App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Portals Software - Canada
Portal software is a development tool designed to help users create a centralized access point for navigating intranets. Companies use portals to establish accessible platforms that can range from digital dashboards to application access points, similar to single sign-on (SSO) software. These platforms offer tools for creating access points, organizing data, and integrating applications, making them especially useful for enterprise-sized companies aiming to enhance accessibility for a large user base. Another common type of portal is the infrastructure portal, which provides developers with access to internal applications, code, and data.
Submit New App
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your conte...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
Budibase
budibase.com
Budibase is a user-friendly, low-code platform, perfect for businesses looking to build custom internal applications quickly and with minimal coding. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components make app development accessible even to non-coders. Customize applications to match you...
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Forest Admin is a low-code internal tool solution that helps developers rapidly equip their business teams with internal tools such as fully-featured admin panels, dashboards, and database manipulation tools that are tailored to their operations and ready to scale. All you need is to connect a data ...
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Be...