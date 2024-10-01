App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Password Managers - Denmark
Password Managers are secure digital tools designed to store and organize sensitive login information, such as usernames and passwords, for various online accounts. They enhance online security by generating complex and unique passwords, reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. Password Managers also offer features like encrypted storage, automatic form filling, and secure password sharing, streamlining the user experience while prioritizing the protection of personal and confidential information.
Submit New App
Bitwarden
bitwarden.com
Bitwarden is a free and open-source password management service that stores sensitive information such as website credentials in an encrypted vault. The Bitwarden platform offers a variety of client applications including a web interface, desktop applications, browser extensions, mobile apps, and a ...
Google Password Manager
passwords.google
Manage your saved passwords in Android or Chrome. They're securely stored in your Google Account and available across all your devices.
LastPass
lastpass.com
LastPass is a freemium password manager that stores encrypted passwords online. The standard version of LastPass comes with a web interface, but also includes plugins for various web browsers and apps for many smartphones. It also includes support for bookmarklets. LogMeIn, Inc. acquired LastPass in...
1Password
1password.com
1Password is a password manager developed by AgileBits Inc. It provides a place for users to store various passwords, software licenses, and other sensitive information in a virtual vault that is locked with a PBKDF2-guarded master password. By default, this encrypted vault is stored on the company'...
Dashlane
dashlane.com
Dashlane is a cross-platform subscription-based password manager and digital wallet application available on macOS, Windows, iOS and Android. Dashlane uses a Freemium pricing model which includes both a free tier and a premium subscription.
NordPass
nordpass.com
NordPass is a proprietary password manager launched in 2019. It is meant to help its users to organise their passwords and secure notes, keeping them in a single place — an encrypted password vault. This service comes in both free and premium versions, though the free version lacks much of the paid ...
Proton Pass
proton.me
Open-source and encrypted password manager. Proton Pass secures your passwords and identity with end-to-end encryption. Get the password manager created by the scientists who met at CERN behind Proton Mail, the world’s largest encrypted email provider. Proton Pass is open source, end-to-end encrypt...
Keeper
keepersecurity.com
Millions of people and thousands of businesses depend on Keeper's password security and management platform to manage, secure and enforce strong passwords across all employee logins, applications and sites. Employees can access Keeper natively on all mobile operating systems, desktops and browsers. ...
SecureSafe
securesafe.com
SecureSafe – Secure cloud storage & password manager for businesses. Maximum protection – store, edit, share documents securely.
KeeWeb
keeweb.info
KeeWeb is a free and open-source password manager compatible with KeePass, available as a web version and desktop apps. The underlying file format is KDBX (KeePass database file).
hide.me Password Generator
hide.me
Random Password Generator. Generate complex, strong & random passwords, using our highly secure password generator.
Avira Password Manager
avira.com
Avira Password Manager ✓ Creates & stores secure passwords ✓ Automatically logs you in if you want ►Discover now!
Password Crypt
pcrypt.com
Your high-tech security is useless if your passwords are weak. Password Crypt protects your passwords using the highest encryption standard while giving you the full overview, control and password security.
Passpack
passpack.com
Team Password Manager Robust password management features Highly secure "zero-knowledge" model Best value for small to medium-size businesses The Importance of Team Password Management For Businesses Secure shared access to projects, data, and applications is critical to enabling collaboration, espe...
Clipperz
clipperz.is
Online password manager and digital vault that knows nothing about you and your data. Everything you submit is encrypted by your browser before being …