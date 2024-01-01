App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Personalization Software - Albania
In order to be considered for categorization under Personalization, a product should: -Track user interactions across various channels including mobile, web, and email. -Offer functionalities enabling the creation of personalized messages and product suggestions. -Tailor custom messages to visitors based on their past behavior and engagement history. -Incorporate a machine learning component capable of utilizing user recommendations to enhance website analytics.
Submit New App
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEn...
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their ta...
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an enterprise grade email marketing platform that helps brands boost their sales, customer retention and improve lifetime value of customers. The key highlights include an easy to use email builder with drag and drop options, segmentation tools to tailor your messages to users, and creatin...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud en...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth wi...
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales t...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Lavender
lavender.ai
Lavender is your AI Email Coach It combines everything you need to easily write sales emails that get replies. Get real time AI-driven coaching on your email, research your prospect without leaving your inbox, confirm their email is valid, check if your email will land in SPAM, see how it looks on...
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai is an AI-based tool designed to streamline and optimize sales prospecting processes for businesses. Among its main functionalities, Regie.ai leverages Generative AI to facilitate the automatic identification and engagement of target accounts and contacts, even those not already present in y...
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform ...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Instapage
instapage.com
Turn your ad clicks into conversions with the only landing page platform designed to create, personalize, & optimize post-click landing pages at scale.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Lexer
lexer.io
The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to dri...
Didomi
didomi.io
Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Our Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, and include: -Multi-regulations consent management -Privacy governance -User privac...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving gr...
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo target your website visitors using our geo targeting tools. Redirect visitors or show content by country, state & city using their IP geolocation.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized exper...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
Appcues
appcues.com
Appcues makes it easy to measure and improve product adoption on web and mobile apps—without a developer. The no-code platform empowers non-technical teams to track and analyze product usage, and publish beautiful in-app onboarding tours, announcements, and surveys, in minutes. Appcues is trusted by...
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. ...
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is on a mission to empower B2B marketing teams looking to respond to a new generation of B2B buyers by creating the industry's leading Buyer Experience Platform. Led by frontline marketers, revenue teams leverage Folloze to quickly and easily deliver engaging, data-driven experiences that me...
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they...
OneShot
oneshot.ai
neShot is an AI-powered prospecting tool that leverages AI and machine learning to identify ideal leads and generate highly personalized messaging. The tool utilizes ChatGPT, an advanced language model, to create personalized outreach at scale with speed and precision. It offers several use cases, ...
Humanlinker
humanlinker.com
Humanlinker is an advanced AI-guided tool designed to enhance sales interactions by enabling hyper-personalization at scale. The tool recently raised 2.5 million euros and acquired MyProfilia, and has launched a new chrome extension. One of the key features of Humanlinker is its AI Generative Copyw...
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty is a fast-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive revenue, fast.
Power Personas
powerpersonas.com
Power Personas is a platform that leverages AI to facilitate behavioral segmentation and personalization, leading to the generation of comprehensive marketing personas. Aimed at professionals such as agencies, designers, dev shops, and sales & marketing consultants, Power Personas seeks to streamli...
Moosend
moosend.com
Moosend is a powerful email marketing automation software with world-class features, state-of-the-art automation flows, and lead generation tools that help you grow your business from day one whilst maintaining an award-winning all-in-one user interface. -Send email marketing campaigns Create beauti...
Persado
persado.com
Persado helps data-driven enterprise companies engage customers with AI-generated content, predicting what will resonate, and driving bottom line performance. Persado is a content generation and decisioning platform that generates highly effective, personalized language faster than humans alone can ...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; ...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand ca...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...
ChatDaddy
chatdaddy.tech
Boost marketing performance and build better customer relationships by providing a more personal experience for you and your customers.
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day u...
FocusGroupIt
focusgroupit.com
FocusGroupIt is an easy, fast and low cost (free) way to gather qualitative feedback online. In order to make the best decisions possible, organizations should be using both quantitative (surveys) and qualitative (focus group) methods. There are many great choices available for capturing quantitativ...
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized ...
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto is an AI-powered marketing automation software designed to streamline the marketing process and optimise outcomes. It is packed with features that aim to augment different facets of marketing including email and SMS marketing, push notifications, live chats, lead scoring, and more. Ortto boas...
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified email marketing platform that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates personalized experiences across any channel for better engagement and higher conversion. Pai...
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Raffle
raffle.ai
Search made human and simple to use Innovative companies use Raffle's software and API to enhance their search capabilities, facilitate knowledge sharing, and gain deep insights into customers' and employees' behavior and needs. Our search solutions - including Website Search, Workplace Search, and ...
ZoomMail
zoommail.co.uk
Zoom Mail began life in 2017 and was founded by David Hazzard and Gary Calladine. David has worked in email marketing for the past 20 years, empowering businesses with the benefits of email marketing technology. Gary, cut his teeth in advertising sales migrating to refining digital strategies to dri...