Top Outbound Call Tracking Software - Austria
Outbound call tracking software enables users to make direct calls to leads while recording call and prospect data. This solution is instrumental in swiftly reaching out to potential customers to capitalize on sales opportunities. Outbound call tracking products offer click-to-call functionality for rapid dialing, create local numbers to enhance response rates, and automate voicemails and follow-up emails. Additionally, these products can record calls for training purposes and categorize prospects based on the likelihood of a successful sale. Outbound call tracking solutions are particularly popular among inside sales representatives and telemarketers.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-fac...
CommPeak
commpeak.com
Discover the Power of CommPeak: Your Ultimate Cloud-Based Communication Solution At CommPeak, we're on a mission to revolutionize cloud-based business communication, making it easier and more affordable than ever before. We're dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses like yours with superi...
OpenPhone
openphone.co
OpenPhone is the simple, collaborative phone for businesses. Designed to be intuitive and effective, it’s a reliable and powerful cloud-based calling and messaging solution that transforms the way your team manages customer and contact relationships. With deep integrations and configurability, OpenP...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
MightyCall
mightycall.com
Created by a team with over 20 years of expertise in virtual telephony, MightyCall’s Call Center easily adapts to your business workflow. Our customizable settings ensure the solution fits your unique needs, leading to simplified communication and improved revenue. Standout Attributes: Real-time fee...
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Adversus
adversus.io
Adversus is an outbound auto dialer that helps streamline your outgoing calls, automate manual processes, and provide valuable insights. Adversus allows you to customize your dialing strategy with numerous features. Choose between Predictive, Progressive, or Manual dialing - or mix them up! Make all...
Aircall
aircall.io
Aircall is an easy-to-use, cloud-based phone solution with features built for a better kind of conversation. Get set up in seconds and start a conversation anywhere in the world today. No hardware. No headaches. Aircall fits inside your existing workflows with easy, one-click integrations, connect...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balanc...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
iPlum
iplum.com
iPlum is a mobile first solution for business professionals. It works on your existing smartphone without changing carriers. You get a separate line with calling, texting and phone system features. It is simple to use, backed with enterprise security controls. The platform provides HIPAA compliance ...
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your te...
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
Voiso
voiso.com
Voiso is an advanced cloud-based contact center solution, allowing to easily start, scale, and run your contact center while improving business metrics and customer experience. A complete set of contact center capabilities includes local calling experience, smart auto-dialers, AI-powered speech reco...
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for high volume sales and customer-service. Customers range from SMB to large Enterprise customers. Other major customer industries include; media, security services, energy, telecommunication, financial services, market research, and fundraising. Ou...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving ...
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automa...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware is an omnichannel cloud-based phone system and customer engagement platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). One of the key features of Aloware is its integration with various CRMs such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho to name a few, and communication channels,...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken.ai is a conversational intelligence platform that helps sales teams improve performance and reduce acquisition costs. The tool gives sales reps real-time cues during their conversation to help them engage their customers better. The platform gives managers and sales reps visibility into eve...
GoDial
godial.cc
GoDial is an Automatic Call App,Mobile CRM and Outbound Dialer Software for Mobile Telecalling and Outbound Calling Service. Set-Up your Outbound Call Center in less than 2 mins with GoDial. GoDial uses phone's SIM for dialing, hence no costs for Cloud Telephony or VoIP.
NeoDove
neodove.com
The only telecalling dialer and CRM you’ll ever need. A full-featured Dialer and Telecalling CRM to upgrade productivity and supercharge sales.
FreeAgent CRM
freeagentcrm.com
FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with le...
Yobi
yobi.app
All client conversations and your team in one appYobi centralizes all your customer conversations into one inbox, no matter the channel, from your preferred platform. Simple and powerful, you can talk to your customers over any channel, and share and review conversations with your team, anywhere...
FrontSpin
frontspin.com
FrontSpin is the leading-edge sales communication software and power dialer. Their platform and power dialer implements your playbooks across all touchpoints, helping you engage with up to 3x more prospects and customers in less time, closing more deals and accelerating sales.
Tenfold
tenfold.com
Tenfold’s next-generation SaaS CTI solution lets you easily integrate your existing telephony platforms with your CRM. With Tenfold, you can enable complete data capture by auto-logging of calls to your CRM; uplevel your customer experience with an agent screen pop that immediately IDs the customer ...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Our cloud-based contact center solution helps companies reach millions of customers via interactive text and voice. Our highly customizable solution boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface that allows our clients to design and deploy sophisticated communication strategies quickly and with re...
