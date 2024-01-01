Top Payment Gateways - Canada Most Popular Recently Added

Payment gateways streamline the payment transaction process between shoppers and merchants, securely transmitting transaction details to banks. E-commerce businesses rely on payment gateways to ensure secure transfer of payment information from customers to merchants and payment processors. E-commerce managers use this software to accept payments across multiple channels, while finance professionals use it to track payment performance. It is important to distinguish payment gateways from payment processing software, which is designed for business-to-business (B2B) transactions. Payment gateways integrate with e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software, and subscription management software to facilitate payments for goods and services sold through these systems.