Top Pop-Up Builder Software - Angola
Pop-up builder software, also referred to as on-site messaging software, empowers individuals without technical expertise to craft and deploy pop-up messages directly on a website. These pop-ups are strategically crafted messages aimed at engaging and guiding website visitors towards specific actions, such as signing up for newsletters or completing purchases. Offering a user-friendly, no-code solution, pop-up builder software facilitates the seamless creation and customization of these messages through intuitive drag-and-drop or WYSIWYG interfaces. These pop-ups manifest as modal windows or overlays, appearing atop existing webpages. Moreover, the software enables users to tailor pop-ups to particular audiences or trigger them based on user interactions. Traditionally associated with third-party advertising, pop-ups have evolved to become vital tools for marketers and e-commerce ventures in capturing leads, curbing page abandonment, and enhancing website conversion rates. Consequently, pop-up builder software serves as a valuable complement to lead generation and conversion rate optimization solutions. Integration with CRM and email marketing software facilitates efficient lead management, while connections with web content management systems and e-commerce platforms streamline installation processes.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Elementor
elementor.com
Elementor is a dynamic drag and drop website building platform. Used to create 4.6% of all the world's websites, Elementor helps web creators build stunning, comprehensive WordPress websites, without any need for code. With hundreds of widgets, integrations, website templates, and design tools, Elem...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring...
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Whether you’re a marketing pro or just getting started, Unbounce landing pages turn more of your visitors into leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders for any skill level—plus AI-powered optimization features—Unbounce helps you create and publish beautiful, high-performing pages in just...
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Brave
getbrave.io
Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easi...
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Getsitecontrol
getsitecontrol.com
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform with a versatile popup builder on board. It helps ecommerce brands attract repeat customers. The app provides merchants with the tools they need to prom... Show More te special offers, prevent cart abandonment, conduct surveys, collect emails, manage con...
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Experience the most creative and compliant way to collect data directly from consumers. Create fun, engaging, interactive experiences that drive more sales, fuel engagement, and capture the valuable first-party data.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is the all-in-one business platform for experienced creators, coaches, and experts to monetize their knowledge and services online. The platform includes everything you need to market and sell digital products–like email marketing, membership sites, pages, and checkouts. Forecast, automate, a...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do...
Poptin
poptin.com
Poptin helps website owners to convert more visitors into leads, subscribers, and sales using beautiful popups and forms. You can easily create website pop ups and embedded forms using our templates and drag and drop editor, and trigger and target them the way you want (including exit intent, time d...
Privy
privy.com
GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST Create beautiful displays with easy to use audience targeting and triggers designed to get people to join your list and buy from your store. REDUCE CART ABANDONMENT WITH TARGETED DISPLAYS Launch targeted pop ups and flyouts with exit intent and special discounts to close the sal...
POWR
powr.io
POWR is the easy way to grow your business online without a web developer. Centralized access to 60+ website apps, all with no code. Increase quality leads for both marketing and sales. Improve conversions in record time. Support your customers thoroughly both organically and through social channels...
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond is a platform of simple tools for lead generation and marketing automation used by more than 5,000 businesses: Landing Pages: Build, publish & A/B split test mobile-responsive Landing Pages in minutes. Website Popups: Convert more website visitors into leads with website popup forms. Forms:...
Landingi
landingi.com
The platform offers multiple solutions to support marketers at every step of marketing campaign creation using landing pages: from design, through the campaign's launch, integration, optimization, to conversion. Landingi platform has an incredibly intuitive, pixel-perfect drag & drop editor where yo...
Digioh
digioh.com
Drive 3%+ increase in conversions with Digioh! Enjoy easy contact collection, quizzes, surveys, landing pages, & preference centers - all designed to capture, converge, & convert more zero-pa... Show More ty data! Grow your email + SMS message marketing list, capture zero-party data, and drive more ...
