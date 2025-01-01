App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Games
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Online Reputation Management Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Online Reputation Management Software

Online reputation management software allows companies to monitor users’ online reviews and promote positive experiences through online review platforms. Companies hoping to promote their brand through positive online user reviews will use online reputation management software to capture negative experiences. The products also provide mechanisms for users to submit new reviews through email or advertising campaigns. The products provide platforms that marketing teams use to aggregate and interpret their company’s online reputation. Teams will often utilize digital forms provided by the platform to conduct email campaigns and harness new reviews. Many products also possess monitoring tools to discover discussions and posts from users on social media. These products differ from social media monitoring software in that they aim to collect online reviews, but can include social media features. There is confusion, but little crossover with product review software. Those tools host customer reviews on e-commerce sites and provide little monitoring or management capabilities.

Submit New App


HighLevel

HighLevel

gohighlevel.com

HighLevel is a white-label sales and marketing platform for agencies, offering CRM, automation, communication tools, and website creation features.

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.

Kenect

Kenect

kenect.com

Kenect centralizes customer communication by enabling text messaging, online reviews, payment collection, and video chat, all from a single platform.

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Trustpilot is a consumer review app that enables users to post and read reviews of businesses, aiding in informed purchasing decisions and improving online reputation.

Debutify

Debutify

debutify.com

Debutify is an easy-to-use Shopify theme that helps eCommerce stores improve sales with customizable designs and built-in tools for conversion optimization.

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that enhances customer engagement through tools for loyalty, email, SMS marketing, reviews, and subscriptions.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.

EmbedSocial

EmbedSocial

embedsocial.com

EmbedSocial is a platform for collecting and displaying user-generated content like reviews and social media posts on websites, helping businesses engage with customers.

BrandYourself

BrandYourself

brandyourself.com

BrandYourself helps users manage their online reputation and personal branding by optimizing search results and social media profiles.

G2

G2

g2.com

G2 is a software marketplace that provides user reviews and insights to help businesses make informed software decisions and manage their marketing strategies.

Reviews On My Website

Reviews On My Website

reviewsonmywebsite.com

Reviews On My Website helps businesses collect and display online reviews to enhance credibility and improve customer trust on their websites.

PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic

promorepublic.com

PromoRepublic helps franchises manage social media and marketing tools centrally, offering data-driven insights for improved online visibility and brand consistency.

AppFollow

AppFollow

appfollow.io

AppFollow helps manage app reviews, monitor performance, and analyze user feedback to improve app reputation and user satisfaction.

Shopper Approved

Shopper Approved

shopperapproved.com

Shopper Approved is a platform that helps online businesses collect and display customer reviews to enhance visibility and credibility.

LocalClarity

LocalClarity

localclarity.com

LocalClarity helps multi-location businesses manage local SEO, optimize listings, track reviews, and analyze competitors to improve online visibility and reputation.

Kimoby

Kimoby

kimoby.com

Kimoby is a cloud-based platform for business messaging, appointment management, and SMS marketing to enhance team collaboration and customer engagement.

Signpost

Signpost

signpost.com

Signpost automates the collection of customer feedback and reviews, helping businesses attract new customers, gain referrals, and increase repeat business.

Experience.com

Experience.com

experience.com

Experience.com offers AI-powered tools for managing online reputation, reviews, and customer feedback, helping businesses enhance their online presence and engagement.

AppTweak

AppTweak

apptweak.com

AppTweak is an app optimization platform that helps improve visibility and performance in app stores through keyword research, competitor analysis, and performance tracking.

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext is a digital management platform that helps businesses manage their online presence, optimize listings, reviews, SEO, and analyze customer engagement across multiple channels.

BrightLocal

BrightLocal

brightlocal.com

BrightLocal is a local SEO platform that helps businesses improve their local search visibility, manage reviews, and optimize online presence.

Whitespark

Whitespark

whitespark.ca

Whitespark helps businesses enhance local SEO by tracking citations, managing reviews, and optimizing Google Business Profiles for improved online visibility.

SpotOn

SpotOn

spoton.com

SpotOn is a restaurant POS system that streamlines operations, manages orders, and enhances customer engagement with integrated tools for marketing and loyalty.

Reviews.io

Reviews.io

reviews.io

Reviews.io is a review management platform that helps businesses collect, manage, and respond to customer feedback across various online channels.

Get More Reviews

Get More Reviews

getmorereviews.com

Get More Reviews is an app that helps businesses manage and increase customer reviews across platforms, enhancing reputation and online visibility.

paiza

paiza

paiza.jp

Paiza is a job and learning platform for IT engineers and programmers that evaluates programming skills and connects qualified individuals with potential employers.

FeedbackExpress

FeedbackExpress

feedbackexpress.com

FeedbackExpress is a cloud-based tool that automates and manages feedback communication for Amazon sellers.

