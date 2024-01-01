Top Personalization Engines
Digital personalization engines, also known as personalization engines, sift through customer data sourced from external software or customer interactions to customize and refine customer interactions across various channels such as automated marketing campaigns, websites, and product suggestions. These sophisticated tools streamline the segmentation, testing, and dissemination of personalized marketing initiatives on a one-to-one basis, thereby ensuring the efficacy and memorability of campaigns. Typically utilized by marketing teams, personalization engines are often integrated within or complement customer data platforms (CDPs) and digital experience platforms (DXPs). They synergize with content experience software and A/B testing tools to orchestrate a comprehensive cycle of personalized content creation and distribution.
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Braze
braze.com
Braze is a leading customer engagement platform that powers lasting connections between consumers and brands they love. Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one plat...
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. ...
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, a...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized exper...
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty is a fast-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive revenue, fast.
Insider
useinsider.com
One platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences. Insider connects data across channels, predicts future behavior with AI, and individualizes experiences from a single platform with the fastest time to value.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geogr...
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving inc...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
AskHandle
askhandle.com
Transform your customer experience with AskHandle. Enhance your customer support workflows using generative AI, and delight your customers. Start for free!
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud en...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...
Zeta Global
zetaglobal.com
The Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) delivers what matters most to your organization—real growth. Powered by an industry leading combination of proprietary data and AI, ZMP enables marketers to create individualized omnichannel experiences that drive acquisition, revenue growth, and retention along wit...
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day u...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial is a true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies and transform the way they work. Designed with a customer-centric approach, Cordial combines advanced data flexibility with sophisticated adaptive automations and cutting edge AI to ideate, test, a...
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerfu...
Autobound
autobound.ai
With 320B emails sent daily, every buyer's inbox is flooded. Being extremely personalized and relevant is no longer an option, but a necessity. Autobound generates hyper-personalized emails instantly based on news, competitor trends, podcasts, social media, financial reports, shared experiences, hob...
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect is the A/B testing and optimization solution where you can A/B test your ideas, discover insights, and personalize the entire customer journey.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Zembula
zembula.com
Zembula enables marketers to create and embed interactive experiences that are optimized for conversion.