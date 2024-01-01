App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top PR Analytics Software - Australia
Public relations (PR) analytics software empowers companies to gauge the efficacy of their PR initiatives. It furnishes valuable insights into which PR activities drive traffic and engagement, distinguishing effective strategies from less impactful ones. These insights enable PR teams to evaluate the reach of their actions and make informed decisions for future campaigns. Such tools serve as a means for PR firms to demonstrate their value to clients and enable in-house communications professionals to analyze their campaigns. Typically integrated with other PR software like press release distribution, media targeting, and monitoring tools, PR analytics software enhances the effectiveness of PR efforts.
Submit New App
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Business Wire
businesswire.com
Business Wire, the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure services, offers a comprehensive suite of public relations and investor relations solutions. With a strong focus on helping clients achieve their news distribution goals, the Business Wire team leverages extensiv...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
The fastest, most reliable all-in-one PR and earned media platform featuring global media monitoring, a media contact database and robust analytics. Search results are easily analyzed, turned into actionable data and shared using Critical Mention's comprehensive Earned Media Suite. 24/7/365 customer...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (formerly MediaMiser ) is a provider of media monitoring and analysis software and professional services for public relations and marketing professionals. Agility PR Solutions uses proprietary technology to monitor, aggregate, analyze and share content from more than 200,000 sou...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack helps organizations build trust, tell stories and show the value of earned media. We do this through PR management software that combines media database, pitching, monitoring and reporting to generate press coverage, protect brand reputation and boost PR performance and collaboration. We w...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Mediaboard
mediaboard.com
Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to the...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
CoverageBook
coveragebook.com
CoverageBook is built for busy PR pros, so you can spend less effort reporting on coverage and put your energy into the more important parts of PR. Make coverage reports, faster. Trusted by over 13,000 agency and in-house public relations professionals in more than 40 countries. CoverageBook is wond...
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Automatically collect and report media coverage. PeakMetrics extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
Arkreach
arkreach.com
Craft media lists, measure performance, optimize content, navigate crises Arkreach is a product suite for your communications needs using reader-focused news media data to plan, optimize and assess. Through this product, you can craft media lists, measure article performance, optimize content, and n...
MVPR
mvpr.io
MVPR combines an AI-enabled PR operating system with senior PR consultancy. to help companies build strong relationships with journalists and get media coverage while maintaining total ownership over messaging and the process.
Commetric
commetric.com
Commetric Media Analytics product features: - Combining quantitative high-level media measurement, with human-led in-depth qualitative analysis to provide comprehensive insight into media performance. - Quantitative measures such as activity over time, share of voice and volume by format help to pro...
Releasd
releasd.com
Releasd: Next Generation Coverage Reports. Releasd showcases the full breadth of activities undertaken by modern PRs in a visual format that busy clients and executives love. More Control: Quickly tailor layouts to showcase your work, your way. Just drag and drop, it couldn’t be easier. More Scope: ...
ACCESSWIRE
accesswire.com
The ACCESSWIRE® online distribution platform provides communications professionals with a simpler and more efficient workflow for their daily activities. Communications professionals now have one single source they can turn to where they can distribute Press Releases, build a Newsroom, and plan thei...
Fullintel
fullintel.com
Fullintel offers a unique combination of talent, tools and technology for PR and communications professionals looking for expertly curated media monitoring and analysis software and services. Top-tier brands like Johnson & Johnson, Intuit, Bell Textron, Royal Caribbean International, and Shell trust...
Truescope
truescope.com
Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Founded in 2003, Mynewsdesk offers a modern digital PR solution for businesses to engage with journalists, influencers, customers and other important stakeholders. The all-in-one PR platform makes it easy to create and distribute news and content, monitor what's being said in the industry and the me...