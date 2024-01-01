App store for web apps
Top Payment Software - Bouvet Island
Payment software refers to digital tools and systems designed to facilitate and manage financial transactions online. This software ensures secure, efficient, and streamlined payment processes for businesses and consumers. Key functionalities typically include processing various payment methods, managing billing and invoicing, and protecting against fraud.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction si...
Venmo
venmo.com
Pay. Get paid. Shop. Share. Venmo is a digital wallet that makes money easier for everyone from students to small businesses. More than 60 million people use the Venmo app for fast, safe, social payments.
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Afterpay
afterpay.com
Afterpay pioneered a better way to pay. Customers shop now, pay over 6 weeks, and never pay interest. Merchants who partner with Afterpay reach the largest, most loyal shoppers in the world. More than 19M active customers have shopped with Afterpay globally and it is consistently rated in the Top 10...
Klarna
klarna.com
Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments. Online or in-store, it's easy with the Klarna app.
Skrill
skrill.com
Make fast and secure payments and international money transfers. From betting and trading to shopping and gaming, Skrill makes managing your money simple.
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...
Affirm
affirm.com
Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel grow...
HoneyBook
honeybook.com
HoneyBook is the centralized clientflow management platform that empowers independent businesses to deliver remarkable client experiences and operate with confidence. Core Features: - Invoices - Proposals - Online payments - Scheduling - Contact form and lead management - Branded brochures - Bookkee...
Zip
zip.co
Zip (previously Quadpay) is a leading Buy Now, Pay Later company providing fair and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay. With a growing presence across the globe, our mission is to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day. We exist to create a world where people can live fea...
Sezzle
sezzle.com
Sezzle empowers shoppers to purchase today, and make 4 interest-free payments over 6 weeks! Increase your conversions, AOV and customer satisfaction.
Karbon
karbonhq.com
Karbon is a Practice Management platform for accounting firms. It provides a truly collaborative platform to manage workflows, communicate with teams and deliver exceptional client work. By combining email, discussions, tasks and powerful workflows, Karbon aligns your team with a single place to com...
Razorpay
razorpay.com
The journey of building Razorpay started in 2014, when Harshil Mathur (CEO & Co-Founder) and Shashank Kumar (MD & Co-Founder) witnessed the dismal state of the online payments industry in India then and understood that they have a larger and more important issue to solve. And That was democratizing ...
Pleo
pleo.io
Meet Pleo, Europe’s leading spending solution that simplifies expenses for everyone in the company. Give your employees a smart company card to buy the things they need and forget about chasing lost receipts. Get real-time expense visibility, feel in control of your spending and slash your admin tha...
Neteller
neteller.com
Sign up for a free NETELLER account for a faster, safer way to send and receive money online. Discover our award-winning eWallet today.
Melio
meliopayments.com
Melio is a free vendor/bill payment tool that maximizes cash flow and minimizes busywork. Pay vendor bills using bank transfer or debit card for free even if they only accept checks! You can also use your credit card where cards are not accepted to hold onto your cash longer and earn card rewards! A...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
Airwallex
airwallex.com
Airwallex's cloud-native platform has been engineered to take the friction out of your global payments and financial operations. Whether you're a global business looking to save time and money as you scale, or a forward-thinking enterprise that's ready to build your own financial products, Airwallex...
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
Laybuy Personal
laybuy.com
Buy now and pay over 6 weekly interest-free installments with one way to pay, with Laybuy. New brands added daily, so check back!
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expe...
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful a...
Tamara
tamara.co
Shopping should be all fun, no stress. With Tamara, you can split your payments – totally interest-free. A means of payment, not by imagination; Choose Tamara at checkout and divide your bill into interest-free payments
Paystack
paystack.com
Modern online and offline payments for Africa. Paystack helps businesses in Africa get paid by anyone, anywhere in the world.
Mollie
mollie.com
Mollie removes barriers for companies of all sizes to compete on better terms in e-commerce. We do this by offering convenient and reliable online payments. Mollie offers various payment methods which can be easily integrated with an API or a plugin to all imrportant webshops. Mollie accepts all maj...
Xendit
xendit.co
Xendit provides payment solutions that simplify the payment process for businesses in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam from SMEs, e-commerce startups to giant corporations. Xendit provides a secure, easy-to-integrate payment system, and seamless payme...
Zilch
zilch.com
Buy now, pay later with Zilch. Shop anywhere online and pay off your purchase over 6 weeks in 4 installments.
WePay
wepay.com
WePay is an online payment service provider based in the United States that provides an integrated and customizable payment solution through its APIs to platform businesses such as crowdfunding sites, marketplaces and small business software companies. It offers partners fraud and risk protection.
Poynt
poynt.com
Poynt by GoDaddy: Your all-in-one Omnicommerce payment solution. Poynt is a platform for connected commerce, including hardware, software & apps, empowering merchants with the technology to transform their business.
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Powerful and scalable payment platform designed for your business needs - collect payments, send payouts, manage international payments, and do more. Cashfree Payments is built for all types of businesses ranging from startups to enterprises to accept payments on the website, mobile app, or other ch...
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com is a cloud-based payments platform – and their mission is to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com’s modular technology allows businesses to add features, manage risk while protecting conversion – and add new payment methods to power grow...
