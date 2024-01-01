App store for web apps
Top Payment Gateways - American Samoa
Payment gateways streamline the payment transaction process between shoppers and merchants, securely transmitting transaction details to banks. E-commerce businesses rely on payment gateways to ensure secure transfer of payment information from customers to merchants and payment processors. E-commerce managers use this software to accept payments across multiple channels, while finance professionals use it to track payment performance. It is important to distinguish payment gateways from payment processing software, which is designed for business-to-business (B2B) transactions. Payment gateways integrate with e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software, and subscription management software to facilitate payments for goods and services sold through these systems.
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable any entrepreneur and...
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe is an American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. The company primarily offers payment processing software and application programming interfaces (APIs) for e-commerce websites and mobile applications.
Skrill
skrill.com
Make fast and secure payments and international money transfers. From betting and trading to shopping and gaming, Skrill makes managing your money simple.
Razorpay
razorpay.com
The journey of building Razorpay started in 2014, when Harshil Mathur (CEO & Co-Founder) and Shashank Kumar (MD & Co-Founder) witnessed the dismal state of the online payments industry in India then and understood that they have a larger and more important issue to solve. And That was democratizing ...
Neteller
neteller.com
Sign up for a free NETELLER account for a faster, safer way to send and receive money online. Discover our award-winning eWallet today.
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless is on a mission to become the world’s bank payment network. Setting people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of out-dated payment methods, with simple and secure direct bank payment solutions. Collect instant, one-off payments. Or automated recurring payments. And use our...
Mollie
mollie.com
Mollie removes barriers for companies of all sizes to compete on better terms in e-commerce. We do this by offering convenient and reliable online payments. Mollie offers various payment methods which can be easily integrated with an API or a plugin to all imrportant webshops. Mollie accepts all maj...
Xendit
xendit.co
Xendit provides payment solutions that simplify the payment process for businesses in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam from SMEs, e-commerce startups to giant corporations. Xendit provides a secure, easy-to-integrate payment system, and seamless payme...
WePay
wepay.com
WePay is an online payment service provider based in the United States that provides an integrated and customizable payment solution through its APIs to platform businesses such as crowdfunding sites, marketplaces and small business software companies. It offers partners fraud and risk protection.
Poynt
poynt.com
Poynt by GoDaddy: Your all-in-one Omnicommerce payment solution. Poynt is a platform for connected commerce, including hardware, software & apps, empowering merchants with the technology to transform their business.
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Powerful and scalable payment platform designed for your business needs - collect payments, send payouts, manage international payments, and do more. Cashfree Payments is built for all types of businesses ranging from startups to enterprises to accept payments on the website, mobile app, or other ch...
PaySimple
paysimple.com
Businesses come to PaySimple with a simple, but important need – a better way to accept payments. Developed for the unique needs of service-based businesses, PaySimple delivers flexible payment and billing solutions that are preferred by over 20,000 businesses each day. Unlike our competitors, PaySi...
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com is a cloud-based payments platform – and their mission is to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Checkout.com’s modular technology allows businesses to add features, manage risk while protecting conversion – and add new payment methods to power grow...
LEDGERS
ledgers.cloud
"A payment gateway is a crucial part of the electronic payment process. It's the front-end technology responsible for transmitting customer information to the merchant-acquiring bank, where the transaction is processed. As technology advances, payment gateway technology is constantly evolving to cat...
Monnify
monnify.com
Monnify is a payment gateway for businesses to accept payments from customers, either on a recurring or one-time basis. Monnify offers an easier, faster and cheaper way for businesses to get paid on their web and mobile applications using convenient payment methods for customers with the highest suc...
Dwolla
dwolla.com
Dwolla, Inc. is a fintech company powering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payment solutions. Dwolla’s robust platform, low-code API and partnership ecosystem simplify the complex process of integrating with the various payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. Integ...
Adyen
adyen.com
Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channe...
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
The leader in integrated B2B Payments. Payment gateway capable of processing payments inside your CRM/ERP, accounting system or online shopping carts such as QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Acumatica, Oracle, Netsuite, Epicor, Sage, Magento, WooCommerce and more. EBizCharge also offers fully PC...
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
The Armatic platform enhances the power of your existing accounting/ ERP software and your existing CRM system with workflow automation, powerful business intelligence and fully integrated cross-department communications functionality to automate tasks in finance, sales, support, HR and operations. ...
Trustly Personal
trustly.com
Founded in 2008, Trustly is the global leader in Online Banking Payments. Our account-to-account network bypasses the card networks, enabling consumers to make fast, simple, and secure payments to merchants directly from their online banking accounts. With support for more than 6,000 banks, around 6...
Rapyd
rapyd.net
Rapyd does for fintech what the cloud did for IT. We built the world’s largest local payments network to power frictionless global commerce. Innovative ecommerce businesses, technology companies, marketplaces and others use our Fintech as a Service platforms to seamlessly integrate fintech and payme...
FasterPay
fasterpay.com
FasterPay - All in one platform to manage Money-Ins, Money-Outs, and Payments.
PayNearMe
home.paynearme.com
PayNearMe is the modern and reliable payments platform that lets your customers pay how, when and where they want. Accept cash, debit, credit, ACH and mobile-first payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay — all with a single platform. PayNearMe builds innovative technology with an emphasis...
Maxpay
maxpay.com
Maxpay is an international payment platform which helps monetize your marketplace, online storefront and subscription service in a few clicks
Truevo
truevo.com
Truevo is a licensed acquirer and fintech company serving businesses across Europe. We focus on providing end-to-end payment solutions that deliver higher acceptance rates, faster transaction speeds and optimal security. We understand that each business is unique, and our diverse range of products, ...
