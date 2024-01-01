App store for web apps
Top Portals Software - Switzerland
Portal software is a development tool designed to help users create a centralized access point for navigating intranets. Companies use portals to establish accessible platforms that can range from digital dashboards to application access points, similar to single sign-on (SSO) software. These platforms offer tools for creating access points, organizing data, and integrating applications, making them especially useful for enterprise-sized companies aiming to enhance accessibility for a large user base. Another common type of portal is the infrastructure portal, which provides developers with access to internal applications, code, and data.
Budibase
budibase.com
Budibase is a user-friendly, low-code platform, perfect for businesses looking to build custom internal applications quickly and with minimal coding. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components make app development accessible even to non-coders. Customize applications to match you...
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Forest Admin is a low-code internal tool solution that helps developers rapidly equip their business teams with internal tools such as fully-featured admin panels, dashboards, and database manipulation tools that are tailored to their operations and ready to scale. All you need is to connect a data ...
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your conte...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Be...