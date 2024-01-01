App store for web apps
Top POS Software - Aruba
POS Software refers to systems used by businesses to manage sales transactions. These systems can be installed on various devices like computers, tablets, and smartphones, and are integral for retail and hospitality industries.
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Appetize.io
appetize.io
Online web based iOS Simulators and Android Emulators. Run iPhone, iPad, Mobile Safari, APK, mobile apps in your browser with HTML5 and Javascript.
Yoco
yoco.com
Accept all major cards with SA's favourite card machines. Mobile and tap-enabled. ... Sell stuff online by creating and sending digital invoices using Yoco Link.
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast is a restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.
Kyte
kyteapp.com
With Kyte's POS App and System you get to Manage Sales, Inventory and Customers from your phone or tablet. Get it for free!
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
Lightspeed Restaurant POS is the one-stop restaurant platform that helps hospitality businesses simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Restaurant owners can understand their business with detailed reports in minutes, identify best-selling menu items and use online ordering and...
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
MOKA POS
mokapos.com
Moka is a mobile technology company providing cloud-based Point-of-Sale and payment solutions that empower small and medium-sized businesses to better sell and grow. Moka is currently present across 100+ cities in Indonesia with over 35,000 merchants and to date received more than $30 million in fun...
TouchBistro
touchbistro.com
TouchBistro is an all-in-one POS and restaurant management system that makes running a restaurant easier. Providing the most essential front of house, back of house, and guest engagement solutions on one powerful platform, TouchBistro helps restaurateurs streamline and simplify their operations – al...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
ERPLY
erply.com
ERPLY LTD, is a provider of cloud-based, iPad-oriented Point of Sale and Inventory Management software for retailers, with a focus on multi-store operations. We provide fully integrated front-end and back-office functionality for your stores, warehouses, and headquarters into a single software suite...
Oliver POS
oliverpos.com
Oliver POS is a revolutionary Point of Sale system for WooCommerce. Built especially for physical shops, Oliver allows for the full integration of your WooCommerce and physical brick and mortar stores. With a single database and platform, it’s never been easier to sell products from your physical sh...
RepairShopr
repairshopr.com
Repair shop software to give you invoicing, ticketing, POS, recurring invoices, billing and CRM for computer repairing shops and more.
Modisoft
modisoft.com
Modisoft simplifies retail and restaurant management, integrating essential functions like banking, inventory, sales, and employee management into a single user-friendly platform. Benefit from real-time sales tracking, comprehensive inventory control, and detailed reporting, all accessible across mu...
EasyStore
easystore.co
A unified commerce platform that helps you sell on both online and in-person (retail). We simplify your sales process across all channels, including online store, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Referral Program, and more. You can manage all products, orders, inventory, customers from o...
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is ...
Lithos POS
lithospos.com
Lithos POS is an easy and powerful retail/restaurant point of sale software. A retail/restaurant POS software provides a wide range of services, including inventory management, customer loyalty, and accounting.
PosBytz
posbytz.com
Your All-in-one Cloud based Restaurant & Retail Management Software Our all-in-one cloud-based restaurant and retail management software is the perfect solution for simplifying your business operations. With our easy-to-use interface, you can manage your restaurant or retail business from anywhere,...
Paymash
paymash.com
Manage your business from one central platform. Start selling in your store, online or create and send invoices.
Olsera.com
olsera.com
Olsera is more than just a Point of Sales (POS). With an all-in-one cashier application that is friendly for MSMEs, we are here to provide a complete solution from start to finish to support every step of your business. Come on, get ready to move forward with Olsera!
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people that run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platfo...
Simply POS
simplypos.com
AI-driven Point of sale, eCommerce and retail store automation platform for business with 1 to 101 store locations
Epos Now
eposnow.com
Epos Now works with almost all POS hardware. Epos Now’s software is perfect for both retail and hospitality businesses, scalable from one device to many.
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Foodics
foodics.com
Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...
Selldone
selldone.com
Selldone, a pioneering force in the e-commerce platform landscape, is headquartered in a vibrant tech hub, reflecting its innovative ethos. Established with a mission to streamline online business operations, Selldone has rapidly expanded its reach and impact. The company, characterized by a dedicat...
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
uniCenta
unicenta.com
Used by thousands of Retailers, Bars, Cafe's, Restaurants and Stores worldwide. Free and low cost support services available. Get latest downloads and info'
Imonggo
imonggo.com
Imonggo is great for small and medium retail businesses.
Rezku POS
rezku.com
Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...
orderbird
orderbird.com
Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.
Lavu
lavu.com
Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...
HitPay
hitpayapp.com
The all-in-one payment platform for SMEs. HitPay helps over 15,000 businesses across Southeast Asia and around the globe process payments efficiently and securely. We unify online, point of sale, and B2B payments into a single, integrated payment processing system.
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Handle seamlessly any type of order, even during rush hours. Recognize your most valuable diners and plan marketing campaigns wisely. BeyondMenu POS provides insightful data about your business. It is your turn to take data driven action.
Tactill
tactill.com
TacTill is an innovative startup specializing in cashing in the shop. Tactill has been designed to make your life easier and allow you to sell more, more simply.
ECRS POS
ecrs.com
ECRS POS lets you take advantage of available technology while accommodating customer preferences and meeting store space requirements.
PosEase
posease.com
PosEase is a cloud based Billing POS (Point of Sale) software for hospitality industries like restaurants, cloud kitchen, bakeries etc.
SALIDO
salido.com
SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...
Faturah POS
faturah.com
Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.
LOU
evosus.com
LOU - Powered by Evosus - is cloud business software for retail, field service, and warehouse/inventory management businesses. This powerful all-in-one ERP business software helps businesses save time by getting them off of paper, spreadsheets, or multiple apps. The Evosus team has helped over 500...
Heartland
heartland.us
Easyops
easyops.in
Easyops offers a cloud-based multi-channel retail business software for order and inventory management, return and payments management and India GST invoicing management.Our products EasyOps and EasyGST enable you to automate and simplify your retail operations from day one as our software is simple...