Top Payments Orchestration Software - American Samoa
Payments orchestration software offers a unified layer that integrates and manages transactions across various payment service providers and financial institutions. This software enables companies to handle and monitor both B2C and B2B payments by seamlessly switching between different payment gateways and processing solutions, reducing errors and avoiding failed transactions. Additionally, it ensures built-in compliance with privacy and security regulations. This makes it particularly advantageous for medium and large B2B companies in sectors like e-commerce, retail, and SaaS. It's important to distinguish payments orchestration software from payment gateways and payment processing software, as it integrates with these solutions rather than replacing them. It also connects with e-commerce platforms, facilitating cross-border and global commerce.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction si...
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and...
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) lets you operate on sensitive data without the cost or liability of securing the data. VGS also helps you achieve PCI, SOC2, and other compliance certifications. VGS is a sensitive data custodian that provides turnkey security with no changes to existing products or systems....
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
Recurly
recurly.com
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating...
Rapyd
rapyd.net
Rapyd does for fintech what the cloud did for IT. We built the world’s largest local payments network to power frictionless global commerce. Innovative ecommerce businesses, technology companies, marketplaces and others use our Fintech as a Service platforms to seamlessly integrate fintech and payme...
GPayments
gpayments.com
GPayments has established itself as a market leader for over 3 decades, providing AI-Assisted Fraud Prevention solutions. Our utilisation of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) instils confidence in the Fraud Prevention process. We pride ourselves on building and implementing our solutions based on...
Spreedly
spreedly.com
Spreedly is a Payments Orchestration platform. Organizations rapidly growing, entering new markets, seeking to limit their compliance burden, or to lower payments costs often find that they can’t adapt their infrastructure to accept payments the way their business requires. Our Payments Orchestratio...
Solidgate
solidgate.com
Accept Online Payments. Our one-stop payment processing platform ensures seamless online purchases and streamlined payment infrastructure. Enable card acquiring and local payment methods across the globe: on desktop, mobile, and in-app.
Zooz
zooz.com
Zooz is a technology company that provides a payments platform designed to help merchants maximize their payments performance.
BridgerPay
bridgerpay.com
BridgerPay is the world’s first payment operations platform, built to automate ALL payment flows with a Lego-like interface, empowering ANY business to scale their payments, insights, and revenue with a codeless, unified and agnostic software.
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
Nuvei
nuvei.com
Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fr...
MONEI
monei.com
MONEI’s payment gateway solution is the choice of many European-based e-commerce companies. Its architecture won Amazon’s AWS Startup Architecture of the Year Program (Iberia region). MONEI simplifies digital payments so online businesses can accept all major and alternative payment methods in a sin...