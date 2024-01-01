App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Other Conversion Rate Optimization Software - Argentina
"Other Conversion Rate Optimization Software" typically refers to a miscellaneous category encompassing a variety of software tools and platforms that provide additional or specialized functionalities beyond those offered by traditional conversion rate optimization (CRO) tools.
Submit New App
Elicit
elicit.org
The AI Research Assistant. Elicit is a GPT-3 powered research assistant. Elicit helps you classify datasets, brainstorm research questions, and search through publications.
Exatom
exatom.io
We help you making your existing online forms perform better. Much better. Typically a two-digit percentage of visitors that start interacting with your form, don't turn unto converters. Why do they abandon your web form somewhere half-way or after a failed submit? Find out how your form performance...
Hippoc
hippoc.ai
Marketers and Designers, are you tired of a lengthy, costly and revenue disconnected advertising design creation process? Hippoc Neuro-AI software predicts in seconds and with accuracy how to optimize your designs to maximize Click Through Rate, Conversion Rate and build long term brand loyalty (rea...
Appocalypsis
appocalypsis.com
Appocalypsis is a SaaS application which helps marketers to create and manage widgets which help with the conversion of their websites.
emojicom
emojicom.io
Collect feedback in an engaging way using emojis 🗣 Integrates easily with WordPress, Shopify, Medium and more. Try it now, It's free 🎉
ReviewCaddy
reviewcaddy.com
ReviewCaddy is a tool that helps sellers collect opinion of their customer in a rich and interactive way about the items purchased by them from the website, it helps sellers to listen to their customer's voice and accordingly make updates on the product pages.
CredSpark
credspark.com
CREDSPARK TRANSFORMS CONTENT INTO PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCES THAT GENERATE UNIQUE DATA, DEEPEN RELATIONSHIPS, & DRIVE REVENUE.
BIK
bik.ai
BIK (bik.ai) is the most intelligent conversational marketing platform helping E-commerce businesses drive multiple ROI. This platform enables a brand to transact automation with Chatbots, manage multitasking with CRM, create customized broadcasts with campaigns & attain real-time growth insights. W...