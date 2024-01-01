Top PR CRM Software - Armenia

App store for web apps
Public Relations (PR) CRM software facilitates the storage of contact details and the management of relationships with stakeholders and influential figures such as journalists and bloggers. Customized to cater to the specific needs of PR agencies and departments, this software equips PR teams with essential tools for effective communication with media members, monitoring the history of a company's interactions with individual influencers, and evaluating engagement levels with PR campaigns. PR CRM software is commonly integrated with other PR solutions like press release distribution and analytics software. Although there is some overlap with media and influencer targeting tools, PR CRM primarily aids in the tracking, organization, and evaluation of existing media relationships, while the latter focuses predominantly on lead discovery and outreach efforts.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
Collaborator.pro
collaborator.pro
Collaborator.pro — direct advertising exchange, which connects the advertiser and the publisher of the site (information sites, media, blogs, publishing houses, portals). Goal — advertising placement in the form of guest posts in the CIS market and around the world.
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Founded in 2003, Mynewsdesk offers a modern digital PR solution for businesses to engage with journalists, influencers, customers and other important stakeholders. The all-in-one PR platform makes it easy to create and distribute news and content, monitor what's being said in the industry and the me...