Top Online Reputation Management Software

Online reputation management software allows companies to monitor users’ online reviews and promote positive experiences through online review platforms. Companies hoping to promote their brand through positive online user reviews will use online reputation management software to capture negative experiences. The products also provide mechanisms for users to submit new reviews through email or advertising campaigns. The products provide platforms that marketing teams use to aggregate and interpret their company’s online reputation. Teams will often utilize digital forms provided by the platform to conduct email campaigns and harness new reviews. Many products also possess monitoring tools to discover discussions and posts from users on social media. These products differ from social media monitoring software in that they aim to collect online reviews, but can include social media features. There is confusion, but little crossover with product review software. Those tools host customer reviews on e-commerce sites and provide little monitoring or management capabilities.
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales and marketing platform for agencies, offering CRM, automation, communication tools, and website creation features.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.
Kenect
kenect.com
Kenect centralizes customer communication by enabling text messaging, online reviews, payment collection, and video chat, all from a single platform.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot is a consumer review app that enables users to post and read reviews of businesses, aiding in informed purchasing decisions and improving online reputation.
Debutify
debutify.com
Debutify is an easy-to-use Shopify theme that helps eCommerce stores improve sales with customizable designs and built-in tools for conversion optimization.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that enhances customer engagement through tools for loyalty, email, SMS marketing, reviews, and subscriptions.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a platform for collecting and displaying user-generated content like reviews and social media posts on websites, helping businesses engage with customers.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself helps users manage their online reputation and personal branding by optimizing search results and social media profiles.
G2
g2.com
G2 is a software marketplace that provides user reviews and insights to help businesses make informed software decisions and manage their marketing strategies.
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
Reviews On My Website helps businesses collect and display online reviews to enhance credibility and improve customer trust on their websites.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic helps franchises manage social media and marketing tools centrally, offering data-driven insights for improved online visibility and brand consistency.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow helps manage app reviews, monitor performance, and analyze user feedback to improve app reputation and user satisfaction.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Shopper Approved is a platform that helps online businesses collect and display customer reviews to enhance visibility and credibility.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity helps multi-location businesses manage local SEO, optimize listings, track reviews, and analyze competitors to improve online visibility and reputation.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a cloud-based platform for business messaging, appointment management, and SMS marketing to enhance team collaboration and customer engagement.
Signpost
signpost.com
Signpost automates the collection of customer feedback and reviews, helping businesses attract new customers, gain referrals, and increase repeat business.
Experience.com
experience.com
Experience.com offers AI-powered tools for managing online reputation, reviews, and customer feedback, helping businesses enhance their online presence and engagement.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak is an app optimization platform that helps improve visibility and performance in app stores through keyword research, competitor analysis, and performance tracking.
Yext
yext.com
Yext is a digital management platform that helps businesses manage their online presence, optimize listings, reviews, SEO, and analyze customer engagement across multiple channels.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
BrightLocal is a local SEO platform that helps businesses improve their local search visibility, manage reviews, and optimize online presence.
Whitespark
whitespark.ca
Whitespark helps businesses enhance local SEO by tracking citations, managing reviews, and optimizing Google Business Profiles for improved online visibility.
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn is a restaurant POS system that streamlines operations, manages orders, and enhances customer engagement with integrated tools for marketing and loyalty.
Reviews.io
reviews.io
Reviews.io is a review management platform that helps businesses collect, manage, and respond to customer feedback across various online channels.
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Get More Reviews is an app that helps businesses manage and increase customer reviews across platforms, enhancing reputation and online visibility.
paiza
paiza.jp
Paiza is a job and learning platform for IT engineers and programmers that evaluates programming skills and connects qualified individuals with potential employers.
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a cloud-based tool that automates and manages feedback communication for Amazon sellers.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management app for multi-location businesses, allowing users to manage profiles, schedule posts, and engage across various platforms from one interface.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360 is an all-in-one platform for small businesses to manage marketing, design, CRM, and analytics effectively from one interface.
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is a platform for businesses to manage and automate text communication with customers, featuring templates, message routing, and integration with CRMs.
Partoo
partoo.co
Partoo helps businesses improve online visibility and manage e-reputation through tools for presence management, review handling, and customer communication.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.
Broadly
broadly.com
Broadly is an app that helps local businesses manage customer interactions, attract leads, request reviews, and streamline communication through automation.
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for eCommerce platforms that helps businesses collect, manage, and display customer reviews, photos, and videos.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
Great Recruiters is a platform for managing candidate experiences and recruiter reputations, offering tools for feedback, applicant tracking, and relationship management.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps businesses manage customer reviews through automated feedback collection and real-time alerts to improve local SEO and attract organic traffic.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI-powered platform that helps businesses monitor and manage customer feedback and reviews across online and offline channels.
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is a platform that enhances local search visibility through tools for listing management, review management, and local SEO performance tracking.
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall is a platform for managing local business listings, enhancing visibility, and optimizing search results across various online directories.
Rannkly
rannkly.com
Rannkly is an AI platform for managing online reputation by monitoring reviews and social media posts, featuring a QR code for customer interactions.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
URLScore.ai evaluates and scores URLs for security and quality metrics, helping users assess online safety and reliability.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko is an app for managing digital reputation, offering tools for review management, social media interaction, and business information control across various platforms.
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management tool that helps local businesses gather and monitor customer reviews to enhance credibility and attract more clients.
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is an all-in-one customer engagement tool for small to medium businesses, aiding in reputation management, payment processing, booking automation, and lead generation.
SO Connect
soconnect.com
SO Connect helps businesses manage their online presence by updating company information across 50+ platforms, collecting reviews, and optimizing website SEO.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Review Tool helps businesses manage, track, and display online reviews from multiple sources to enhance reputation and customer engagement.
Synup
synup.com
Synup is an app that helps businesses manage their online presence through local listings, reputation management, and social media integration in a single dashboard.
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
2 Step Reviews is an app that helps local businesses capture customer reviews to improve their visibility and attract more customers on Google.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a tool for businesses to manage customer feedback, generate online reviews, and improve their online reputation.
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo helps small businesses enhance customer experience and streamline processes, aiding in growth and competitiveness.
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is a digital marketing platform for franchisees, focusing on local SEO, ad campaigns, and data management to enhance online visibility and customer engagement.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is a business management software for small businesses that streamlines customer communication, payments, scheduling, and reputation management.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Sitejabber helps consumers find genuine reviews and ratings of businesses, aiding informed decision-making about services and products.
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity connects businesses with trusted B2B service providers, offering resources to enhance online presence and streamline operations.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob helps businesses automate the collection of customer reviews and referrals to improve their online reputation and increase sales.
Localo
localo.com
Localo is a local SEO tool that helps businesses optimize their Google listings, manage reviews, and track keyword rankings for improved local visibility.
Appbot
appbot.co
Appbot provides tools for mobile teams to analyze app reviews and user sentiment across multiple platforms, streamlining feedback management and integration into workflows.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Ratingful is an app for collecting and managing customer reviews, enabling users to request feedback, respond to reviews, and monitor online reputation.
