Top Payment Processing Software - Bhutan
Payment processing software enables businesses to handle various types of business-to-business (B2B) payments efficiently. Companies utilize this software to manage incoming payments from business customers and outgoing payments to suppliers. Any business that accepts non-cash payments can benefit from using payment processing software. It is primarily used by accounting teams to ensure timely payments and minimize errors. This software integrates with payment gateways, accounting systems, and accounts payable (AP) automation software. Additionally, payment processing software is often paired with e-commerce platforms and retail point-of-sale (POS) systems.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. is an American company operating a worldwide online payments system that supports online money transfers and serves as an electronic alternative to traditional paper methods like checks and money orders. The company operates as a payment processor for online vendors, auction si...
Venmo
venmo.com
Pay. Get paid. Shop. Share. Venmo is a digital wallet that makes money easier for everyone from students to small businesses. More than 60 million people use the Venmo app for fast, safe, social payments.
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...
HoneyBook
honeybook.com
HoneyBook is the centralized clientflow management platform that empowers independent businesses to deliver remarkable client experiences and operate with confidence. Core Features: - Invoices - Proposals - Online payments - Scheduling - Contact form and lead management - Branded brochures - Bookkee...
Karbon
karbonhq.com
Karbon is a Practice Management platform for accounting firms. It provides a truly collaborative platform to manage workflows, communicate with teams and deliver exceptional client work. By combining email, discussions, tasks and powerful workflows, Karbon aligns your team with a single place to com...
Melio
meliopayments.com
Melio is a free vendor/bill payment tool that maximizes cash flow and minimizes busywork. Pay vendor bills using bank transfer or debit card for free even if they only accept checks! You can also use your credit card where cards are not accepted to hold onto your cash longer and earn card rewards! A...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Clover
clover.com
Clover replaces your cash register, payment terminal, receipt printer, and barcode scanner with an integrated suite of products. Accept credit cards, EMV and Apple Pay.
Airwallex
airwallex.com
Airwallex's cloud-native platform has been engineered to take the friction out of your global payments and financial operations. Whether you're a global business looking to save time and money as you scale, or a forward-thinking enterprise that's ready to build your own financial products, Airwallex...
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expe...
Paystack
paystack.com
Modern online and offline payments for Africa. Paystack helps businesses in Africa get paid by anyone, anywhere in the world.
Mollie
mollie.com
Mollie removes barriers for companies of all sizes to compete on better terms in e-commerce. We do this by offering convenient and reliable online payments. Mollie offers various payment methods which can be easily integrated with an API or a plugin to all imrportant webshops. Mollie accepts all maj...
WePay
wepay.com
WePay is an online payment service provider based in the United States that provides an integrated and customizable payment solution through its APIs to platform businesses such as crowdfunding sites, marketplaces and small business software companies. It offers partners fraud and risk protection.
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com is a cloud-based payments platform – and their mission is to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com’s modular technology allows businesses to add features, manage risk while protecting conversion – and add new payment methods to power grow...
PingPong Global
usa.pingpongx.com
PingPong is a FinTech unicorn innovating the payment services space for cross-border eCommerce sellers around the world. Leveraging our global footprint, our mission is to empower our customers to sell anywhere across the globe. We are committed to bringing best-in-class services to our customers an...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® was founded in 2009 by father and son, Joe and JB Kellogg, with a mission of making a difference by helping small businesses grow and their local communities grow. Now, located in Fort Collins, Colorado and Austin, Texas, Marketing 360 employs over 550 team members and has over 20,000...
Fiskl
fiskl.com
Discover Fiskl: The All-In-One AI-Powered Finance Management and Accounting App for Small Businesses Managing your small business finances doesn't have to be painful and time-consuming. Fiskl makes it easy with a comprehensive suite of accounting, invoicing, reporting, and financial tools tailored f...
