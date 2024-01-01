App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Presentation Software - United Arab Emirates
Presentation software is a digital tool designed to create, organize, and deliver visual presentations. It enables users to combine text, images, graphics, and multimedia elements in a structured and engaging format. Commonly used for business meetings, academic lectures, and public speaking, presentation software allows presenters to convey information effectively, enhance audience engagement, and facilitate communication through slideshows or interactive presentations.
Submit New App
Microsoft PowerPoint Online
microsoft.com
Collaborate for free with an online version of Microsoft PowerPoint. Save presentations in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same. Microsoft PowerPoint is a presentation program, created by Robert Gaskins and Dennis Austin at a software company named Forethought, Inc. It was...
Google Slides
google.com
Google Slides is a presentation program included as part of a free, web-based software office suite offered by Google within its Google Drive service. The service also includes Google Docs and Google Sheets, a word processor and spreadsheet respectively. Google Slides is available as a web applicati...
Beautiful.ai
beautiful.ai
Beautiful.ai is an online presentation maker that makes it easy to create stunning presentations in minutes. It has hundreds of smart slides built with AI-assisted design, so users can present ideas in an impactful yet efficient way. The platform features customizable templates, millions of free st...
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, colle...
Microsoft Sway
sway.cloud.microsoft
Create and share interactive reports, presentations, personal stories, and more. Sway is an easy-to-use digital storytelling app for creating interactive reports, presentations, personal stories and more. Its built-in design engine helps you create professional designs in minutes. With Sway, your im...
iCloud Keynote
icloud.com
Keynote is a presentation software application developed as a part of the iWork productivity suite by Apple Inc. Version 10 of Keynote for Mac, the latest major update, was released in March 2020. On January 27, 2010, Apple announced a new version of Keynote for iPad with an all-new touch interface.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
Renderforest
renderforest.com
Renderforest is an all-in-one branding platform offering users the best online tools to create high-quality videos, graphic designs, logos, mockups, and websites with minimal time and effort. Start the creation process with the online logo maker to build a unique and memorable brand without hiring a...
Prezi
prezi.com
Prezi is an Hungarian presentation software company founded in 2009, with offices in Budapest, San Francisco, and Riga.As of April 2018, Prezi had more than 100 million users who had created more than 325 million public presentations that have been viewed over 3.5 billion times.The word prezi is the...
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
Prezo
prezo.ai
PrezoPage is a versatile tool that aids in building presentations, documents, and websites using artificial intelligence. This AI-driven technology primarily functions as a comprehensive presentation canvas, designed to enhance and streamline the workflow. It features a unique offering in the form ...
Slidesgo
slidesgo.com
Slidesgo, a vertical of Freepik Company, was born in 2019 with a clear ambition: to make accessible the design of easily editable and high-quality Google Slides and Powerpoint templates, both visually and thematically, to all types of audiences. We help people save time with professional and customi...
PresentationAI
presentations.ai
ChatGPT for Presentations - Create beautifully designed presentations in minutes. Presentations.ai is an AI enabled presentation maker that allows you to create decks from a simple prompt, Word or PDF file, Youtube videos, detailed outlines and more. You can create a presentation in under a minute, ...
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Piktochart
piktochart.com
Piktochart is an intuitive, easy-to-use visual communication platform for designing visuals and repurposing videos. Its infographic, presentation, flyer, poster, and report maker helps communicators tell stories that matter and make a difference. Get your point across with impactful presentations, c...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Decktopus
decktopus.com
Experience the future of presentations with Decktopus AI - the all-in-one presentation software powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology. With AI-generated outlines, slide content, images, icons, slide items, and even slide notes and scripts, Decktopus AI takes the stress out of presen...
Personate AI
personate.ai
Personate is a AI Video Generation platform using Synthetic Humans. With Personate you can create Video Presentations for Learning and Development Content for your teams without camera and make a Human speak just by Typing text. This frees you from expensive Video Production cost and saves more ti...
Zoho Show
zoho.com
Zoho Show lets you create, collaborate, present, broadcast, and publish presentations, the smarter way. Make your ideas resonate: Show provides a clean and clutter-free interface design, letting your stories take the center stage. Concentrate on creating compelling content for your presentations wit...
