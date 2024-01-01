App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
Categories

Top PreSales Management Software - Switzerland

The primary influencers of user satisfaction in PreSales Management products are identified as "Quality of Support" and "Ease of Use." These key factors are assessed through an algorithm that carefully selects attributes deemed most predictive of user satisfaction within this product category.

Submit New App


Vivun

Vivun

vivun.com

B2B selling must change. Win over today's sales-proof buyers with transparency and trust. Vivun's AI-powered platform enables businesses to redefine the buyer experience, differentiate from the competition, and accelerate revenue. With the Solutions organization at the forefront, companies can align...

Prelay

Prelay

prelay.com

Prelay's Team Selling Platform helps companies simplify their complex deals and maximize their most valuable internal resources to drive revenue faster as a team. Too many revenue teams let static CRM files and legacy tooling suppress their selling potential. Without a purpose-built solution for man...

PreSkale

PreSkale

preskale.com

PreSkale helps PreSales integrate with CRM and Product eco-systems to streamline evaluation experiences and track product-market insights to deliver impactful technical wins. 1/ Work in-sync with product, sales, and customers to identify winning practices 2/ Track efforts, winning solutions, and cri...

Explore

Desktop

Download

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Singlebox
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy