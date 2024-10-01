App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Online Marketplace Optimization Tools - Germany
Online marketplace optimization tools help companies manage and optimize their sales on sites such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify, and more. These tools can be used for multiple purposes, from creating product listings to managing inventory, product pricing, or shipping options. Analytics features are also critical for sellers to better understand their market and optimize the way they target potential consumers. E-commerce tools within these solutions are most beneficial for e-commerce professionals that use these sites as the primary online sales channel for their business. These tools can also be used by e-commerce consultants who help online retailers improve their presence on Amazon, eBay, and others. Most tools for online marketplaces are delivered as standalone software products, but e-commerce platforms usually include features or add-ons for Amazon and other sites. Unlike e-commerce tools, online marketplace optimization tools are designed to work with an existing marketplace. E-commerce tools are designed to help a user optimize their standalone e-commerce store that is not a part of a larger, third-party marketplace.
Submit New App
Helium 10
helium10.com
Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform trusted by over 2,000,000 e-commerce entrepreneurs, agencies, and mainstream global brands to power their business growth on Amazon by delivering accurate, data-driven solutions. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Helium 10 empowers entrepreneu...
Jungle Scout
junglescout.com
Jungle Scout is the leading all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs and brands build successful businesses on Amazon through product research, market intelligence, brand and listing management capabilities, and more. Since 2015, we’ve helped over 500,000 custo...
Keepa
keepa.com
Keepa maintains price histories for all products on Amazon, the worldlargest and most trusted online merchant. Users can individually track the price development of products they are interested in, and Keepa will notify them when the price has reached a predetermined threshold. Besides this tracking...
eDesk
edesk.com
eDesk helps online retailers and brands deliver seriously extraordinary customer service, everywhere they sell. eDesk offers a whole suite of award-winning eCommerce tools to streamline customer support processes and reporting for faster response times to dramatically improve productivity and profit...
easySales
easy-sales.com
easySales is a cloud-based SaaS platform that automates eCommerce activities for online shops, allowing them to sell on multiple channels with ease, reducing operational cost and growing their business. It offers cloud-based, multi-channel automation of product listings and order management, real-ti...
SellerLegend
sellerlegend.com
Powerful Amazon Analytics to Your Amazon Sales GET READY TO DISCOVER THE MOST ROBUST APP IN THE MARKET: All the financial tools an Amazon seller needs to manage their business in ONE place! TAKE US FOR A FREE RIDE 21 FREE DAYS | Risk-free | Cancel anytime before the trial ends Rediscover your Seller...
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable...
Sellbery
sellbery.com
Sellbery is an easy way for online stores to optimize Product & Order Sync between various channels. Import listings and synchronize all your orders between such platforms as Shopify, Amazon, eBay and many others. Launching a new channel became easier and faster.
PrimeLister
primelister.com
PrimeLister is a Saas-based platform that enables online sellers to make more sales, get more organized, and save time in a more efficient manner. Saves time by allowing users to cross-list their listings on several marketplaces or social media channels with a single click. Allow users to manage the...
3DSellers
3dsellers.com
The marker's leading eBay selling tools are on the 3Dsellers eBay selling manager platform. Get more eBay sales and feedback and save time with eBay automation and bulk actions for listings, orders, messages, and more. Provide fast (and even automatic) customer support to your eBay buyers with a Hel...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
Sellerboard
sellerboard.com
sellerboard is THE accurate profit analytics service for Amazon sellers with additional tools: follow-up mail campaigns, inventory management, reimbursements for lost & damaged stock and other FBA errors, and listing change alerts. All this starts at $15 a month with a 1-month free trial. Founded in...
Informed Repricer
informed.co
Increase your profits with price optimization - Stay competitive and make more money with automatic repricing strategies for all types of sellers. Informed.co is the #1 competitive repricing platform that helps online businesses drive profits and win more Buy Boxes.
Webgility
webgility.com
Webgility is flexible, powerful ecommerce automation software that connects all your ecommerce stores and marketplaces, point-of-sale system, shipping platform, and more to QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and NetSuite — no IT necessary. Automation syncs ecommerce data (shipping, purchasing, i...
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress is the market leading intelligent repricing solution for Amazon and eBay sellers allowing for increased sales and profit margins.
SellerApp
sellerapp.com
SellerApp is an AI-powered e-Commerce Intelligence platform that helps sellers and retailers maximize their potential on the biggest global marketplace - Amazon. Founded in 2017, SellerApp uses next-gen optimization and ML models to help businesses drive profitability in a simple SaaS interface. We ...
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.
Auctiva
auctiva.com
Start selling more on Amazon & eBay with Auctiva's powerful multi-channel ecommerce software. Sync inventory, process orders, add products to multiple marketplaces in one place! Start free for 30 days. Get started selling your own items or dropship.
ZIK Analytics
zikanalytics.com
ZIK Analytics is a leading e-commerce software platform that offers a suite of tools to help eBay sellers find profitable items to sell and then sell their items fast by ranking them on the first page. Since 2016, ZIK Analytics has helped over 100,000 people just like you to start and grow their eBa...