Vyond
vyond.com
Expert Results Without The Effort. Make Engaging Videos In Seconds. Vyond is the AI-powered video creation platform that puts the power of a video production studio - from script writing to finished video - right at your fingertips. Use Vyond Go, the industry’s first generative AI-powered script and...
Pitch
pitch.com
Pitch is the collaborative presentation software for modern teams. With a focus on real-time collaboration, smart workflows, and intuitive design features, Pitch makes it fast and delightful for teams to create and deliver beautiful presentations, and easy for anyone to find inspiration from templat...
Slidebean
slidebean.com
Slidebean is a pitch deck design platform for startups and small businesses. Our online presentation tools can help you create professional slides, with an artificial-intelligence presentation software, or with a team of business experts and designers.
Elai.io
elai.io
Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the ne...
Rephrase.ai
rephrase.ai
Text-to-video powered by generative AI and you. Rephrase Studio is a text-to-video generation platform that eliminates the complexity of video production, enabling you to create professional-looking videos with a digital avatar in minutes.
Slides
slides.com
Slides is a suite of modern presentation tools, available right from your browser. Unlike traditional presentation software, there's no need to download anything. Working with collaborators to make an awe-inspiring presentation has never been easier.
Promo
promo.com
At our core is the dedication to empower our customers to promote anything with videos. We believe that businesses of all sizes should be able to promote their vision without limits. That's why we work hard to provide all of the creative assets and tools needed to promote effectively. With Promo.com...
Colossyan
colossyan.com
Here at Colossyan, the future of learning was builded by AI video. Colossyan's easy-to-use AI video platform is reshaping the landscape of L&D content creation. Join top companies like Novartis, Continental, WSP, and Paramount and say goodbye to expensive filming, scheduling delays, and low engagem...
Office Timeline
officetimeline.com
Nobody likes wasting hours every week creating and updating project timelines for review meetings. Office Timeline is a simple but powerful app that helps you turn complex project data into PowerPoint timelines, Gantt charts, and program roadmaps in seconds. Customize them with just a few clicks to ...
DocHipo
dochipo.com
Free Graphic Design Software. For Marketers and Content Creators. Create stunning infographics, flyers, posters, banners, social posts in minutes to market your brand and win more business.
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Everything you need to engage your audience is here. And it's so easy to use. Involve your participants with live polls. Crowdsource the best questions and ideas from your audience. Excite your class with some quiz competition. Win your audience's full attention and deliver rockstar performances on ...
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
Wooclap
wooclap.com
Wooclap is an interactive platform that maximises the possibility for smartphones and computers to become exceptional learning tools that make learning awesome and effective.It was developed in collaboration with neuroscientists, course technologists, and teachers to maximise information retention a...
Ludus
ludus.one
Ludus is an advanced presentation tool for creative professionals. It's like Sketch and Keynote had a baby in the cloud.
Slidemodel
slidemodel.com
Create attractive presentations with professional PowerPoint templates and slide designs. Use PPT templates to give unique appearance to your presentation.
Haiku Deck
haikudeck.com
Haiku Deck is the fast, easy way to create and share beautiful presentations. Hailed as "Instagram for pitchdecks" by Mashable, the app helps even the design-challenged to deliver presentations that connect with your listeners, spruce up your social media feed, illustrate your blog, promote your pro...
Plus
plusdocs.com
Plus AI is an AI presentation maker that helps you create, edit, and design presentations, directly in Google Slides. With Plus AI, you can use the same AI technology that powers tools like ChatGPT and Duet AI to make professional presentations for work, share existing assets and content with your t...
Ceros
ceros.com
Ceros is a cloud-based platform encompassing a collaborative, real-time digital canvas, upon which designers create animated, interactive content without the need for developers. Founded in 2012, the startup raised $3 million from investors and having won customers such as ShopBazaar, Mini, Stella ...
emaze
emaze.com
Emaze is one of the world’s leaders in presentation software, empowering individuals and companies to create better, more engaging storytelling in minutes. Our unique patented technology allows any user - Whether they are tech-savvy with design knowledge or not- to automatically create professional ...