Veem
veem.com
Veem is a San Francisco-based online global payments platform founded in 2014 by Marwan Forzley and Aldo Carrascoso. It was formerly known as Align Commerce, changing its name to Veem on 8 March 2017. The company services 100 countries and 70 currencies including USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, HKD, CNY, and AU...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Introwise
introwise.com
Easy scheduling for you and your clients. Your time is so valuable, use it to expand your business. We’ll make sure the day to day stuff runs smoothly. We free up the creative juices so you can think about the big picture: Getting paid to do what you love. Now you finally have time to dive into al...
PingPong 中国
pingpongx.com
PingPong serves Chinese cross-border sellers. PingPong provides Chinese cross-border sellers with faster, more convenient and safer cross-border collection services. Focusing on the comprehensive needs of cross-border merchants and small and medium-sized enterprises going overseas, PingPong has cur...
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi offers the fastest and most secure way to close business, from legally-binding eSignatures to secure online payment capture and secure online credit card authorization capture. Thousands of companies around the world trust Sertifi to close business faster, recognize revenue quickly, enhance ...
Adyen
adyen.com
Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channe...
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
The leader in integrated B2B Payments. Payment gateway capable of processing payments inside your CRM/ERP, accounting system or online shopping carts such as QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Acumatica, Oracle, Netsuite, Epicor, Sage, Magento, WooCommerce and more. EBizCharge also offers fully PC...
Cushion
cushion.ai
Cushion is your go-to app for organizing, paying, and building credit with your existing bills and Buy Now Pay Later. Simplify Your Bills. Build Credit.
VersaPay
versapay.com
For growing businesses that need to accomplish more with less, Versapay’s Accounts Receivable Efficiency Suite simplifies the invoice-to-cash process by automating invoicing, facilitating B2B payments, and streamlining cash application with AI. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay’s employee base ...
Mamo Pay
mamopay.com
We're a UAE, Dubai based FinTech, the first to be fully regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA")🇦🇪 founded by two ex-Google employees. Mamo Pay for Business is a full-stack payment platform for SMEs (only UAE). Whether you're a SME, a home business, or a freelancer, send your c...
Rapyd
rapyd.net
Rapyd does for fintech what the cloud did for IT. We built the world’s largest local payments network to power frictionless global commerce. Innovative ecommerce businesses, technology companies, marketplaces and others use our Fintech as a Service platforms to seamlessly integrate fintech and payme...
Viva.com
viva.com
Viva.com Group, formerly Viva Wallet, is a leading European technology bank for payments across 24 markets. Operating in 17 languages and 9 currencies, we support 30+ payment methods globally. The free app, viva.com | Terminal, can be effortlessly set up on smartphones or other over 985 supported de...
Alternative Payments
alternativepayments.io
Alternative Payments is a full-service B2B payments platform that simplifies and automates payments for you and your customers. Offer your customers a white-labeled and secure platform to pay invoices with numerous payment methods (ACH, credit cards, and Pay in Installments). Integrate with leading ...
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at s...
Fyorin
fyorin.com
Fyorin is a comprehensive financial operations platform that brings together a network of global financial institutions with access to over 220+ currencies to streamline cross-border payments and deliver unified treasury solutions. We provide global businesses with a single platform for global finan...
Digital River
digitalriver.com
Digital River is a back-end solution for global expansion, payments, taxes, fraud, and compliance. Flexible APIs make it easy to integrate our customizable checkout with any existing commerce platform. Eliminate risk and complexity with our merchant of record business model where we deliver localize...
Wallester
business.wallester.com
Wallester is a financial technology company that helps businesses to have an absolutely new approach to companies’ expense management and optimization. Being an official Visa partner Wallester Business is the perfect solution to issue corporate cards for various needs as well as the in-house built e...
Connectpay
connectpay.com
ConnectPay is one of the fastest growing Electronic Money Institutions (EMI) in Lithuania – the leading fintech hub in continental Europe - providing banking services for internet based companies. By offering a One Stop Shop solution for all payment facilities under one roof, ConnectPay arrays smoot...
Zil Money
zilmoney.com
The Payroll by Credit Card feature from Zil Money allows you to pay employees on time and earn cash back. Also, write off payroll funding by credit card fees as a business expense. Improve cash flow and employee satisfaction with this flexible solution. Zil Money is designed to help users make payme...
