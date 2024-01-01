App store for web apps
Top Other Business Finance Providers - Burundi
"Other Business Finance Providers" typically refers to a miscellaneous category encompassing a variety of financial entities or individuals that offer specialized or niche financial services to businesses but may not fit neatly into the traditional categories such as banks, alternative lenders, or venture capital firms.
Revolut
revolut.com
One app for all things money. From your everyday spending, to planning for your future with savings and investments, Revolut helps you get more from your money.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
A borderless account, with powerful, personalised tools all in one place, giving you ultimate control over your business finances.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is an Australian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria. It is Australia's second-largest bank by assets and fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited is an Australian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria. It is Australia's second-largest bank by assets and fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation.
Holvi
holvi.com
Your all-in-one account for self-employment. Banking, invoicing and bookkeeping – plus a new business credit card. All in one place, so you can focus on what matters. That’s work life simplified.
Lendio
lendio.com
Utah-based Lendio (formerly Funding Universe), founded in 2011 by Brock Blake and Trent Miskin, is a free online loan marketplace in the U.S. targeting small business owners.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
Fidor Bank is a German-licensed, internet-based direct bank headquartered in Munich. With the Fidor Smart checking account, the bank is aimed at private and business customers. The concept of Fidor Bank is based on the principles and mechanisms of digital banking.
Moonfare
moonfare.com
Moonfare is a private equity investing platform making top-tier funds available to retail and institutional investors at lower minimums.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflo’s streamlined check fulfillment service is your one-stop source for all your check processing, printing and mailing needs. We can reduce your administrative costs and improve your operational efficiencies, all with less effort and paperwork. Checkflo offers accountant friendly tools to mana...
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox offers fast, easy access to business financing, up to $150,000. Learn how our line of credit and term loan options can unlock growth for your business.
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
Crowdcube is an equity crowdfunding platform for entrepreneurs of start-ups and growing businesses to connect with potential investors. Crowdcube gives investors real equity in the companies they fund. Crowdcube uses the web-based notion of crowdfunding where a community of like minded people pool t...
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch Insurance is a new kind of insurance company for startups. Built by founders for founders, we’ve re-designed everything about business insurance from scratch so you can move faster.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Kriya
kriya.co
Get a confidential, whole ledger invoice discounting facility. Its a great fit for businesses with regular cash flow needs, as its secured against all your outstanding invoices.
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is a SEC-regulated alternative investment fund that allows you to invest in 12+ exotic alternative asset classes by simply investing in one fund. Our investment experts allocate your money in assets like wine, art, startups, crypto, real estate, and others. You may consider it a Mutual Fund...
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy is Europe's leading end-to-end M&A platform, helping founders and business acquirers complete acquisitions in as little as 30 days. Your end-to-end platform to buy and sell businesses. Foundy helps founders and acquirers complete acquisitions up to 3x faster and more cost-effectively than th...
Clara
clarafinds.com
Finding the right products to help manage your finances can be a chore, so allow us to take some of the weight off your shoulders! Clara helps people and small businesses find and compare fintech software and hardware and pick the best product. Browse through a selection of quality products and use ...
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago brings together investors looking for new ways to invest and unique investment opportunities in real-estate and in startups. Anaxago contributes to the development of a financial model that helps the economy give individuals direct access to tomorrow's businesses. By allocating a portion of ...
Invesdor
invesdor.com
Nordic market leader in #digital #fundraising connecting ambitious European businesses with investors around the globe.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand working capital for growing businesses. FundThrough offers businesses instant access to funds from unpaid invoices on an easy-to-use, online funding platform. Funding facility ranges from $500 to over $2 million, depending on the strength of the business' sales. Wherever a business is in i...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva envisions a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their own lives.
Seedrs
seedrs.com
Online investing opportunities in the best new startup businesses, and raise seed and angel investment, with top European equity crowdfunding site Seedrs.
Embroker
embroker.com
Business insurance is one of the oldest industries in the world. It is built on personal relationships rather than technological advancement. It’s also dominated by long-established players. Until now. Embroker is a digitally-native business insurance company built from the ground up with modern tec...