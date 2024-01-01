Top Other Analytics Software - Brunei

App store for web apps
"Has the product been a good partner in doing business?", "Ease of Use", "Ease of Admin", and "Quality of Support" are the top four factors that positively impact user satisfaction for Other Analytics products. These factors are determined by an algorithm that selects the attributes that are most likely to predict user satisfaction within this category.
ImgCreator
imgcreator.ai
ImgCreator can create any image simply from your text input! Ranging from unique and realistic blog post photos to imaginative illustration or anime. Challenge your imagination and have fun now!
Formula Bot
formulabot.com
Revolutionize your data & spreadsheet workflow with AI. Transform your text instructions into formulas and more for free in seconds.
Healthcheck.io
healthchecks.io
Simple and Effective Cron Job Monitoring. We notify you when your nightly backups, weekly reports, cron jobs, and scheduled tasks don't run on time.
Chartmetric
chartmetric.com
Advancing music with the power of datapower of datapower of datapower of data. Chartmetric is the all-in-one platform that provides comprehensive streaming and social data for music industry professionals to create successful careers in music.
EmailAnalytics
emailanalytics.com
The premier email analytics tool for Gmail & Outlook. Measure your team's email response time - no software to install, no training required.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workfor...
Enverus
enverus.com
Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights, and benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from our partnerships to 98% of US energy producers, and over 35,000 suppliers.
LeanDNA
leandna.com
LeanDNA is a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps global manufacturers reduce excess inventory, prevent critical shortages, and establish operational command. The platform is factory-centric, bridging the gap between complex supply chains and inventory operations and their outdated, labor-intensive ...
Analytics Canvas
analyticscanvas.com
Analytics Canvas lets you visualize your analysis, connecting you to databases, Excel files, and Google Analytics through a graphical interface.
Exatom
exatom.io
We help you making your existing online forms perform better. Much better. Typically a two-digit percentage of visitors that start interacting with your form, don't turn unto converters. Why do they abandon your web form somewhere half-way or after a failed submit? Find out how your form performance...
VobeSoft
vobesoft.com
Every software system has databases. These databases are often static, giving organizations that work with these standard solutions functionalities that they are not using and functions they can't change to their unique needs. Usually, with a lot of hassle, workarounds are applied to reach the end g...
Evocon
evocon.com
Evocon is a cloud-based production monitoring solution that helps manufacturing companies manage and improve their production efficiency. Evocon automates and digitizes the collection of data from production machines. We then transfer the collected data to the cloud so that manufacturers can access ...
Grytics for Communities
grytics.com
Founded in 2014, 1339 is a full SaaS editor that commercializes the Grytics suite: a data analytics software for Enterprise collaboration and internal communication platforms like Workplace from Meta, Microsoft Teams, Viva Engage and Facebook Groups. Our mission is to help organizations of all si...
Athenic AI
athenic.com
Athenic AI is an analytics platform powered by AI that allows you to analyze your data using natural language questions. Athenic AI connects to your data stored in a database, data warehouse or an application like a CRM or ERP platform to answer your questions without SQL knowledge or a business ana...
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds Decision Making is an online suite of tools and processes to help individuals and groups with decision-making, prioritization, value-for-money analysis and understanding stakeholder preferences. Based on the PAPRIKA algorithm, 1000minds is for Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) and Conj...
Decipad
decipad.com
Decipad revolutionizes the way individuals and teams interact with numbers by offering an intuitive, low-code platform for data modeling and interactive storytelling. With Decipad, creating dynamic plans, models, and reports is not just efficient but enjoyable. Its smart document environment, akin t...
Astrato
astrato.io
Astrato delivers BI - reimagined for Cloud. The modern alternative to Looker and Tableau for busy data teams, Astrato delivers a cloud native, one-platform experience to live query data in Snowflake, Dremio or Google BigQuery data clouds with no movement of data - ever.
Hashboard
hashboard.com
Hashboard is a business intelligence (BI) product built for data engineers to do their best work and easily spread the data love to their entire organizations (even non-technical folks!) Define metrics on your data warehouse and let your whole team search, explore and find insights that drive your b...
Beehive AI
beehive.ai
Only Beehive AI combines bespoke generative AI with quantitative analysis, so research and insights leaders can go beyond text summaries and siloed data to generate reliable, actionable answers for their business stakeholders. With bespoke, self-learning language models, validated by human experts, ...
Wink Reports
winkreports.com
The only easy-to-use software to build even the most complicated reports, without having to be a data expert. Get critical reports that help you see inside your business. Build reports (yes, even *that* one) from your favourite cloud business software, and automatically generate them whenever you wa...
PushMetrics
pushmetrics.io
PushMetrics is the report distribution solution that gives you full control and flexibility to deliver data-driven insights and messages to your team & customers.
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is a predictive artificial intelligence platform designed for sales and marketing teams. The platform utilizes customer data to build predictive models that help businesses identify prospects for new customers, expansion sales, cross-sells, and spot customers at risk. Key features include A...
Data Impact
dataimpact.io
Digital commerce accelerator for CPG brands In today’s complex, rapidly evolving environment, reliable and actionable insights are required to win online. At Data Impact, our solutions go beyond simple monitoring to equip ecommerce teams with several levers that can be applied daily. Our platform pr...
Nuant
nuant.com
Nuant is a Portfolio and Risk Management platform tailored for professionals to monitor and assess the risk of their Digital Assets. With Nuant, experience an effortless unified monitoring of your digital assets, superior risk management, and a robust simulation engine. - Unified Monitoring of Your ...
