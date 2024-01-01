Top Payment Analytics Software Most Popular Recently Added

Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.