Top Owned Media Software - China
Owned media platforms empower companies and creators to share content for audience building, engagement, and monetization. These tools offer a suite of features designed to host various content types, including articles, videos, podcasts, live streams, and other editorial formats, on a dedicated property. Upon creating the property, users can leverage owned media platforms to designate content as exclusive to subscribers, establishing a direct relationship with their audience and collecting email addresses in the process. To enhance content and audience management, owned media tools integrate the functionalities of content distribution software and content experience platforms, while also incorporating features from content creation software and CMS tools.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an inte...
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform that helps creators and entrepreneurs build successful online businesses by providing simple solutions to turn their passions, skills, and experiences into diverse revenue streams. With Kajabi, anyone can build enriching online courses, offer exclusive memberships, g...
Beehiiv
beehiiv.com
Access the best tools available in email, helping your newsletter scale and monetize like never before.
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
Sell memberships and digital products on your website. Create memberships for any product you want like content libraries, communities, videos, online courses, and more while having 100% control over the look & feel. Any platform works: Squarespace, WordPress, Webflow, Notion and more.
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown is the easiest way to build and run your newsletter. Buttondown is a small, elegant tool for producing newsletters. The minimalist interface makes it easy for you to write great emails; the automation acts like the editorial assistant you wish you had, by checking for typos, broken links...