MavSocial

MavSocial

mavsocial.com

MavSocial is a social media management app for multi-location businesses, allowing users to manage profiles, schedule posts, and engage across various platforms from one interface.

Marketing 360

Marketing 360

marketing360.com

Marketing 360 is an all-in-one platform for small businesses to manage marketing, design, CRM, and analytics effectively from one interface.

Text Request

Text Request

textrequest.com

Text Request is a platform for businesses to manage and automate text communication with customers, featuring templates, message routing, and integration with CRMs.

Partoo

Partoo

partoo.co

Partoo helps businesses improve online visibility and manage e-reputation through tools for presence management, review handling, and customer communication.

Referrizer

Referrizer

referrizer.com

Referrizer is a marketing automation tool that helps businesses create and manage referral programs to increase clients and enhance customer retention.

Broadly

Broadly

broadly.com

Broadly is an app that helps local businesses manage customer interactions, attract leads, request reviews, and streamline communication through automation.

Fera

Fera

fera.ai

Fera is a customer reviews app for eCommerce platforms that helps businesses collect, manage, and display customer reviews, photos, and videos.

Great Recruiters

Great Recruiters

greatrecruiters.com

Great Recruiters is a platform for managing candidate experiences and recruiter reputations, offering tools for feedback, applicant tracking, and relationship management.

Pluspoint

Pluspoint

pluspoint.io

Pluspoint helps businesses manage customer reviews through automated feedback collection and real-time alerts to improve local SEO and attract organic traffic.

Famepilot

Famepilot

famepilot.com

Famepilot is an AI-powered platform that helps businesses monitor and manage customer feedback and reviews across online and offline channels.

Rio SEO

Rio SEO

rioseo.com

Rio SEO is a platform that enhances local search visibility through tools for listing management, review management, and local SEO performance tracking.

Uberall

Uberall

uberall.com

Uberall is a platform for managing local business listings, enhancing visibility, and optimizing search results across various online directories.

Rannkly

Rannkly

rannkly.com

Rannkly is an AI platform for managing online reputation by monitoring reviews and social media posts, featuring a QR code for customer interactions.

URLScore.ai

URLScore.ai

urlscore.ai

URLScore.ai evaluates and scores URLs for security and quality metrics, helping users assess online safety and reliability.

Rannko

Rannko

rannko.com

Rannko is an app for managing digital reputation, offering tools for review management, social media interaction, and business information control across various platforms.

Amazeful

Amazeful

amazeful.com

Amazeful is an online reputation management tool that helps local businesses gather and monitor customer reviews to enhance credibility and attract more clients.

TrustAnalytica

TrustAnalytica

trustanalytica.com

TrustAnalytica is an all-in-one customer engagement tool for small to medium businesses, aiding in reputation management, payment processing, booking automation, and lead generation.

SO Connect

SO Connect

soconnect.com

SO Connect helps businesses manage their online presence by updating company information across 50+ platforms, collecting reviews, and optimizing website SEO.

Review Tool

Review Tool

reviewtool.com

Review Tool helps businesses manage, track, and display online reviews from multiple sources to enhance reputation and customer engagement.

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup is an app that helps businesses manage their online presence through local listings, reputation management, and social media integration in a single dashboard.

2 Step Reviews

2 Step Reviews

2stepreviews.com

2 Step Reviews is an app that helps local businesses capture customer reviews to improve their visibility and attract more customers on Google.

Riivu

Riivu

riivu.io

Riivu is a tool for businesses to manage customer feedback, generate online reviews, and improve their online reputation.

Oggvo

Oggvo

oggvo.com

Oggvo helps small businesses enhance customer experience and streamline processes, aiding in growth and competitiveness.

LOCALACT

LOCALACT

localact.com

LOCALACT is a digital marketing platform for franchisees, focusing on local SEO, ad campaigns, and data management to enhance online visibility and customer engagement.

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

Thryv is a business management software for small businesses that streamlines customer communication, payments, scheduling, and reputation management.

Sitejabber

Sitejabber

sitejabber.com

Sitejabber helps consumers find genuine reviews and ratings of businesses, aiding informed decision-making about services and products.

UpCity

UpCity

upcity.com

UpCity connects businesses with trusted B2B service providers, offering resources to enhance online presence and streamline operations.

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Vendasta is an ecommerce platform for partners to sell digital products to SMBs, offering marketing automation, CRM, and project management tools.

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

NiceJob helps businesses automate the collection of customer reviews and referrals to improve their online reputation and increase sales.

Localo

Localo

localo.com

Localo is a local SEO tool that helps businesses optimize their Google listings, manage reviews, and track keyword rankings for improved local visibility.

Appbot

Appbot

appbot.co

Appbot provides tools for mobile teams to analyze app reviews and user sentiment across multiple platforms, streamlining feedback management and integration into workflows.

Ratingful

Ratingful

ratingful.com

Ratingful is an app for collecting and managing customer reviews, enabling users to request feedback, respond to reviews, and monitor online reputation.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.