Hello Bar
hellobar.com
Use Hello Bar’s lead generation tools (see: pop-ups) to generate leads, grow your email list, build your social media following, and reduce cart abandonment to enhance your revenue. With over 500,000 digital marketers, entrepreneurs, and bloggers using Hello Bar, and Forbes Top Ten Digital Marketer ...
Evidence.io
evidence.io
Evidence.io provides that same powerful, real-time social proof to websites. After an easy, 4-minute setup, site visitors can see real-time notifications of current website visitors, recent purchases, booked appointments, or any other positive engagement that can help increase buyer confidence and b...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized ...
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform – The only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing Have website visitors but not converting them into customers? Let's change that! Serviceform helps businesses around the world to convert website visitors into revenue. This is done by combining lead generation tool...
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-powered marketing automation software designed to streamline the marketing process and optimise outcomes. It is packed with features that aim to augment different facets of marketing including email and SMS marketing, push notifications, live chats, lead scoring, and more. Ortto boas...
Wisepops
wisepops.com
Wisepops is the first onsite marketing platform to engage, convert and retain your website visitors. Wisepops' onsite marketing platform helps you to engage with the people who matter most: your website visitors. Wisepops offers an end-to-end platform to help all types of online brands deliver a per...
Social Proofy
socialproofy.io
Easily create social proof notifications. Widgets can help increase product sales and leads. With Social Proofy, you can easily add social proof notifications to your store, target different users, collect emails, or use chat widgets. You can solve multiple problems using a single app with widgets p...
Socital
socital.com
Socital is an e-commerce marketing platform that helps marketers capture leads, convert anonymous and abandoning visitors into customers, and increase sales. Socital provides a unique set of tools for data collection, email database segmentation, conversion optimization, targeting, and personalizati...
GrooveJar
groovejar.com
Groovejar helps entrepreneurs increase revenue, email sign ups, and sales online. You'll have access to a wide range of website optimization widgets and pop ups that will help turn visitors into customers.
Sleeknote
sleeknote.com
Sleeknote has everything you need—popups, forms, sidebars, slide-ins, gamification—to turn your traffic into revenue (in just a few clicks) We believe each website visitor deserves to be treated as ... Show More n individual and see the right messages based on where they are in their buying journey,...
Optinly
optinly.com
Optinly is a goal-based popup plugin that has been built with the aim to make the lead acquiring process seamless. Optinly can also be used to reduce cart abandonment, get customer feedback, increase cart value and there are a whole lot of other things you can do with this plugin. What makes this pl...
Popup Maker
popupmaker.com
Popup Maker is the perfect marketing tool that will bring a guaranteed income to your eCommerce business. Implement different popup elements of Popup Maker to have the best targeting tools for a better conversion on your site.
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Banatic
banatic.com
Banatic is a popup builder that make it easy to design beautiful popups and to grow your email lists faster. we provide the software service to build your own popups and sync the email with your favorite email provider. To sum it up you can turn your signup into revenue and grow your business faster...
Ampry
ampry.com
Generate more leads, sales, and revenue from existing traffic. Engage your website visitors with user-friendly pop-ups, persistent top and bottom bars, subtle notifications, and native ad units in one platform all without coding. Ampry is designed to engage the right visitor (advanced user targeting...
ConvertFlow
convertflow.com
ConvertFlow is the all-in-one funnel builder for ecommerce. Create, test, and personalize popups, forms, quizzes, product recommendations, landing pages, and more - no coding or developers needed. BEFORE CONVERTFLOW: Your conversion funnel is a chaotic mess of apps, plugins, scripts & zaps. It's not...
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you t...
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Webs...
Fomo
fomo.com
Fomo is a social proof marketing tool that helps entrepreneurs gain credibility online. We offer high value revenue generation through low barrier to entry, which means low cost and resources to you in order to see immediate return. We work with customers across various verticals to help them conver...
OptinMonster
optinmonster.com
Convert and Monetize Your Website Traffic Stop losing visitors! Instantly grow your email list, get more leads and increase sales with the #1 most powerful conversion optimization toolkit in the world.