Slideoo.ai
slideoo.ai
SlideooAI is a SaaS platform that allows users to generate unique, professional presentations using AI in 1 - 2 minutes from long text, pdf, and website URLs. Our platform is designed to foster seamless collaboration, teamwork and unleash the collective brilliance of our users.
PresentationGPT
presentationgpt.com
PresentationGPT is an AI-powered presentation generator that creates high-quality presentations in seconds. It uses GPT-4, the most advanced language generation models available to fuel their AI algorithms and generate impressive presentations. The tool is designed to work seamlessly with PowerPoin...
VideoScribe
videoscribe.co
VideoScribe is an easy-to-use, drag and drop animated video maker for beginners to professionals, applicable for any industry and job role. Create professional-quality animated videos that captivate and educate your audience. Communicate any topic or message in a quick and engaging way to grab atten...
Pitch Avatar
pitchavatar.com
Pitch Avatar is an is an AI-powered solution for effective business presentations and content delivery. You can easily share your sales presentations, product demos, marketing, training and other content and get conversions. Just upload your presentation, generate a script to it in any language, ad...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Premast
premast.com
Premast Plus allows you to create branded designs and gives you access to your brand assets inside PowerPoint. Managing, sharing, and use your brand assets, files, and designs. Not only we expanded our asset library, added new integrations, updated our UX but also built new features for the sake of ...
mmhmm OOO
ooo.mmhmm.app
Create an immersive video experience with a friend. Other video call apps make you choose between your face or what you’re looking at. With OOO, you can film what’s in front of you and share your real-time reaction on the same screen, so you get to be in the middle of the action.
Doratoon
doratoon.com
Doratoon is an easy-to-use video maker for creating awesome and engaging videos for professional use in minutes. Founded in 2015, formed by a group of brave, energetic, and creative young people, Doratoon now has 1 million + users, covering 160+ countries and regions and some main industries - HR, B...
PandaSuite
pandasuite.com
The most interactive no code builder. Developed by a Parisian team and launched in 2015, PandaSuite is a simple & creative SaaS platform to build applications and interactive experiences without a line of code. Create visually using PandaSuite Studio: design your screens, play with +40 components an...
Grunt
grunt.pro
Grunt Pro is a PowerPoint add-in designed for everyone working with reports or business presentations in PowerPoint. Grunt can help you to improve on four important areas when using PowerPoint: → Work more efficiently → Enhance the quality of your slides → Enhance your workflow and reduce stress → C...
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Slideform
slideform.co
Slideform puts your presentations on auto-pilot. Tired of copying & pasting data into slides? Slideform connects content, data, graphics, and charts to your presentation slides. With Slideform, businesses can create customized, data-intensive slide decks in a fraction of the time while enforcing bra...
Storydoc
storydoc.com
Storydoc is the leading alternative to static PDFs and presentations for business professionals. From pitch decks and one-pagers to long-form reports and proposals, Storydoc makes it easy to create beautiful and engaging decks using AI. With powerful integrations to your sales and marketing tools, y...
SlideSpeak
slidespeak.co
AI tool to create presentations - powered by ChatGPT. SlideSpeak allows you to generate presentations, summarize presentations and much more.
Seidat
seidat.com
Seidat is a cloud-based sales platform that works on any device. It enables smooth sales flow for your whole team through interactive and easy-to-use sales materials and collaboration features. You can create, edit, present (f2f/online), share, manage, analyze and e-sign your sales materials in Seid...
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan Content Hub redefines sales, marketing, and service processes to enable teams to work smarter and faster together for optimal results. With sophisticated, AI-driven features and automation that support each phase of the buying process, Bigtincan Content Hub enables teams to drive improved ...
ChatSlide
chatslide.ai
ChatSlide.ai is an end-to-end presentation platform designed for coaches, trainers, and marketers to create professional content. Whether you need slides, posts, or videos with avatars, ChatSlide.ai enables users to generate accurate content from any source in just 5 seconds
encaptiv
encaptiv.com
encaptiv's all-in-one presentation, sales and marketing platform bridges the gap between presentations and business goals - improving engagement, productivity and outcomes through intelligent automation.
SlideMagic
get.slidemagic.com
SlideMagic is a web-based tool to make business presentations.