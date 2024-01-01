App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Pricing Software - Bahrain
Companies leverage pricing solutions to formulate, oversee, and assess optimal pricing strategies for their products and services. Although initial product and service prices are typically established in ERP or CRM systems, pricing software introduces flexible functionalities that empower sales teams to customize pricing based on individual customer needs, along with options for discounts and rebates. This software incorporates robust data analysis tools, enabling the tracking of pricing strategy impacts on sales profitability. This analytical insight aids companies in improving win rates and maximizing margins on their transactions. Pricing solutions can assist in developing initial price lists or offering sales representatives dynamic pricing tailored to specific selling scenarios. These solutions seamlessly integrate with CRM, ERP, e-commerce, and CPQ systems, with a primary focus on integration with ERP or CRM as the central repositories for pricing data. This integration facilitates the sharing of pricing information among all stakeholders involved in the sales negotiation process.
Submit New App
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress is the market leading intelligent repricing solution for Amazon and eBay sellers allowing for increased sales and profit margins.
Quoter
quoter.com
IT Sales Quoting Software will never be the same. Quote to cash platform that helps IT Service Providers save time & supercharge revenues. Upgrade your quote-to-cash process today. Send winning sales quotes in minutes. Quoter is online quoting software for sales teams. Our easy-to-use platform, aut...
Paddle
paddle.com
Paddle offers the complete payments, tax and subscriptions solution for SaaS. Instead of cobbling together and maintaining a fragmented payments stack, we “do-it-for-you” in one platform, giving you a single source of data and revenue truth. We handle everything from checkouts, payments, subscriptio...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, an...
Pricemoov
pricemoov.com
Pricemoov is a global provider of next-generation price management and optimization solutions that help companies power digital commerce, adapt to market dynamics, and empower sales teams. Featuring powerful data science, end-to-end automation, and an intuitive user experience, the cloud-native Pric...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
Pricer24
pricer24.com
Pricer24 is an Enterprise SaaS BI-solution for category managers of brands and online stores. The company provides clients with a comprehensive platform that offers insights on the pricing, promotional status, and reviews of products where they can organize large data sets to compare and contrast th...
Recurrency
recurrency.com
Recurrency is a sales and pricing automation platform for your enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Recurrency is the automation platform for ERPs built for speed –– from streamlined workflows to eye-blink load times on every page. Stop doing breathing exercises while you wait for your ERP to ...
PriceAgent
priceagent.com
Optimize pricing with our software. User answer questions, we create surveys and collect data. Our algorithm ensures quality and displays insights in graphs. Compare demographics and preferences. Projects are available for custom insights, priced at $2,000 to $4,000.
Stigg
stigg.io
Stigg is an easy to implement, adaptable pricing and packaging management platform. We eliminate unnecessary complexity and extraneous details, so you can implement any pricing plan in just a couple of minutes. We took care of all the right abstractions and integrations, so you don't need to spend t...
ProductEngine
productengine.app
Share your price list in real time with all stakeholders. Use ProductEngine to consolidate your pricing and kick start your business automation journey!
Minderest
minderest.com
Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if thei...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails’ Services CPQ helps enterprise technology companies build professional services quotes quickly and easily. We are ideal for teams who sell complex services but struggle with accuracy and timeliness. The WorkRails Services CPQ platform standardizes how services are sold, allowing for repeat...
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
Manufacturing is complex. Selling it shouldn't be. In Mind Cloud is the scalable digital sales platform made for manufacturers. Our end-to-end sales software flawlessly aligns your customers’ goals with your production capabilities and unites all your sales processes on one platform. The In Mind Clo...
QuickLizard
quicklizard.com
Quicklizard’s AI-pricing optimization platform helps multichannel retailers automate and optimize their pricing and promotions. With Quicklizard – retailers know that their prices are always aligned with their business goals. The right price for every SKU. On every channel. All the time.
Dealavo
dealavo.com
Dealavo is a provider of e-commerce analytics solutions for online shops and brands. It specializes in price monitoring and automation for e-shops and DPSM (Distribution, Pricing, Shelving, Merchandising) solutions for manufacturers. Dealavo cooperates with companies in 32 markets, working with both...
Spresso
spresso.com
Spresso modular SaaS solutions, built by retailers in response to real-world challenges around pricing, data privacy, customer LTV and churn. Spresso insights unlock the profit in your data by leveraging machine learning, advanced analytics, and AI
ParityDeals
paritydeals.com
Streamline your product pricing and promotions with ParityDeals API Our API offers real-time access to our comprehensive database of location-wise pricing, festivals, and more, making it easy for you to enhance your product's functionality and offers users a seamless experience.
Competitoor
competitoor.com
Competitoor is the service for price intelligence. We track the price of your competitors and help you defining your price strategy.
Boardfy
boardfy.com
World’s fastest price tracking and dynamic pricing platform Boardfy allows you to track your competitors or distributors, make automated price changes, optimize your Google Shopping campaigns and much more!
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions