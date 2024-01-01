App store for web apps
Top Predictive Analytics Software - St. Barthélemy
Predictive analytics software delves into historical data patterns, extracting insights to forecast future outcomes. By scrutinizing data sets, it identifies trends and patterns using statistical analysis and algorithms. Analysts leverage this software to construct decision models, aiding business managers in strategic planning for optimal results. From understanding customers, products, and partners to pinpointing potential risks and opportunities, predictive analytics software serves a diverse user base including analysts, business users, data scientists, and developers. These programs empower organizations to transition from a retrospective to a forward-looking approach regarding customer behavior, utilizing both stored and real-time big data. They are deployable both on-premise, typically for enterprise users, and in the cloud. While much predictive analytics software is proprietary, open-source alternatives also exist. Recent advancements demonstrate integration with business intelligence platforms, ERP systems, and other digital analytics software, enhancing its utility and accessibility across various domains.
Shutterstock
shutterstock.com
Shutterstock is an American provider of stock photography, stock footage, stock music, and editing tools; it is headquartered in New York. Founded in 2003 by programmer and photographer Jon Oringer, Shutterstock maintains a library of around 200 million royalty-free stock photos, vector graphics, an...
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes w...
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is a no-code tool designed to simplify the process of data science. It packs in the functionalities of machine learning model building, explaining results, and predicting outcomes, all within a single interface. Models can be built and deployed directly from the platform in minutes, sa...
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI is an AI-powered brand management platform where marketers can generate their brand strategy, test creative assets and monitor brand performance – all in real-time. ProQuo interacts with consumers daily and measures how they really feel about your brand, competitors and category. ProQuo’s ...
mindsdb
mindsdb.com
MindsDB is the platform for customizing AI from enterprise data. MindsDB trains, tests and then selects the most accurate state of the art AI models to apply to your data, giving you super accurate predictions and forecasting.
Faraday
faraday.ai
Faraday is an AI-driven platform that focuses on predicting customer behavior. It integrates with existing business stack to facilitate data-driven decision making, with a specific emphasis on predicting customer engagement and behavior. Features of the platform include built-in consumer data capab...
Akkio
akkio.com
Akkio is an AI data platform designed primarily for agencies and their clients, aiming to facilitate data-driven decision making in real-time. Its function range is broad, including but not limited to preparing and cleaning data, making predictions and forecasts, and evaluating performance. Notably...
Verint
verint.com
Verint Messaging™ is a purpose-built solution for integrating messaging into the digital customer journey and facilitating conversations with customers via messaging and social channels at-scale. Providing a digital customer engagement solution for messaging channels, Verint combines agent and virtu...
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insig...
Fluidly
fluidly.com
Fluidly is fundamentally rethinking the way businesses plan and manage their finances, from cashflow to funding. So whether you’re a business looking for an effortless way to keep on top of your cash, or an accountant who wants to better serve their clients – we can help.
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenec...
LeanDNA
leandna.com
LeanDNA is a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps global manufacturers reduce excess inventory, prevent critical shortages, and establish operational command. The platform is factory-centric, bridging the gap between complex supply chains and inventory operations and their outdated, labor-intensive ...
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solut...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer is a powerful software tool for developing and deploying machine learning models. It provides a user-friendly interface that allows users to build, train, and evaluate neural networks without requiring extensive programming knowledge. With a wide range of features and algorithms, Neu...
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Open. Flexible. Built to adapt to your team’s AI needs. DataRobot brings all your generative and predictive workflows together into one powerful platform. Quickly deliver AI that your business needs,, govern all your assets, and tap into world-class AI experts.
QuData
qudata.com
QuData's core areas of competency are Conversational AI (speech recognition, dialogue systems, voice assistants); natural language understanding; image analysis (image classification and segmentation, object/face detection); customer behaviour analysis. The company's team of programmers and data sci...
Braincube
braincube.com
Braincube is a smart IIoT platform suite with business and expert apps designed for industry. Braincube’s platform and off-the-shelf apps empower manufacturers to find instant and long-term value from data streams and Big Data analytics. Its operating software provides immediate visibility into live...
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow is an AI-driven revenue marketing platform that provides a unified attribution, forecasting, and planning solution to help B2B marketers become revenue leaders. InfiniGrow's platform helps B2B SaaS marketing teams uncover the business impact of any marketing activity, forecast the results...
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver...
Pecan
pecan.ai
Founded in 2018, Pecan is a predictive analytics platform that leverages its pioneering Predictive GenAI to remove barriers to AI adoption, making predictive modeling accessible to all data and business teams. Guided by generative AI, companies can obtain precise predictions across various business ...
Vortexa
vortexa.com
State of the art energy analytics that paints a global picture of cargo flows. Identify energy market opportunities before the competition with Vortexa.
NWO.ai
nwo.ai
NWO.ai is a leading consumer intelligence platform that is revolutionizing the future of external data for enterprises. Using its proprietary artificial intelligence technology, NWO.ai is able to anticipate major changes in micro-trends, before they occur, providing companies with the critical insig...
Enveyo
enveyo.com
Enveyo's cloud-based suite of solutions enables organizations to optimize every step of their shipping processes. From the moment the order is placed to the moment the package is delivered, Enveyo's logistics software is designed to save your organization time, money, and headaches. Turn your shippi...
Prevedere
prevedere.com
Prevedere cloud-based business intelligence solutions deliver unprecedented forecast accuracy by harnessing the predictive power of global economic data.
Predelo
predelo.com
Get AI-powered forecasts and optimized decisions for your business on autopilot, integrated directly with the tools you already use.
Verteego
verteego.com
Verteego's AI analyzes your data in real-time and generates recommendations to optimize your supply chain, boost your marketing campaign.
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.