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is an award-winning, publisher-first video technology platform that empowers publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies for maximum yield.
Seller Terminal
sellerterminal.com
Welcome to Seller Terminal, your comprehensive solution for reclaiming lost revenues within the Amazon FBA ecosystem. With a proven track record of success, we've empowered over 1000 sellers, brands, aggregators, and warehouses to regain control of their FBA business. Our Approach: Navigating the co...
Entriwise
entriwise.com
Automated accounting for Amazon Sellers in QuickBooks, a comprehensive solution to import all Amazon Seller Central transactions: orders, refunds, fees, reimbursements, etc into QuickBooks Online, Desktop and Enterprise - supported software: QuickBooks Desktop, Enterprise and Online - import details...
Zetpy
zetpy.com
One Control Panel To Sync IT All. Sync Products, Inventory, Customers and Orders with Top eCommerce Marketplaces Like Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, Zalora and Shopping Carts Like Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento.
ConnectBooks
connectbooks.com
ConnectBooks is an essential SAAS tool for e-commerce business selling on Amazon, Wal-Mart, Shopify & eBay. The software automates e-commerce accounting ensuring consistently clear & accurate business books driving the best possible business decisions.
Feedonomics
app.feedonomics.com
With its leading data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps brands and retailers optimize and list their product catalogs on hundreds of ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. Our full-service solutions for marketplaces and advertising channels automate numerous processes, such as f...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
NittyGritti
nittygritti.com
NittyGritti is a nifty, intelligent way to beat the traffic on Amazon. We offer AI enabled curated solutions to take a deep dive into your listings pages and catch all those little details that might be holding you back from making conversions. Take a look at every ASIN, rated across 185 parameters ...
Chinafy
chinafy.com
Chinafy is a SaaS-based platform that re-engineers and re-architects websites to achieve faster web performance in China. It is the only Web Compatibility platform to date that is able to achieve virtually onshore performance, offshore. The platform bolts onto websites to help them load fast, fully,...
GetReviews.ai
getreviews.ai
GetReviews.ai is a review funnel optimized to generate reviews on Amazon, Walmart.com, Shopify, and more.
Ad Badger
adbadger.com
Ad Badger is the only Amazon PPC Software Tool you'll need to optimize your campaigns. Get up to date Amazon Ads training and grow in our community.
Teikametrics
teikametrics.com
Teikametrics empowers businesses to efficiently grow and scale on Amazon and Walmart through an unparalleled combination of predictive AI technology and expert services. This fundamentally different approach enables sellers to win the market by optimizing every ad and maximizing every dollar based o...
Roketfy
roketfy.com
Roketfy is a platform that offers data-driven intelligent tools and services designed for brands, small businesses, and entrepreneurs who want to increase their sales in e-commerce marketplaces.
Sellesta
sellesta.ai
Sellesta is a global tech company that creates Al-powered tools and software for marketers and e-commerce managers. We provide comprehensive tools that cater to both e-commerce marketplaces and webshops. Our aim is to empower businesses of all sizes and maturity levels to better manage key customer ...
NeonPanel
neonpanel.com
NeonPanel is a comprehensive software solution designed specifically for Amazon sellers. It offers a range of powerful features and tools to streamline and optimize various aspects of managing an Amazon business. From inventory management and cost tracking to ad and sales analytics, NeonPanel provid...
tool4seller
tool4seller.com
Tool4seller is an Amazon seller tool that provides data analytics and translates it into reports, summaries, dashboards and graphs to help sellers make better operational decisions. Main features include: keyword research, PPC optimization, sales trends, profits analytics, FBA inventory management a...
ConvertMate
convertmate.io
About ConvertMate ConvertMate is a Shopify app that automates SEO for your Shopify store. Forget long hours looking for keywords, crafting your product, collection and blog pages around the best keywords. ConvertMate does it automatically for you. This means you save time and can see your organic tr...
Bookkeep
bookkeep.com
If you use Shopify, Amazon, Square, PayPal and other popular ecommerce and POS systems, Bookkeep is your secret weapon. Our tool automatically posts accrual-based daily sales summary financials to QuickBooks Online, Zoho Books, Xero, or Sage Intacct, and auto-reconciles the payment deposits.
DataHawk
datahawk.co
Datahawk is the most agile E-commerce Business Analytics Platform, providing the best Amazon data coverage and depth to brand managers, with unrivaled integration into their own visualization and dashboarding tools. DataHawk provides actionable and customizable insights to optimize your Amazon prese...
ShoppingScraper
shoppingscraper.com
An easy and intelligent ecommerce scraper, ideal for scraping real time prices and search results from webshops and marketplaces without coding skills. Use our web app to schedule price and seller data on a daily basis. Use our API that gives you access to raw data like seller prices, category data ...