PayAdmit
payadmit.com
Payadmit is your one stop shop for all things online payments. It handles different payment options, provides an immediate connection and has robust smart features to enable smooth transactions. You'll find it easy and intuitive no matter what kind of device you're using - not just desktop but table...
PayDo
paydo.com
PayDo is a UK-regulated EMI and Canadian-licensed MSB. We provide multi-currency IBAN, worldwide processing, Merchant solution, mass payouts and corporate cards issuing in one Business Account, one dashboard, one agreement and one API. Access global payment capabilities with a PayDo business account...
PayU
payu.in
PayU is a leading online payment service provider, operating in 50+ high-growth markets, dedicated to creating cutting-edge financial services tailored to the needs of over 300,000 merchants and millions of consumers. Focused on empowering people and businesses through financial services and creatin...
Forwardly
forwardai.com
Access, monitor, and manage business accounting data. Cash flow is the most critical component of a business’s financial health. We make gaining financial insight and control easy with a full suite of accounting data solutions for banks, lenders, fintechs, accountants, and small businesses.
Leatherback
leatherback.co
We are committed to making cross-border trade easier for individuals and businesses across the globe. Leatherback moves your money where it needs to be working without trouble. Anytime, Anywhere, and to almost Everywhere We are building products to give you all you need to offer your goods and servi...
Ecommpay
ecommpay.com
ECOMMPAY is a leading payment service provider and a direct bank card acquirer. We create tailor-made data-driven technologies for e-commerce clients to make online payments worldwide. ECOMMPAY ensures money movement in one click; our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combi...
Prommt
prommt.com
Prommt is a secure payment request platform that turns risky, time-consuming telephone payments into secure, online transactions. Prommt gives merchants the ability to send instant, personalised payment requests to customers via email, text or online message; bringing a secure and seamless online ch...
Skydo
skydo.com
Skydo makes receiving international business payments affordable, easy and seamless. Get GST compliant FIRA and real time payment tracking. Cheapest solution for businesses and freelancers compared to banks, Paypal and Wise.
AxxonPay
axxonpay.com
AxxonPay is a premier payment solutions provider and a direct bank card acquirer for high risk merchants. We offer a range of payment services, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay, and alternative payment methods to clients across the globe. Our data-driven technologies are customized to suit ...
Global Payments
globalpayments.com
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally.
Helcim
helcim.com
Helcim is a payments company that lets businesses accept credit cards with ease. Helcim focuses on delivering a better payment service by making it easier to sign up, providing smarter payment tools, and making it more affordable to get paid. We know that getting paid is central to your business, th...
NMI
nmi.com
NMI lets you create the ideal, full commerce offering, whether you’re an ISV looking to build better solutions, an ISO wanting to increase value in your services, or a Bank providing payment processing tools. And while we don't work directly with merchants, we enable you to provide your merchants th...
Paymerang
paymerang.com
Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while red...
Modulr
modulrfinance.com
We're the digital platform removing the need to use your bank for bank accounts and payments. We automate your payment flows, embed payments within your platform, and enable you to build new payment products and services. All from one API.
PayJunction
payjunction.com
PayJunction is where people and technology converge to transact. Founded in 2000, the company has frequently disrupted the payment processing industry with an approach that combines continual innovation, customer advocacy, and transparent and ethical pricing. PayJunction processes over $9 billion an...
Spreedly
spreedly.com
Spreedly is a Payments Orchestration platform. Organizations rapidly growing, entering new markets, seeking to limit their compliance burden, or to lower payments costs often find that they can’t adapt their infrastructure to accept payments the way their business requires. Our Payments Orchestratio...
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition is an all-in-one platform for professional services that empowers businesses to get paid faster, and run smarter. Ignition automates and optimizes proposals, client agreements, billing and payment collection to put an end to late payments, unbilled work and mundane repetitive admin. Ignitio...
ezyCollect
ezycollect.io
ezyCollect automates account receivables for B2B- our clients typically see a 40% reduction in overdue outstanding within the first 12 months. AR automation with 1. Credit insights based on live customer data and data from illion which helps you identify the best customers and eliminate bad debts wi...