TalkChief
talkchief.io
Talkchief is the ultimate solution for all your team's communication needs. With Talkchief, you can easily manage all of your team's chats, video calls, and file sharing, all in one powerful and intuitive platform. Whether you're collaborating on a project, conducting a virtual meeting, or just need...
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every intera...
Ringy
ringy.com
The CRM built on what matters most – communication! Conversations drive sales. Ringy handles them for you. Turn calls into customers with an automated sales team in your back pocket. Ringy is a complete CRM designed to support your team, enhance performance, and bridge the gap between lead nurture a...
Cordless
cordless.io
Cordless is a modern cloud-based call centre for customer support teams with built-in conversational intelligence. Cordless provides an all-in-one solution for customer support teams to talk to customers over the phone and gather deep insights from the conversations. With the transcriptions out of t...
Groove
groove.co
Groove, a Clari company, is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue leaders can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle. Groo...
Uptics
uptics.io
Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sale...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape is purpose-built sales and marketing automation software that comes with pre-built features that can be configured for any business. The easy-to-use interface empowers your teams and consolidates all aspects of your business in one AI platform. Shape Software provides a collaborative space for...
MyOperator
myoperator.com
MyOperator is India's leading cloud communication provider, catering to 10,000+ businesses including NCERT, Amazon, Lenskart, Apollo, and Myntra. With a suite of offerings like Corporate line, 360-degree Campaign Management, Office IVR, call analytics, cloud call centre, SMS + WhatsApp campaigns and...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
Toky
toky.co
Toky is a full-featured Business Phone System that allows your customers and team to communicate seamlessly using the internet. With virtual phone numbers from around the world, make yourself available no matter where your company is based. Integrations with major CRM and other business tools not on...
TeleCMI
telecmi.com
TeleCMI is a new-age unified cloud communication platform that is efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary modern features for businesses of all types. It seamlessly integrates with your favorite CRM tools and APIs, allowing you to streamline your workflow and automate tasks. You can also cont...
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance, affiliate and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels...
Salesfinity
salesfinity.co
SalesHave instant customer conversations with Salesfinity AI parallel dialer. Spend less time hearing dial tones and voicemails, and more time talking to prospective customers. Our AI will automate call logging, researching prospects, and navigating dial trees.
Orum
orum.com
Orum is the AI-powered Live Conversation Platform to supercharge sales activity, connect teams, and drive more revenue.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How V...
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon.ai, the leader in compliance and AI-powered conversation intelligence, is the only solution in the market providing real-time conversation intelligence and automated compliance for sales and customer service teams. Gryphon guides each conversation with real-time intelligence to provide a bes...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
PBXDom cloud reports can easily generate detailed reports of your telephone or call center activity from anywhere in the world; there is no need to purchase any additional software. You can achieve this by installing a collector of PBXDom and connecting your PBX or Call center to the computer that y...
VanillaSoft
vanillasoft.com
VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads within seconds, interact...
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their dea...
Teliqon
teliqon.io
High-level service in cloud communication, we provide DID Virtual numbers and SIP trunking, creating Cloud PBX, and other business solutions. We provide a wide range of first-rate telecommunication tools and services to increase your sales. Our exceptional assistance makes it easy to build and grow ...
FreJun
frejun.com
FreJun is a cloud telephony platform that automates your business calls. Users can make outbound business calls using a unique virtual number and receive inbound calls on the same number. The calls made through the virtual numbers can be recorded and integrated with any workflow tools such as CRM an...
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance sales success by providing a suite of tools for the sales process. The platform includes Koncert Dialers, a suite of four unique sales dialers tailored to team needs: AI Parallel Dialer, AIFlow Dialer, Agent-Assisted Dialer, and Click to Call Dia...
Tendril
tendril.us
Tendril Connect is a sales acceleration tool that focusses on agent assisted dialing. Our team of skilled agents dial through a list of prospects that our customers provide. The agents navigate phone trees, leave pre-recorded voicemails, and speak with receptionists until the intended target is reac...
Bloobirds
bloobirds.com
Bloobirds is the #1 Salesforce app to increase sales productivity. Bloobirds transforms your Salesforce into an amazing software for your sales team in three minutes. By seamlessly integrating a dialer, email, and LinkedIn, Bloobirds offers a comprehensive set of productivity tools, including cadenc...