Top On-Demand Wellness Software - Côte d’Ivoire
On-demand wellness software offers a convenient marketplace where users can seamlessly book wellness services provided by independent contractors who travel to them. These services can be fulfilled by either contractors who are listed on the platform or by in-house providers exclusively affiliated with the software. Utilizing a mobile application, users select a service, provider, and suitable time slot to accommodate their schedules. Subsequently, they are paired with a provider who travels to deliver the service at the agreed-upon time. This software enables businesses to offer onsite wellness services to their employees, while also empowering wellness contractors to broaden their clientele and efficiently manage their schedules.
FitOn
fitonapp.com
FitOn Health is the leading enterprise health and wellness platform. We provide whole-health solutions such as condition-management courses, and instant access to the widest variety of workout and meditation classes from world-class trainers, experts, and celebrities. We work with the top health pla...
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Find your next salon, spa, or fitness professional. Read & post reviews. Schedule an online appointment 24/7 for haircuts, coloring, nail care, skin care, massage, makeup, personal trainers, yoga, Pilates and more!
Booksy
booksy.com
Booksy Biz gives you all the tools you need to manage and grow your business. One app to accept appointments, manage your calendar, process payments, attract new clients, and keep them coming back. With over 38 million clients world wide using Booksy to book appointments, you are guaranteed to incre...
Zeel
zeel.com
Zeel offers the most reliable on-demand massage service in as little as an hour, or up to a month in advance, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm.
Glamsquad
glamsquad.com
Combines seamless technology, the most talented beauty professionals and your beauty goals, to empower you to look amazing, feel amazing and be amazing – on your own terms.
Manicare
manicare.com.au
Australia’s trusted essential skin tech & beauty tools for over 40 years.