StoreAutomator
storeautomator.com
StoreAutomator is a flexible commerce management solution that allows you to streamline, automate and manage your products, listings, pricing, inventory, and orders across multiple channels & marketplaces. StoreAutomator customers spend 50% less time on needless admin tasks, rapidly growing sales, a...
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio enables digital sales growth for brands with the world's first end-to-end drop ship and marketplace platform. Our all-encompassing, B2B automation hub supports all systems, protocols and vendors while seamlessly exposing brands to a global retail ecosystem. Cymbio supports over 800 retailers,...
Listing Mirror
listingmirror.com
Listing Mirror is a Multi-Channel Management Software designed for people and companies that sell online. Listing Mirror integrates with the popular marketplaces and allows you to manage listings, shipping, and inventory from one user-interface. -Replicate product listings, manage them, and send the...
AsinSeed
asinseed.com
Dig into your competitors real keywords which bring them the most traffic. The most straight forward method of optimizing keywords Save your PPC cost and boost your keywords rank.
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
Datafeedwatch
datafeedwatch.com
DataFeedWatch is a Feed Marketing solution that combines data tranformation & optimization with help & advice. It empowers Merchants and Agencies to suceed on ecommerce channels. Optimize your product feed file with DataFeedWatch and spread products to different channels in 60+ countries! By improvi...
Mergado
mergado.com
Mergado is a product feed management tool for online stores, marketing specialists and agencies. A number of filters and rules allow you to modify the data flowing from your online store into the comparison shopping sites such as Google and Facebook, marketplaces, and other advertising channels. App...
SellerLion
sellerlion.com
Get best Review & Feedback Software for Amazon Sellers with India's #1 Amazon Review software From Sellerlion at a competitive price. Buy Amazon Feedback App.
Sellerfox
sellerfox.com
Sellerfox is an all-in-one analysis and optimization tool for Amazon sellers. It simplifies the process of tracking performance metrics for products and keywords, enabling users to discover optimization opportunities and gain competitive advantages. The platform offers a user-friendly interface that...
Hivearchive
hivearchive.com
Hivearchive is a web-based software applications that helps Amazon sellers track their sales, inventory, and expenses. The software provides users with real-time data insights and reports, so they can make informed decisions about their business. The software is designed to save users time by automa...
Seller.Tools
seller.tools
A full suite of tools leveraging Amazon data to take your business to new heights. Even the most prominent brands are relying on out-dated data, tools, and processes to run their business. Now is the time to future-proof your business with the most innovative resources available to Amazon sellers, b...
SellerGeni
sellergeni.com
Ecommerce platform for businesses selling on Amazon SellerGeni provides growth optimization and Listing enhancement for the world’s smartest ecommerce businesses. SellerGeni users create goals - prebuilt campaign structures designed to execute on any strategy that can be launched in a few clicks.
PPC Storm
ppcstorm.com
PPC Storm is an Amazon seller or service provider's powerhouse PPC Management Tool. Serving as the engine to do all of the 'heavy lifting' associated with efficient PPC Management on Amazon. The option to utilize automation to perform customizable actions on your behalf, with rules tailored to suit ...
ZonBase
zonbase.com
Our goal is to create an affordable, simple-to-use software to help thousands of new sellers joining Amazon find winning products. But they decided they would not just focus on product research, their software would house all the necessary tools Amazon sellers needed to dominate on Amazon. This led ...
InsightLeap
insightleap.com
InsightLeap provides a comprehensive data analytics & price monitoring platform for Brands & Agencies selling on Amazon Vendor Central. The InsightLeap platform crawls your Amazon.com Product Listings daily to keep you notified of any changes to your listings, 3rd party offers, buy box ownership, re...
Link My Books
linkmybooks.com
Link My Books helps businesses selling on Amazon and eBay automate their bookkeeping. Each time you receive a payout from Amazon or eBay we automatically import the details of all the transactions that make up that payout. We check the tax details of each transaction and create a summary invoice bre...
Levanta
levanta.io
Levanta, the first affiliate platform for Amazon sellers, facilitates growth and unlocks external traffic through direct publisher, affiliate, and influencer partnerships. This approach allows sellers to drive high-quality traffic to their stores, establish partnerships with leading creators, and ma...
ChannelReply
channelreply.com
ChannelReply makes it easier than ever for ecommerce sellers to connect and manage customer service messages for Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Shopify, and Back Market - all without leaving your favorite helpdesk. No more logging in and out of different marketplace dashboards. No more wasted time searching...
MerchantWords
merchantwords.com
MerchantWords is the most extensive database of shopper keyword search data available anywhere. We collect searches from the world's largest product search engine: Amazon. This allows us to see what’s in the minds of shoppers – your customers – and inform you how to build a powerful and agile strate...
AMZ Alert
amzalert.com
Intelligent Amazon Product Alerts - Instant Notifications of Buybox Hijackers, Product Suppressions, Bad Reviews, Price Changes, Scammers, and MUCH More, to finally rest easy at night! Smart Automation Technology® takes the Time-Consuming tasks you hate doing the most and puts them on Auto-Pilot.