Top Partner Ecosystem Platforms Software - Chile
"Is the product proving to be a valuable business ally? What is your organization's anticipated return on investment for the product, measured in months for payback? The integration of Account-Based Marketing Software and Data Warehouse Integration, along with the consideration of 'Has the product been a good partner in doing business?' are identified as the primary factors significantly enhancing user satisfaction for Partner Ecosystem Platforms products. These determinations are made through an algorithm that identifies attributes most likely to forecast user satisfaction within this category."
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
PartnerStack is a full stack solution for partnerships. The platform supports partner marketing, referral, and reseller activity, and solves for partner application management, engagement, attribution, education, payouts, compliance, and additional partner channel needs. Companies using PartnerStac...
Partnered
partnered.com
Partnered connects your sales team with your partner ecosystem to exchange customer introductions. Instantly find sellers with the cheat-sheet for every deal.
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable ...
PartnerTap
partnertap.com
PartnerTap is a data-driven discovery platform for partner revenue. PartnerTap gives partner, channel, and sales teams everything they need to automate account mapping, share partner pipeline in real-time, identify new whitespace sales opps, and start co-selling with partners. Enterprise customers u...
Reveal
reveal.co
Reveal's platform securely connects your CRM with partner companies, providing overlapping account insights, warm leads, and co-marketing opportunities to drive revenue growth.
WorkSpan
workspan.com
WorkSpan is the #1 ecosystem business management platform. We help partnering and alliances team drive revenue from partners at higher win rates and lower cost of sales. Today, your partner managers spend 20+ hours a week searching for partner data when information is scattered or lost in silos. Wor...
Crossbeam
crossbeam.com
Crossbeam watches your partner ecosystem and securely surfaces the data, people, and companies in your network that will accelerate and close your next deal. Book more revenue with the people and partners you already have, and ensure your GTM teams are focusing on the right partnerships
Kiflo
kiflo.com
More than a PRM, Kiflo is an intuitive Partner Success Platform that grows with you. Our easy-to-use product, hands-on team of experts, and extensive library of resources ensure stronger partnerships and thriving ecosystems.
MeasureMatch
web.measurematch.com
The MeasureMatch Partner Exchange is a powerful set of tools in the MeasureMatch professional services marketplace for SaaS and enterprise software vendors to maximize customer success, partner growth, sales and more. Customer success and partnerships leaders are using the MeasureMatch Partner Excha...
Impartner
impartner.com
Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel partner management technologies — including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive ...