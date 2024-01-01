App store for web apps
Top Presentation Software
Presentation software is a digital tool designed to create, organize, and deliver visual presentations. It enables users to combine text, images, graphics, and multimedia elements in a structured and engaging format. Commonly used for business meetings, academic lectures, and public speaking, presentation software allows presenters to convey information effectively, enhance audience engagement, and facilitate communication through slideshows or interactive presentations.
Google Slides
google.com
Google Slides is a presentation program included as part of a free, web-based software office suite offered by Google within its Google Drive service. The service also includes Google Docs and Google Sheets, a word processor and spreadsheet respectively. Google Slides is available as a web applicati...
Microsoft PowerPoint Online
microsoft.com
Collaborate for free with an online version of Microsoft PowerPoint. Save presentations in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same. Microsoft PowerPoint is a presentation program, created by Robert Gaskins and Dennis Austin at a software company named Forethought, Inc. It was...
Microsoft Sway
sway.cloud.microsoft
Create and share interactive reports, presentations, personal stories, and more. Sway is an easy-to-use digital storytelling app for creating interactive reports, presentations, personal stories and more. Its built-in design engine helps you create professional designs in minutes. With Sway, your im...
iCloud Keynote
icloud.com
Keynote is a presentation software application developed as a part of the iWork productivity suite by Apple Inc. Version 10 of Keynote for Mac, the latest major update, was released in March 2020. On January 27, 2010, Apple announced a new version of Keynote for iPad with an all-new touch interface.
Prezi
prezi.com
Prezi is an Hungarian presentation software company founded in 2009, with offices in Budapest, San Francisco, and Riga.As of April 2018, Prezi had more than 100 million users who had created more than 325 million public presentations that have been viewed over 3.5 billion times.The word prezi is the...
Zoho Show
zoho.com
Slides, stories, and ideas to inspire. Zoho Show lets you create, collaborate, present, broadcast, and publish presentations, the smarter way.