Top PR Analytics Software - Switzerland

Public relations (PR) analytics software empowers companies to gauge the efficacy of their PR initiatives. It furnishes valuable insights into which PR activities drive traffic and engagement, distinguishing effective strategies from less impactful ones. These insights enable PR teams to evaluate the reach of their actions and make informed decisions for future campaigns. Such tools serve as a means for PR firms to demonstrate their value to clients and enable in-house communications professionals to analyze their campaigns. Typically integrated with other PR software like press release distribution, media targeting, and monitoring tools, PR analytics software enhances the effectiveness of PR efforts.

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.

Business Wire

Business Wire

businesswire.com

Business Wire, the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure services, offers a comprehensive suite of public relations and investor relations solutions. With a strong focus on helping clients achieve their news distribution goals, the Business Wire team leverages extensiv...

Newswire

Newswire

newswire.com

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Agility PR Solutions (formerly MediaMiser ) is a provider of media monitoring and analysis software and professional services for public relations and marketing professionals. Agility PR Solutions uses proprietary technology to monitor, aggregate, analyze and share content from more than 200,000 sou...

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Mediaboard

Mediaboard

mediaboard.com

Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to the...

Signal AI

Signal AI

signal-ai.com

In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...

News Exposure

News Exposure

newsexposure.com

News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...

CoverageBook

CoverageBook

coveragebook.com

CoverageBook is built for busy PR pros, so you can spend less effort reporting on coverage and put your energy into the more important parts of PR. Make coverage reports, faster. Trusted by over 13,000 agency and in-house public relations professionals in more than 40 countries. CoverageBook is wond...

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Automatically collect and report media coverage. PeakMetrics extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time.

Wiztrust

Wiztrust

wiztrust.com

The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...

Arkreach

Arkreach

arkreach.com

Craft media lists, measure performance, optimize content, navigate crises Arkreach is a product suite for your communications needs using reader-focused news media data to plan, optimize and assess. Through this product, you can craft media lists, measure article performance, optimize content, and n...

MVPR

MVPR

mvpr.io

MVPR combines an AI-enabled PR operating system with senior PR consultancy. to help companies build strong relationships with journalists and get media coverage while maintaining total ownership over messaging and the process.

Commetric

Commetric

commetric.com

Commetric Media Analytics product features: - Combining quantitative high-level media measurement, with human-led in-depth qualitative analysis to provide comprehensive insight into media performance. - Quantitative measures such as activity over time, share of voice and volume by format help to pro...

Releasd

Releasd

releasd.com

Releasd: Next Generation Coverage Reports. Releasd showcases the full breadth of activities undertaken by modern PRs in a visual format that busy clients and executives love. More Control: Quickly tailor layouts to showcase your work, your way. Just drag and drop, it couldn’t be easier. More Scope: ...

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

accesswire.com

The ACCESSWIRE® online distribution platform provides communications professionals with a simpler and more efficient workflow for their daily activities. Communications professionals now have one single source they can turn to where they can distribute Press Releases, build a Newsroom, and plan thei...

Fullintel

Fullintel

fullintel.com

Fullintel offers a unique combination of talent, tools and technology for PR and communications professionals looking for expertly curated media monitoring and analysis software and services. Top-tier brands like Johnson & Johnson, Intuit, Bell Textron, Royal Caribbean International, and Shell trust...

Truescope

Truescope

truescope.com

Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Founded in 2003, Mynewsdesk offers a modern digital PR solution for businesses to engage with journalists, influencers, customers and other important stakeholders. The all-in-one PR platform makes it easy to create and distribute news and content, monitor what's being said in the industry and the me...