Troopr Reports
troopr.ai
Troopr Reports provides users with the ability to privately discuss and act upon Jira reports using Slack channels. With over 20 pre-designed report templates, including the Jira burndown chart and velocity chart, Troopr Reports makes it simple to configure and set up Jira reports within Slack. Furt...
Rguroo
rguroo.com
Rguroo’s development was motivated by the need for software that could help instructors in teaching statistical concepts and reduce the amount of time that students spend on routine computations. Rguroo’s design pays special attention to the technology recommendations by the American Statistical Ass...
ClearQuery
clearquery.io
ClearQuery is a full suite data analytics platform designed with one primary goal in mind- to make analytics simple for everyone. ClearQuery removes the technical barriers by giving every user the ability to get automated insights at ingestion. With dashboards and insights canvas, you are able to un...
Eppo
geteppo.com
Eppo runs trustworthy, data warehouse-native A/B tests. World-class statistical rigor, feature management, and experiment reports - all in one tool.
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute...
TelemetryDeck
telemetrydeck.com
Lightweight Analytics That's Not Evil TelemetryDeck is a new service that helps app and web developers improve their product by supplying immediate, accurate analytics data while users use your app. And the best part: It's all anonymized so your users' data stays private!
CasterStats
casterstats.com
CasterStats is a solution that supports multiple content delivery sources including: HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH); Wowza Media Server; IceCast; SHOUTcast; Windows Media Server; Flash Media Server (FMS); Flumotion; Helix; Quicktime; Red5; vBrick; Darwing Stre...
Breinify
home.breinify.ai
AI powered personalization engine that automates and scales omnichannel consumer engagement for e-commerce, Retail and CPG's. Click to learn more.
Polinode
polinode.com
Polinode allows you to import, collect and analyze network data. With Polinode Networks you can upload any network data to the Polinode cloud where you can interact with it, visualize it and analyze it.
Enquire.ai
enquire.ai
Delivering context & analysis faster than any other expert network through our patented blend of AI, data science, & human intelligence.
CloudOpty
cloudopty.com
CloudOpty provides CloudScore for end-to-end optimization for your Cloud Platform to help you save cost, improve performance, increase security & be compliant.
A2MAC1
a2mac1.com
Data governance platform for automotive manufacture - now opening up to new industries. A2MAC1 has been established 25 years ago and serves the biggest OEM's (car manufacturers) and OES's (car part manufacturers) of this world. The company started from tearing down and benchmarking cars. It would th...
Rampfy
rampfy.com
Rampfy made tracking KPIs easy and fast. In a few clicks you can integrate all your systems with the Rampfy app, and start to see information about the entire operation of your business. With Rampfy you can: - View integrated data from all systems - Receive proactive alerts about your operation - Qu...
Nomad Data
nomad-data.com
NoMad Data develops a data management platform that helps businesses make better decisions. Nomad’s goal is to create a marketplace of ideas and allow the experts in the data, the data providers themselves, to match the ideas to their data. We aim to help providers discover new use cases for their d...
Data Blaze
datablaze.com
Datablaze can help wirelessly connect your business through cellular IoT connectivity and optimize your costs with exclusive device management software.
ActionableAgile
actionableagile.com
A set of charts and simulations that connect with the data in your work management tool of choice to help you improve your processes, become predictable, and provide accurate forecasts in a flash. Your flow is our business and your data security is priority #1.
Soley
soley.io
Soley is a pioneer of digital navigation in product portfolios and value chains. Soley supports decision-makers in the industry who work under time pressure and enormous complexity. By using Soley, companies can optimize their product portfolio, improve their resilience and, thus, reduce costs. It e...
Intelligize
intelligize.com
Advanced analysis tools deliver deep insights that help you clearly identify market standards, benchmark peer disclosures and agreements, track SEC Comment Letters and trends, and much more
Podder
podderapp.com
Podder is an independent & AI powered podcast insights platform that focuses on "translating" data into actionable business insights. Podder combines 1st, 2nd and 3rd party data with the help of smart algorithms. This allows Podder to provide the most in-depth insights about a podcast audience throu...
Sourcetable
sourcetable.com
Sourcetable is a spreadsheet that syncs data from business applications and databases. It's perfect for data analysis, automated reporting, and creating live-updating charts and dashboards.
Excelkits
excelkits.com
Turn spreadsheets into immersive content with interactive forms for personalized results. Add pre-made templates in seconds or start customizing your own for free. Responsive and fast – this easy-to-use block will help you drive traffic and boost conversions.
Datafiniti
datafiniti.co
Datafiniti is a Data as a Service (DaaS) solution utilizing proprietary technologies to automate the data extraction process and transform web pages into clean, manageable, structured datasets across business, people, product, and property databases. Our RESTful API and customer portal transforms re...
Sprinkle Data
sprinkledata.com
SunnyReports is an Adwords reporting tool. It helps you to create Adwords custom reports in seconds. The main feedback from our users are "easy and useful". We take care to maintain our tool the easiest it could be even if we add features every week. Development is driven by our users. SunnyReports ...
Megalytic
megalytic.com
Megalytic is used by digital agencies, marketers and business owners for faster, more insightful and better looking analytics reports.
Landline Remover
landlineremover.com
Stop wasting time and money trying to text landlines. Upload your list of any size to Landline Remover and instantly find out which phone numbers are mobile and which are landlines!
Mokkup.ai
mokkup.ai
Mokkup.ai is a product that simplifies the dashboard design process. Our tool helps users create dashboard wireframes before building in Power BI, Tableau or other data visualization tools. Mokkup.ai has been developed keeping in mind the excessive demands for a BI dashboard wireframing tool that sp...