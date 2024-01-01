App store for web apps
Top Online Community Management Software - Switzerland
Online community management software establishes a virtual environment for fostering interaction, hosting discussions, and overseeing an online community. Within these digital communities, participants can exchange views and insights on mutual interests. Businesses leverage online community management platforms to establish a unified digital hub conducive to constructive dialogues among their staff or clientele. This facilitates gathering feedback on various concepts, offerings, or services. Consequently, enterprises can efficiently handle support queries, gauge satisfaction levels, monitor engagement, foster deeper connections with community constituents, and ultimately derive valuable insights to enhance community involvement.
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform that helps creators and entrepreneurs build successful online businesses by providing simple solutions to turn their passions, skills, and experiences into diverse revenue streams. With Kajabi, anyone can build enriching online courses, offer exclusive memberships, g...
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
The most popular all-in-one community platform for creators and entrepreneurs. $370M in creator earnings in 2023 ✨ With Mighty, you can bring your courses, memberships, and offers together in a powerful community under your own brand on iOS, Android, and the web. Mighty is different—a community plat...
Nas.io
nas.io
Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
Heartbeat is the all-in-one platform for community businesses. We bring together all the tools needed to run a profitable, scalable, community business — discussions, chats, courses, documents, event pages, voice channels, analytics, referral program management, and full payments suite — all under y...
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Bettermode
bettermode.com
Bettermode is an all-in-one customer community platform that helps businesses simplify customer experience, improve customer engagement, and build meaningful relationships. With a community built on Bettermode, product teams collect ideas and feedback. Customer support and success teams build resour...
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
We help people build independent, valuable and trusted communities in a safe space that they own and control. With Disciple community platform, you can create multiple groups to segment your audience, post content and videos, Livestream, sell online courses and subscriptions and use analytics to und...
Verint
verint.com
Verint Messaging™ is a purpose-built solution for integrating messaging into the digital customer journey and facilitating conversations with customers via messaging and social channels at-scale. Providing a digital customer engagement solution for messaging channels, Verint combines agent and virtu...
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Threado AI
threado.com
Your AI-powered co-pilot helping you provide the best support to your customers and community members across Slack, Discord and Web. Start for free!
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. ...
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools from one place. Glue Up's all-in-one platform integrates the best CRM, event management, membership management, email marketing, project management, training managemen...
Beam.gg
beam.gg
A gamified community platform built for easy engagement. Build and monetize engaged and loyal online communities through the power of gamification.
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helps you build better products, deepen relationships, and grow faster.
Rungway
rungway.com
Rungway is the comms and engagement platform helping companies to embed connected and inclusive cultures. By transforming how employees share advice and engage with management, staff perform at their best because they feel heard, understood and valued. Accessed via the app or web, individuals on eve...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories is a complete turn-key platform for launching membership websites, managing members, selling subscriptions, publishing content, and more.
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
Magentrix
magentrix.com
Best partner engagement & partner enablement in a PRM platform. Collaborate with partners & increase channel sales with PX-first partner portal software.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
ToucanTech is a sophisticated cloud-based software solution specially developed to manage and grow alumni communities. Designed for schools, universities, and companies of all sizes, ToucanTech gives organizations the power to manage all alumni and/or community relations in one complete, centralized...