/Day. Save time and make more sales with an automated virtual assistant that automates your daily tasks on Poshmark™.
Outfunnel
outfunnel.com
Outfunnel unites your sales and marketing data and prioritizes your leads. All marketing engagement (email opens, web visits, form fills, etc.) gets recorded in your CRM. Sales can identify the hottest leads and sell smarter. Keep sales & marketing contacts in sync 24/7. Find your best opportunities...
SureTriggers
suretriggers.com
SureTriggers is an automation platform that lets you connect different apps and services to create workflows that trigger specific actions based on user behavior or other criteria. It is easy to use and requires no coding knowledge, allowing you to automate tasks and save time. With SureTriggers, yo...
Rattle
gorattle.com
Rattle makes intricate sales processes easy to follow Revenue teams have detailed, important-to-follow sales processes — it’s your winning formula for securing new business & delivering a consistent customer experience. But we know as much as building out these processes wasn’t easy, it’s even harde...
Conclude
conclude.io
Conclude helps companies to boost collaboration and streamline workflows. Use Conclude Link to connect Slack and Microsoft Teams for bi-directional chat, or use Conclude Workflows to manage support tickets, issues, incidents, and more, in Slack. 👉 Conclude Link: connect Slack and Microsoft Teams to...
Suptask
suptask.com
The next-generation team-to-team AI ticketing system that empowers your conversations on Slack. Helping you find the right answers, improve collaborations and achieve faster resolution times. Your employees are all on Slack, why force them somewhere else to manage tickets? With a Slack native ticket...
Troopr Reports
troopr.ai
Troopr Reports provides users with the ability to privately discuss and act upon Jira reports using Slack channels. With over 20 pre-designed report templates, including the Jira burndown chart and velocity chart, Troopr Reports makes it simple to configure and set up Jira reports within Slack. Furt...
Spinach.io
spinach.io
Spinach.io is the AI Meeting Assistant for product development teams. — Builds agendas — Runs more effective meetings — Takes AI meeting notes, transcript and video — Templates designed for product meetings (standup, planning, user research, + more) — Captures action items and updates your board (Ji...
Katch
gokatch.ai
Katch is an AI Assistant that takes care of scheduling your meetings, right from your email. It integrates directly with your email and calendar, taking the hassle out of arranging meetings. Simply loop Katch into your email conversations, and it will find suitable times, coordinate with all parties...
Jell
jell.com
Daily standup meetings to unite teams. Manage goals and OKRs. Integrates with Slack, MS Teams, Jira, Github, Trello, & more. Try it free for 14 days.
Actioner
actioner.com
Actioner is your AI-powered work assistant, optimized to operate seamlessly within Slack. Designed as a dynamic business co-pilot, it is geared to boost efficiency and productivity, and simplify multi-platform task management. With a suite of AI agents tailored to address a wide spectrum of professi...
MyCheckins
mycheckins.io
MyCheckins helps teams reduce the time spent in meetings. Meetings are opportunities to collaborate with your team, make sure the team is aligned towards the goals, explore new ideas and do better as a team. Instead lot of meetings end up being the time spent to discuss status updates and making sur...
Konnectify
konnectify.co
Konnectify is a super simple SaaS integration platform for modern teams. One platform for all your automation needs so that you can focus on what truly matters - your growth. Set automations and pass data between apps in minutes. Use our new visual workflow builder (iPaaS) - add connections, filters...
Locoia
locoia.com
Locoia provides analytics and automation software solutions for growth and technology oriented companies. In addition to holistic analytics dashboards that can be integrated with your data sources, we offer ready-to-use pre-configured automation logic for sales & marketing that can be seamlessly int...
Prospr
prospr.work
Prospr is transforming employee management as the one app to replace them all for the success of frontline teams. Common sense solutions delivered in a mobile-app employees love, we are the future of work. Prospr offers robust real-time communication, learning & development, scheduling, shift manage...
Yodel.io
yodel.io
Yodel.io is the phone system that unites all your communication in one place that your team already loves – Slack! No additional software needed. Use your own phone number or get a new one in over 100 countries.