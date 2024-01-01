App store for web apps
Top Other Collaboration Software - Bosnia & Herzegovina
The "Other Collaboration" category is designed for products that don't fit into existing Collaboration & Productivity categories. These products might be in emerging fields, pioneering new types of software, or serving niche functions without many peers. This category includes add-ons or connectors for popular collaboration tools, as well as specialized tools to facilitate specific types of collaboration and communication.
MightyText
mightytext.net
Text from computer. SMS from computer. iMessage for Android. Android SMS from computer.
HackMD
hackmd.io
HackMD is a light-weight knowledge base for teams and enterprises, holding your documentations accountable. Our users come from Fortune 500 companies, Web3 communities, academic and scientific institutions. Developers have been enjoying the GitHub and Gist integration, flexible code blocks and the s...
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fosteri...
Zeplin
zeplin.io
Zeplin is an organized workspace to publish finalized designs, where the entire team can collaborate to ship beautiful products together. We were founded in 2014 and today we are honored to support 5+ million users from thousands of product teams including Apple, Starbucks, Salesforce, Amazon, Micro...
Super
super.so
Everything you need to build fast, functional websites with Notion. Custom domains, themes, password-protection, and more—no code required.
Abstract
abstract.com
Abstract is a version-controlled design workflow management system that enables seamless and open collaboration between design teams and organizational stakeholders. Abstract is your team's version-controlled source of truth for all design work. We believe that design shouldn't be locked away in fol...
Monica
monicahq.com
Monica lets you remember everything about your loved ones.
Charli AI
charli.ai
Charli AI is an AI tool designed to provide scalable and trusted AI operations, with a particular focus on financial services. It leverages the Ancaeus Platform to enable teams to perform their tasks with greater efficiency and accuracy. One of its core offerings includes AI due diligence, which ai...
Sympli
sympli.io
Design handoff, implementation, and collaboration for web and mobile product teams. Sympli works with Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio, and Xcode.
Additor
additor.io
Stay in-sync while distributed! Additor helps your team to collaborate asynchronously without friction based on the one and living source of truth. You can organize and share various types of content, and clearly catch up on the context with tracking changes and versions.
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
SessionLab helps facilitation make the workshop design and delivery process more efficient, effective and enjoyable. It offers a modern, powerful and best in class collaborative session planner and the most comprehensive library of facilitation knowledge.
Markup.io
markup.io
Give your hardworking team their time back. MarkUp.io is a visual commenting platform that empowers decision-makers, designers, marketers and everyone in between to do their best work. Our intuitive interface makes it easy for creators and collaborators to give real-time, contextual feedback on webs...
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
Bubbles empowers remote teams to communicate with each other using screen sharing and videos - rather than chat or email - allowing users to communicate crucial context and visual feedback to one another.
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
Ayanza
ayanza.com
Intelligent Collaboration Suite Challenging times ask for innovation in team productivity Get the team into flow and achieve objectives easily. Be guided by Ayanza through the process.
Balloon
balloon.app
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexit...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram the gamification tool that increases motivation and team achievements. Keep your team goal-oriented and celebrate great performance together.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 is an extension for SharePoint, featuring a library of custom-built Web Parts and ready-to-use tools. It simplifies the process of developing digital workplaces, saving users time by eliminating the need for complex coding and prolonged development processes. Designed specifically for S...
Async
async.com
Async is building the best way to have fully asynchronous conversations at work. Gone are the days of non-stop meetings. Replace quick calls and unnecessary back-and-forths with asynchronous voice messaging that was built with how you work in mind. Read the transcript. Reply any time. Send on any pl...