Recart
recart.com
Using Recart, e-commerce businesses can grow their SMS and Messenger lists 20x faster and cheaper. Send personalized, conversational messages at every stage of the customer journey: abandoned cart, receipts, shipping notifications, product recommendations, and one-off promotions with almost 100% ope...
Delivra
delivra.com
Delivra is an email marketing platform helping marketers of any expertise captivate and grow their audience. With more than 20 years of unrivaled customer success, Delivra helps businesses engage in meaningful conversations that produce tangible results. Their focus on approachable solutions has hel...
SeizeLead
seizelead.com
SeizeLead helps you convert your website visitors to leads. Seizelead comes with 100+ easy to customise widgets which you can launch in just 3 minutes. With different targeting options you can show popups at the right time and turn your traffic into revenue. Vast integration allows you to send data ...
Promolayer
promolayer.io
Promolayer is a lightweight and SEO friendly popup builder that focuses on abandonment prevention, lead generation and conversion rate optimization with in-depth a/b testing tools. At 1/10th the size of other popup tools, we won't slow you down. Promolayers popups are mobile first and responsive. Th...
MiloTree
milotree.com
Use these beautiful, easy pop-ups on your blog to get more email subscribers and social media followers on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, and Facebook. Plus we offer custom pop-ups to send your visitors wherever you like... to a blog post, sales page, affiliate link, wherever!
Listagram
listagram.com
Listagram is an email list building tool which increases opt-in conversion rates by turning opt-in forms into an interactive game
Bouncezap
bouncezap.com
Bouncezap is an easy-to-use, lead generation, marketing tool that does the heavy lifting for you. The intuitive user interface guides you through the process so you don’t need to be an expert marketer or even have a developer.
Popupsland
popupsland.com
Popupsland is the first web-based app that enables companies to create, customize and place carbon reduction popups on their websites. By leveraging the power of Popupsland, businesses can create highly engaging and interactive carbon-offsetting popups that capture the attention of their website vis...
Nextsale
nextsale.io
Nextsale is a conversion platform providing a set of tools for e-commerce owners to create Social Proof, grow Email & SMS lists, promote special offers, and reduce site abandonment with targeted on-site widgets.
Claspo
claspo.io
Claspo is a pop-up creation platform that is launched to set the new industry standards. Its comprehensive drag-and-drop interface leads you through the creation and customization of widgets and allows you to fulfill any ideas in your creatives. There are more efficient ways of customer acquisition ...
Qualzz
qualzz.com
What is Qualzz? Qualzz is a conversion optimization tool that turns your online traffic into sales. It is an efficient tool to Increase Online Revenue, Collect Email Signups, Generate Leads and Increase conversion rates. Qualzz allows you to design beautiful pop-ups in few clicks through drag & drop...
Picreel
picreel.com
Picreel is an advanced and easy-to-use popup builder that helps businesses convert website visitors into customers. Its advanced targeting and segmentation capabilities allow users to create custom popups, including exit and mobile popups, using the intuitive drag-and-drop popup builder. Picreel is ...
Popupsmart
popupsmart.com
Popupsmart is a no-code tool to increase e-commerce sales, build email lists, and engage with your visitors in just 5 minutes.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
Convertful
convertful.com
Convertful is the highest-rated lead capture software for converting your users into new email subscribers or sales.
Growmatik
growmatik.ai
Growmatik is a cross-channel marketing tool that can help you automate and personalize your entire marketing from one dashboard. Using this tool you can uncover your customer journey, segment your users using industry-leading filtering system, create and manage automations visually without any code,...
Justuno
justuno.com
Justuno’s suite of conversion tools includes lead capture (SMS & email), exit offers, cart abandonment, banners, product recommendations, and more to create the ultimate conversion journey that delivers the right message to the right shopper at the right time. - Collect more zero and first-party dat...
Proof
useproof.com
Adding Proof to your marketing funnel is proven to build visitor's trust, create urgency, and increase conversions by 10-15% per page.