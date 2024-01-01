App store for web apps
Top Partner Management Software - Andorra
Partner management software, occasionally referred to as partner relationship management (PRM), equips businesses with resources to monitor sales partners and affiliates. It facilitates communication between partners and allows them to receive support from the business. This software establishes individualized private portals for each partner, granting access to documents, campaign materials, Market Development Funds (MDF), opportunities, and deals.
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
PartnerStack is a full stack solution for partnerships. The platform supports partner marketing, referral, and reseller activity, and solves for partner application management, engagement, attribution, education, payouts, compliance, and additional partner channel needs. Companies using PartnerStac...
Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. Fr...
AppDirect is a free web-based application. It allows you to use and manage business applications in one simple and secure site, from anywhere.
Partnered connects your sales team with your partner ecosystem to exchange customer introductions. Instantly find sellers with the cheat-sheet for every deal.
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable ...
Builtfirst is a partner marketplace platform. Any company can create a perk marketplace, integration marketplace, reseller marketplace, or service marketplace in minutes. We’re building the largest ecosystem of marketplaces that every B2B company can go-to-market through.
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and ...
Reveal's platform securely connects your CRM with partner companies, providing overlapping account insights, warm leads, and co-marketing opportunities to drive revenue growth.
PartnerTap is a data-driven discovery platform for partner revenue. PartnerTap gives partner, channel, and sales teams everything they need to automate account mapping, share partner pipeline in real-time, identify new whitespace sales opps, and start co-selling with partners. Enterprise customers u...
WorkSpan is the #1 ecosystem business management platform. We help partnering and alliances team drive revenue from partners at higher win rates and lower cost of sales. Today, your partner managers spend 20+ hours a week searching for partner data when information is scattered or lost in silos. Wor...
Reditus is an Affiliate Management Tool for B2B SaaS companies. It helps companies to recruit new affiliates via their marketplace, helping them to grow outside their own network. Their USP is their clean UI, live chat support, and their way how they take in customer feedback. The company has been b...
Crossbeam watches your partner ecosystem and securely surfaces the data, people, and companies in your network that will accelerate and close your next deal. Book more revenue with the people and partners you already have, and ensure your GTM teams are focusing on the right partnerships
More than a PRM, Kiflo is an intuitive Partner Success Platform that grows with you. Our easy-to-use product, hands-on team of experts, and extensive library of resources ensure stronger partnerships and thriving ecosystems.
The MeasureMatch Partner Exchange is a powerful set of tools in the MeasureMatch professional services marketplace for SaaS and enterprise software vendors to maximize customer success, partner growth, sales and more. Customer success and partnerships leaders are using the MeasureMatch Partner Excha...
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel partner management technologies — including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive ...
Since its inception in 1998, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified partner enablement platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables ...
Best partner engagement & partner enablement in a PRM platform. Collaborate with partners & increase channel sales with PX-first partner portal software.