Tranzzo
tranzzo.com
We went above and beyond to ensure reliable online payments so that businesses can focus on more important things. We develop solutions and technologies to let users pay online wherever they want.
Teya
teya.com
We build tools to unlock hassle-free payments, better business management, new and returning customers, all on fair terms. Our all-in-one offering is designed to simplify the everyday and unlock growth potential, to free them from the stuff that takes the joy out of doing business. We're building a ...
PayAdmit
payadmit.com
Payadmit is your one stop shop for all things online payments. It handles different payment options, provides an immediate connection and has robust smart features to enable smooth transactions. You'll find it easy and intuitive no matter what kind of device you're using - not just desktop but table...
PayDo
paydo.com
PayDo is a UK-regulated EMI and Canadian-licensed MSB. We provide multi-currency IBAN, worldwide processing, Merchant solution, mass payouts and corporate cards issuing in one Business Account, one dashboard, one agreement and one API. Access global payment capabilities with a PayDo business account...
Tazapay
tazapay.com
We are Tazapay, a Singapore-based fintech startup enabling companies to seamlessly do cross-border payments. We provide checkout, payment link, and escrow solutions to simplify international transactions and help reduce the risk for both buyers and sellers online. Cross-border payments are complex, ...
PayU
payu.in
PayU is a leading online payment service provider, operating in 50+ high-growth markets, dedicated to creating cutting-edge financial services tailored to the needs of over 300,000 merchants and millions of consumers. Focused on empowering people and businesses through financial services and creatin...
EBANX
ebanx.com
EBANX is a payment provider focused on Latin America. The company offers the most popular and relevant local payment methods for eight countries for cross-border companies been able to sell like local e-commerce.
Cardknox
cardknox.com
Cardknox is a leading omnichannel payment gateway for developers that can be seamlessly integrated with POS systems, ERP software, e-commerce, unattended retail, and mobile platforms. We offer flexible payment solutions, generous revenue sharing, white-glove customer support, and the lowest intercha...
PayJunction
payjunction.com
PayJunction is where people and technology converge to transact. Founded in 2000, the company has frequently disrupted the payment processing industry with an approach that combines continual innovation, customer advocacy, and transparent and ethical pricing. PayJunction processes over $9 billion an...
Spreedly
spreedly.com
Spreedly is a Payments Orchestration platform. Organizations rapidly growing, entering new markets, seeking to limit their compliance burden, or to lower payments costs often find that they can’t adapt their infrastructure to accept payments the way their business requires. Our Payments Orchestratio...
TSYS
tsys.com
TSYS is building the future of payments with a suite of scalable issuer solutions. Whatever your industry or scale, we’ll help you configure the ideal solution.
HitPay
hitpayapp.com
The all-in-one payment platform for SMEs. HitPay helps over 15,000 businesses across Southeast Asia and around the globe process payments efficiently and securely. We unify online, point of sale, and B2B payments into a single, integrated payment processing system.
Bolt Merchant
bolt.com
Convert 50% more customers and increase sales with Bolt One Click checkout. Upgrade your checkout process with one-click checkout, 100% fraud chargeback guarantee, access to tens of millions of shoppers on the Bolt Network, and more. Bolt is flexible and super easy to implement. Connect seamlessly w...
Finix
finix.com
From startups to publicly traded companies, Finix’s end-to-end platform equips you with all the tools you need to process online, in-person and mobile payments. With thousands of payment configurations possible, and 99.999% uptime, Finix is rewriting the payments industry one API at a time to lower ...
Tegro
tegro.money
Online payments for business Accepting payments from abroad in any currency Fast connection and high payments' conversion Free alternative to commom online cashboxes More than 40 ready-made modules for CMS and CRM Withdrawal of funds to the current account the next day Mass payouts PCI DSS payment s...
Jumbula
jumbula.com
Jumbula is an innovative provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management systems designed to streamline the administrative tasks for programs ranging from after-school activities to sports camps and beyond. Established to simplify and enhance the operational efficiency of educati...
Ezidebit
ezidebit.com
Ezidebit makes life simpler for thousands of businesses across Australia and New Zealand. Our simplified payment solutions can be quickly and easily integrated with leading business software to ensure you get paid on time and improve your cash flow.
Trustpair
trustpair.com
Trustpair is the leading payment fraud prevention platform for large companies worldwide. Since 2017, Trustpair helps finance teams secure their entire P2P process, thanks to automation. The solution offers intuitive risk management and integrates directly with existing tools for more efficiency. Tr...
PayTrace
paytrace.net
We’re the B2B payment experts. Specializing in expense reduction, payment automation, and efficiency, PayTrace makes accepting payments easy. We provide solutions for payment processing, accounts receivable, interchange optimization, and payment automation, all built on the solid foundation of our p...
Nuvei
nuvei.com
Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fr...
Cardinity
cardinity.com
Cardinity is a payment processor for businesses all around Europe. Improve your business by accepting credit and debit card payments from all around the world. We are licensed payment institution active in the European Union. Registered on VISA Europe and is the principal member of MasterCard Intern...
Shift4
shift4.com
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.
MONEI
monei.com
MONEI’s payment gateway solution is the choice of many European-based e-commerce companies. Its architecture won Amazon’s AWS Startup Architecture of the Year Program (Iberia region). MONEI simplifies digital payments so online businesses can accept all major and alternative payment methods in a sin...
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a unique global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. Why unique? We've blended intuitive technology with high-touch service so organizations can quickly and com...
Trustly Business
trustly.com
Founded in 2008, Trustly is the global leader in Online Banking Payments. Our account-to-account network bypasses the card networks, enabling consumers to make fast, simple, and secure payments to merchants directly from their online banking accounts. With support for more than 6,000 banks, around 6...