App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
Categories

Top Other HR Services Providers - Denmark

Other HR Services Providers

Submit New App


ReachLink

ReachLink

reachlink.com

ReachLink is a behavioral health platform offering innovative and comprehensive mental health care designed to address individual needs, ensure access to the right support and track out comes accurately. This is made possible by ReachLink's digital platform and quality care that's as effective as fa...

Sawayo

Sawayo

sawayo.de

The Sawayo software supports companies in the implementation of employer and entrepreneur obligations. The tool enables the management of documents with real-time return control and audit-proof archiving, legally compliant recording of employees' working hours via the Sawayo app, and personnel manag...

Tava Health

Tava Health

tavahealth.com

Tava Health is a comprehensive mental health service that provides convenient, high-quality, accessible mental health resources to employers and their employees.

CU Health

CU Health

cuhealth.com.au

CU Health offers an evidence based corporate healthcare, delivering health & wellbeing integration for Australian businesses.

Corplife

Corplife

corplife.at

We provide a HR Tech Software focused on the topic of fringe benefits. Corplife's mission is to foster employee‘s retention and strengthen the relationship between the employer and the employee. The employer can provide Employee Benefits for the daily life, as well as tax-free benefits to the workfo...

Runa HR

Runa HR

runahr.com

Runa HR is the main automated payroll platform that serves small and medium businesses in Mexico and it is hosted in the cloud. With Runa, anyone, with or without payroll experience, can pay their employees in just 15 minutes.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Singlebox
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy