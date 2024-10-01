App store for web apps
Top Online Backup Software - China
Online backup software is a fundamental component of modern data management, offering a reliable means of safeguarding information generated or stored on the web. These versatile tools are extensively utilized across various domains to preserve critical data and files. Organizations rely on online backup solutions to guarantee seamless operations in the event of hardware failures, accidental deletions, or any other unforeseen circumstances necessitating future data accessibility. Distinguishing themselves from traditional server backup technologies, online backup solutions operate over the internet, securely storing local or web-based files in cloud-based repositories. This ensures that businesses can swiftly recover from disruptions without compromising data integrity. To be considered for inclusion in the Online Backup category, a product must meet the following criteria: * Store files and data securely online or in the cloud, offering redundancy and resilience against data loss. * Seamlessly integrate with various applications or synchronize with endpoints to facilitate automated file backup processes. * Provide intuitive online access to backup controls, empowering users to manage and monitor their backup activities with ease
Backblaze
backblaze.com
Backblaze is a data storage provider. It offers two products: B2 Cloud Storage - An object storage service similar to Amazon's S3. Computer Backup - An online backup tool that allows Windows and macOS users to back up their data to offsite data centers. The service is designed for businesses and e...
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a file storage, sharing, and collaboration platform that keeps you safe, secure and connected in the cloud. Since 2011, Sync.com has been on a mission to provide a safe space for the world to collaborate. Today, over one million businesses of all sizes use Sync’s award-winning cloud apps an...
GoodSync
goodsync.com
GoodSync is a backup and file synchronization program. It is used for synchronizing files between two directories, either on one computer, or between a computer and another storage device (e.g. another computer, a removable disc, a flash drive or a smartphone) or between a computer and a remote comp...
Multcloud
multcloud.com
MultCloud is a free and easy-to-use web app that allows you to transfer files across Cloud Drives, and support managing multiple cloud drives from a single interface. And sync files or even manage sharing files between cloud storage services like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3, FTP, Suga...
IONOS
ionos.com
Access to your entire IONOS world: contracts, products, and customer data, order or change services - now password-protected login.
IDrive
idrive.com
IDrive protects all your PCs, Macs, mobile devices and servers into one cloud backup account. IDrive offers many different plans for cloud or on-site backup including: -IDrive Personal -IDrive Team -IDrive Small Business -IDrive Enterprise -IDrive e2 S3 Compatible Object Storage -IDrive Cloud-to-Clo...
NinjaRMM
ninjaone.com
Make your IT team more effective with RMM software that automates IT management, drives technician efficiency, and improves your bottom line.
OpenDrive
opendrive.com
Unlimited Cloud Storage, Task Management and Notes to Keep Your Business Organized in the Cloud. OpenDrive allows users to manage their content stored in the cloud by using website, drive, desktop and mobile applications. Third party applications or websites can access or manage users' files throu...
Datto
datto.com
As a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs, Datto, a Kaseya company, believes there is no limit to what SMBs can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber res...
Aruba Cloud
arubacloud.com
Aruba Cloud: a complete Cloud environment for developing your projects. Designed to provide a complete range of Cloud services, Aruba Cloud meets the needs of companies whatever their project may be. Developing a Virtual Infrastructure, archiving and sharing data, setting up disaster recovery plans...
SugarSync
sugarsync.com
SugarSync is a cloud file sharing, file sync and online backup service that is simple, powerful and easy to use. Unlike Dropbox, SugarSync enables you to back up your existing folder structure. Try it for FREE for 30 days and get started today!
CBackup
cbackup.com
CBackup is a secure cloud backup service that allows you to automatically backup files from unlimited computers to secure clouds, transfer and sync files from one cloud drive to another for backup, and combine multiple idle cloud storage to store backups without any cost.
SimpleBackups
simplebackups.com
SimpleBackups is a cloud-based backup solution that automatically automates backups for servers, databases, and SaaS applications. SimpleBackups offers various features such as database, server, cloud storage, and SaaS application backup. It allows users to schedule incremental backups for MS SQL a...
Axcient
axcient.com
Axcient backup and disaster recovery solutions allow MSPs to Protect Everything. With a single, easy-to-use platform, Axcient helps you keep your clients secure. Take the Axcient Challenge, and see how you can get full BDR for all your clients' use cases--for up to 50% less than what you pay today f...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Carbonite
carbonite.com
Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports any size business, in locations around the world with secure and scalable global cloud infras...
Jottacloud
jottacloud.com
Jottacloud is a Norwegian-owned company offering cloud storage and online backup services for personal or commercial use. With Jottacloud, you can upload, backup, sync data across your devices and share folders, files or photos with others. Managing and protecting your photos is Jottacloud’s main va...
Pulseway
pulseway.com
Pulseway is the easiest way to remotely monitor and control IT systems from any smartphone or tablet enabling busy IT admins to fix issues on-the-go and be more productive. The solution was launched at the end of 2010 and it has over 275,000 IT users around the world. Pulseway Enterprise Server i...
Files.fm
files.fm
The Files.fm cloud storage platform offers comprehensive solutions for storing, sharing, publishing, and even selling various types of content, including photos, videos, music, applications, books, and documents.
Livedrive
www2.livedrive.com
Livedrive is an award winning cloud storage and online backup solution for businesses, consumers and resellers. The company was founded in 2008 by Andrew Michael and has grown to become one of the world’s leading cloud storage businesses. The organisation provides cloud storage services to more than...
SkyKick
skykick.com
SkyKick is a cloud management platform that helps IT Services Providers build more successful cloud businesses. Our SaaS products and platform are designed to make it easy and efficient to automate IT workflows in the cloud. Cloud Manager – Automate, manage, and secure your cloud help desk A single...
Veeam
veeam.com
Veeam, the global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to empower every organization to not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedo...
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, ...
Backupify
backupify.com
Backupify, a Datto company, is the leader in cloud-to-cloud backup, enabling enterprises to extend data protection and accessibility best practices to the cloud. Backupify gives IT professionals the security and control they need against data loss from user errors, external threats, and service fail...
ADrive
adrive.com
ADrive provides online cloud storage and backup solutions for personal, business and enterprise-level data.
Cohesity
cohesity.com
Cohesity is a leader in AI-powered data security and management. Cohesity makes it easy to secure, protect, manage, and get value from data—across the data center, edge, and cloud. Cohesity helps organizations defend against cybersecurity threats with comprehensive data security and management capab...
exabackup
exabackup.com
xabackup is the perfect solution for busy professionals with a lot of data to manage. Our cloud-based service allows customers to back up their important files with ease, saving valuable time and effort. With exabackup, customers don't have to worry about complex settings or systems they just need t...
MyPCBackup
mypcbackup.com
MyPCBackup is a fully featured Backup Software designed to serve Enterprises, SMEs. MyPCBackup provides end-to-end solutions designed for Windows. This online Backup system offers Backup Log, Encryption, Web Access / Restoration, Backup Scheduling, Secure Data Storage at one place.
Pro Backup
probackup.io
Pro Backup is a safe & easy-to-use backup app for popular cloud apps such as Airtable, Asana, ClickUp, monday.com and Trello. Using a cloud app to manage your business can be quite scary, as it is often very easy to delete business-critical information. By having a robust, independent backup of yo...
ScalePad Backup Radar US
scalepad.com
ScalePad Backup Radar is an automated backup monitoring platform that Managed Service Providers can rely on. It eliminates errors and the risk of data loss by highlighting the gaps in any backup environment. Backup Radar enables MSPs to be the data protection expert their clients rely on by giving c...
Druva
druva.com
Druva is the industry’s leading SaaS platform for data resiliency, and the only vendor to ensure data protection across the most common data risks backed by a $10 million guarantee. Druva’s innovative approach to backup and recovery has transformed how data is secured, protected and utilized by thou...
Ottomatik
ottomatik.io
Ottomatik is a Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) type of service, which means you will need to install their agent on your servers and manage the backed-up data from their admin panel. Ottomatik is a paid service, but there is still a free option available that is suitable for users with only a single serv...
NoSky
nosky.io
Powered by AWS, NoSky is an all-integrated cloud backup solution with centralized management, monitoring and reporting. In a world where data faces constant threats from nefarious villains like hackers, viruses, corruption, and ransomware, NoSky emerges as the ultimate superhero to protect your val...
Nethopper
nethopper.io
Nethopper has pioneered KAOPS, a cloud native, GitOps-centric platform engineering framework to help platform and DevOps teams to jumpstart their Internal Developer Platforms, or IDPs. Nethopper KAOPS’ GitOps-centric platform engineering framework capabilities include: * Infrastructure automation *...
CloudPockets
cloudpockets.com
Canadian Cloud Backups A business level Cloud Backup that keeps your data 100% in Canada. We're focused on small businesses across Canada and provide a robust and secure software-based backup client that requires no hardware or up-front costs. This is a hybrid backup that allows you backup locally a...
ZipCloud
zipcloud.com
ZipCloud is a cloud-based Online Backup Software. With Zip Cloud you can seamlessly sync your files across multiple computers, decide which files and folders you want to sync and choose where you want to sync them to. Zip Cloud's online control panel gives you access to all of your backed up and syn...
Deft
deft.com
Deft, a Summit company, is a trusted provider of managed IT services for SMBs to the Fortune 500. Founded in 1999, we provide award-winning colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and network services in top data centers worldwide. Deft was acquired by Summit in 2024 to combine their colocation, clou...
Data Deposit Box
datadepositbox.com
Data Deposit Box is one of the world’s leading cloud backup and storage providers for IT Resellers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). The company’s patented technology allows SMB’s to backup and manage an unlimited number of devices (including Windows, macOS, ...
Xopero
xopero.com
Xopero ONE Backup & Recovery is an enterprise-grade data protection solution for your VMware, which stands out with simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and reliability, meeting the expectations of the most demanding virtual and hybrid environments. Features * Agentless, automatic backup * Advanced back...
Veritas
veritas.com
Veritas Technologies is a leader in multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 87% of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its c...
BDRCloud
bdrcloud.com
BDRCloud is a comprehensive and cost-effective Cloud Backup & Recovery Software to protect data across SaaS Applications (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace), Servers (Windows, Linux), Applications & DBs (Microsoft Exchange Server, SQL Server, SharePoint Server), and Endpoints (Windows, Mac). * Direct...
Nexetic
nexetic.com
Nexetic Shield is a cloud backup service that offers unlimited backup for your company's data. Our backup service automatically backs up all your files and file changes contained on your computer. If your company laptop or desktop computer is damaged, lost or stolen, or you just want to turn back t...
Cove Data Protection
n-able.com
Cove Data Protection, from N-able, is a cloud-first backup and disaster recovery service for servers, workstations, and Microsoft 365™, all managed from a multitenant web-based dashboard. Cove was created and optimized for the cloud, so incremental backups are up to 60 times smaller than with tradit...
NetApp BlueXP
bluexp.netapp.com
In a world full of generalists, NetApp is a specialist. We’re focused on one thing, helping your business get the most out of your data. NetApp brings the enterprise-grade data services you rely on into the cloud and the simple flexibility of cloud into the data center. Our industry-leading solution...
CloudCasa
cloudcasa.io
CloudCasa is a Kubernetes backup, recovery, DR, and migration service for development, DevOps, platform engineering and IT ops teams. It supports AKS and all other major Kubernetes distributions and managed services including EKS, GKE, and Red Hat OpenShift. With CloudCasa, you can also centrally ma...
Opti9
opti9tech.com
Opti9 is a leading hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and a global network of data centers. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Veeam Platinum VCSP, specializing in cloud services, application development and mo...
Cloudback
cloudback.it
Cloudback is a comprehensive solution for safeguarding your repositories. Automatic daily backups and instant restores of your GitHub repositories, metadata, and even LFS. Back up to any storage you want. * SOC2 in progress * Automatic backups * Self-sufficient password-protected ZIP archives with ...
SyncBackPro
archiware.com
Archiware focuses on innovative, efficient and comprehensive, off-the-shelf business-to-business solutions. Archiware's products encompass the modules in the P5 Software Platform. The P5 Software Platform includes four combinable modules - Archive, Backup, and Synchronize. These allow users to sync...
Memopal
memopal.com
Memopal is online backup and online storage and sync software that archives your files in real-time to a remote server. It doesn't matter how many times you change computers: You will always know where your data is. You can browse all your files from any internet location or internet-ready cell ph...
IBackup
ibackup.com
IBackup is a simple online file backup solution that allows users to backup unlimited PCs, Macs and Linux devices to a single account. IBackup, the integrated online backup storage solutions, includes applications that feature automatic scheduling of backups, data compression, encryption, increment...
Zmanda
zmanda.com
Zmanda is a proven, reliable, high-performance enterprise backup and recovery solution. With Zmanda, you won't pay by the gig to back up your data. Instead, you get a complete solution with 24*7 support at 50% less cost than competition. Since 1991. Zmanda is trusted by enterprises, governments, an...
CloudAlly
cloudally.com
Founded in 2011, CloudAlly an OpenText company, pioneered enterprise-grade SaaS backup and recovery. We offer a robust suite of top-rated backup and recovery solutions for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, SharePoint/ OneDrive, Salesforce, Box.com and DropBox.com Why Backup SaaS? Your business-criti...
Infrascale
infrascale.com
Infrascale is a DRaaS company that uses the cloud to eradicate downtime. Founded in 2011, the company aims to give every company the ability to recover from a disaster- quickly, easily and affordably. Combining intelligent software with the power of the cloud is how Infrascale cracks the disaster re...
YesBackup
yesbackup.com
YesBackup lets you access your backed up files on the go using your Android device. Browse and share your photos and documents, stream your music, sync your files and watch your videos anyplace at anytime connected to wireless or 3G. In addition to all these great features, you can write notes inst...
Zoolz
zoolz.com
Zoolz is a market leading provider of cloud based storage. Provides an affordable and secure cloud solution for businesses and individuals.
Clumio
clumio.com
Clumio helps organizations simplify data protection in AWS. Its secure air-gapped SaaS solution enables organizations to achieve stringent compliance requirements, backup and restore data in minutes, and gain better visibility to optimize cloud storage costs. Built as a cloud-native SaaS solution, ...
Arcserve
arcserve.com
Arcserve provides exceptional solutions to protect the priceless digital assets of organizations in need of full scale, comprehensive data and ransomware protection. Established in 1983, Arcserve is the world’s most experienced provider of business continuity solutions that safeguard multi-generatio...
Iron Mountain
ironmountain.com
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 ...
CyberFortress
cyberfortress.com
CyberFortress is a global company that makes it simple to fully back up and rapidly recover all lost or stolen data to prevent damage and disruption to organizations of all sizes. Data is stored in secure, geo-redundant facilities, and our suite of solutions enables our data recovery specialists t...