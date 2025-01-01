Find the right software and services.
Google Password Manager
passwords.google
Google Password Manager securely stores and manages passwords and passkeys across devices, providing easy access and management through your Google Account.
LastPass
lastpass.com
LastPass is a password manager that securely stores and manages passwords and sensitive information across devices with features like auto-fill, 2FA, and dark web monitoring.
1Password
1password.com
1Password is a password manager that securely stores passwords, sensitive information, and documents, offering features like password generation, autofill, and security alerts.
Proton Pass
proton.me
Proton Pass is an open-source, encrypted password manager that securely stores and manages passwords, supports 2FA, and integrates across devices.
Bitwarden
bitwarden.com
Bitwarden is an open-source password manager that securely stores credentials in an encrypted vault, offering cross-platform access and advanced security features.
Dashlane
dashlane.com
Dashlane is a password manager that securely stores and manages credentials, featuring password generation, sharing, a VPN, and dark web monitoring.
NordPass
nordpass.com
NordPass is a password manager that stores passwords and secure notes in an encrypted vault, available on multiple platforms with features like auto-fill and data breach monitoring.
Keeper
keepersecurity.com
Keeper is a password management app that securely stores passwords and sensitive information, supports multi-factor authentication, and integrates with various platforms.
SecureSafe
securesafe.com
SecureSafe is a secure cloud storage and password manager for businesses, designed to protect sensitive data with encryption and security protocols.
Password Crypt
pcrypt.com
Password Crypt securely stores and manages passwords, generates strong credentials, and syncs across devices to enhance online security.
KeeWeb
keeweb.info
KeeWeb is a free, open-source password manager compatible with KeePass, offering web and desktop apps for secure password management.
hide.me Password Generator
hide.me
The hide.me Password Generator creates strong, random passwords to enhance online security by generating unique combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols.
Avira Password Manager
avira.com
Avira Password Manager securely stores and manages passwords with encryption, offers auto-fill, generates strong passwords, and monitors data breaches across devices.
Passpack
passpack.com
Passpack is a cloud-based password manager for teams and businesses, providing secure password sharing, multi-factor authentication, and administrative controls.
Clipperz
clipperz.is
Clipperz is an online password manager that securely encrypts your data in your browser, ensuring privacy and anonymity.
