Top Online Newsroom Software - Bhutan
Online newsroom software offers businesses a dedicated web page for hosting and disseminating news or media content via a unified platform. These digital newsrooms consolidate a brand's curated digital materials, acting as a central hub for accurate information regarding the organization. Public relations (PR) departments leverage these solutions to distribute press releases, news updates, media kits, and various multimedia assets such as photos and videos, facilitating controlled brand communication and increased engagement. Journalists, customers, and target audiences rely on these newsrooms as dependable sources for current information about the company.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly is an all-in-one storytelling tool for modern in-house PR teams and agencies. With Prezly, you can save time on juggling multiple outdated tools like Word docs, plain text email with heavy attachments, and Excel spreadsheets that keep getting longer. Publish press releases on branded newsroom...
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
ACCESSWIRE
accesswire.com
The ACCESSWIRE® online distribution platform provides communications professionals with a simpler and more efficient workflow for their daily activities. Communications professionals now have one single source they can turn to where they can distribute Press Releases, build a Newsroom, and plan thei...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Founded in 2003, Mynewsdesk offers a modern digital PR solution for businesses to engage with journalists, influencers, customers and other important stakeholders. The all-in-one PR platform makes it easy to create and distribute news and content, monitor what's being said in the industry and the me...