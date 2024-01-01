App store for web apps
Top Other Public Relations Software - Afghanistan
This section encompasses products relevant to public relations that don't neatly fit into existing software categories on G2 Crowd. Public relations encompasses a diverse range of tools, including those supporting extensive PR and media strategies such as PR distribution software and content management platforms to streamline content workflows. However, there are also often underappreciated tools designed to aid reporters and media outlets. These tools facilitate various tasks, including providing credible answers to reporters' inquiries, constructing media report portfolios, and monitoring PR activities. They effectively address gaps within the public relations toolkit. In any PR strategy, public relations tools play a vital role. It's crucial to begin with foundational aspects such as understanding your buyer persona and crafting engaging press releases tailored to them. These fundamentals form the bedrock of a solid PR strategy.
Submit New App
Press Kite
presskite.com
Create a beautiful press kit and easily get press with Press Kite.
Screeners.com
screeners.com
Screeners gives reviewers what they’re asking for: a singular, secure, hassle-free destination for previewing pre-release content. Screeners frees PR teams up to do what they do best – build buzz and secure killer coverage. Spend your time building relationships with reviewers instead of finding los...
Qwoted
qwoted.com
Qwoted is a free platform that helps journalists connect and collaborate with subject matter experts (and the PRs who represent them) when they're working on a story. Within our private network, journalists can pose a question, review multiple pitches, and mute conversations when you have what you n...
Rolli
rolliapp.com
Rolli has released the first and only Newsroom as a Service™, empowering journalists with cutting-edge tools to source verified experts and news events.
RepTrak
reptrak.com
RepTrak is the only software platform which provides a 360-degree view of your dynamic brand reputation landscape — unique to your company — by surrounding your CCO and communications leaders with the insights that matter. It provides a holistic, all-in-one dashboard that allows leaders to measure, ...
ClipSource
clipsource.com
Clipsource's Media Center is the only PR distribution platform that is specifically designed to simplify news and content sharing for the media and entertainment industry. The all-one-solution helps you secure more coverage for your TV programmes, movies and books by making it easy to distribute ric...
Whitefriar
whitefriar.com
Get featured on Tier One publications from one dashboard. You can streamline your PR efforts with our integrated platform, ensuring your stories reach premier media outlets effortlessly.
Linkby
linkby.com
Supercharge your brand news and connect with premium publishers with our CPC & CPM powered performance solutions. Make your brand famous with cost-per-click press releases sent to the world's most premium publishing brands.
PressKitHero
presskithero.com
PressKitHero takes all that information and creates a hosted press kit for you, where journalists can find everything they need to write about you.
OnFrontiers
onfrontiers.com
Automation for the knowledge economy | Access specialists on any topic within hours. Share your experience to help others on their path forward. Invest in your expert network.