PaySimple
paysimple.com
Businesses come to PaySimple with a simple, but important need – a better way to accept payments. Developed for the unique needs of service-based businesses, PaySimple delivers flexible payment and billing solutions that are preferred by over 20,000 businesses each day. Unlike our competitors, PaySi...
Blackсatсard
blackcatcard.com
Introducing Blackcatcard, a Europe-based international money service founded in 2019. It offers virtual and plastic cards accepted worldwide, with zero fees for account creation, virtual card issuance, and maintenance. Licensed by Malta's Financial Services Authority, Blackcatcard provides online ba...
PingPong Global
usa.pingpongx.com
PingPong is a FinTech unicorn innovating the payment services space for cross-border eCommerce sellers around the world. Leveraging our global footprint, our mission is to empower our customers to sell anywhere across the globe. We are committed to bringing best-in-class services to our customers an...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® was founded in 2009 by father and son, Joe and JB Kellogg, with a mission of making a difference by helping small businesses grow and their local communities grow. Now, located in Fort Collins, Colorado and Austin, Texas, Marketing 360 employs over 550 team members and has over 20,000...
LEDGERS
ledgers.cloud
"A payment gateway is a crucial part of the electronic payment process. It's the front-end technology responsible for transmitting customer information to the merchant-acquiring bank, where the transaction is processed. As technology advances, payment gateway technology is constantly evolving to cat...
Fiskl
fiskl.com
Discover Fiskl: The All-In-One AI-Powered Finance Management and Accounting App for Small Businesses Managing your small business finances doesn't have to be painful and time-consuming. Fiskl makes it easy with a comprehensive suite of accounting, invoicing, reporting, and financial tools tailored f...
Veem
veem.com
Veem is a San Francisco-based online global payments platform founded in 2014 by Marwan Forzley and Aldo Carrascoso. It was formerly known as Align Commerce, changing its name to Veem on 8 March 2017. The company services 100 countries and 70 currencies including USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, HKD, CNY, and AU...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Monnify
monnify.com
Monnify is a payment gateway for businesses to accept payments from customers, either on a recurring or one-time basis. Monnify offers an easier, faster and cheaper way for businesses to get paid on their web and mobile applications using convenient payment methods for customers with the highest suc...
Equals Money
equalsmoney.com
Join over 20,000 companies we've helped take control of their business expenses. Our cards, app & online platform give you complete control and visibility so you can spend less time managing your finances and more time growing your business. Work around the world - our cards* can be used in over 190...
Introwise
introwise.com
Easy scheduling for you and your clients. Your time is so valuable, use it to expand your business. We’ll make sure the day to day stuff runs smoothly. We free up the creative juices so you can think about the big picture: Getting paid to do what you love. Now you finally have time to dive into al...
PingPong 中国
pingpongx.com
PingPong serves Chinese cross-border sellers. PingPong provides Chinese cross-border sellers with faster, more convenient and safer cross-border collection services. Focusing on the comprehensive needs of cross-border merchants and small and medium-sized enterprises going overseas, PingPong has cur...
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla, Inc. is a fintech company powering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payment solutions. Dwolla’s robust platform, low-code API and partnership ecosystem simplify the complex process of integrating with the various payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. Integ...
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi offers the fastest and most secure way to close business, from legally-binding eSignatures to secure online payment capture and secure online credit card authorization capture. Thousands of companies around the world trust Sertifi to close business faster, recognize revenue quickly, enhance ...
Adyen
adyen.com
Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channe...
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) lets you operate on sensitive data without the cost or liability of securing the data. VGS also helps you achieve PCI, SOC2, and other compliance certifications. VGS is a sensitive data custodian that provides turnkey security with no changes to existing products or systems....
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
The leader in integrated B2B Payments. Payment gateway capable of processing payments inside your CRM/ERP, accounting system or online shopping carts such as QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Acumatica, Oracle, Netsuite, Epicor, Sage, Magento, WooCommerce and more. EBizCharge also offers fully PC...
Recurly
recurly.com
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating...
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save u...
Cushion
cushion.ai
Cushion is your go-to app for organizing, paying, and building credit with your existing bills and Buy Now Pay Later. Simplify Your Bills. Build Credit.
VersaPay
versapay.com
For growing businesses that need to accomplish more with less, Versapay’s Accounts Receivable Efficiency Suite simplifies the invoice-to-cash process by automating invoicing, facilitating B2B payments, and streamlining cash application with AI. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay’s employee base ...
Payowire
payowire.com
Global payment solution with virtual and physical cards Provider. USD, euro, GBP bank account & mobile top-up is available. Create an Account: https://payowire.com/register Easybanking for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs. All Solutions in One Platform. Payowire Provide virtual visa and MasterCard for ma...
Capital on Tap
capitalontap.com
At Capital on Tap, our mission is to make running a small business as easy as possible. We understand that the day-to-day operations of a business can be challenging, which is why we've developed tools and resources that empower business owners to streamline their operations, access fast funding, an...
Trustly Personal
trustly.com
Founded in 2008, Trustly is the global leader in Online Banking Payments. Our account-to-account network bypasses the card networks, enabling consumers to make fast, simple, and secure payments to merchants directly from their online banking accounts. With support for more than 6,000 banks, around 6...