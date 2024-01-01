App store for web apps
Top On-Demand Catering Software - Botswana
On-demand catering software provides businesses with a platform to order meals or other food from local restaurants on an as-needed basis. These solutions connect businesses with local food providers to create catering orders for large or small groups. This enables businesses to provide regular or occasional lunches for their employees or cater specific meetings or events quickly and easily, either in advance or day of.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
And really good restaurants. We partner with the coolest/best spots in your city. Because that's what we're all about. Order for delivery or pickup. Save time with delivery or order ahead and skip the fees with pickup. You can schedule orders for later, too. Save money with DashPass. DashPass is a s...
ezCater
ezcater.com
ezCater is the largest national marketplace for business catering with 79,000+ restaurants and caterers and 146+ million people served. ezCater provides companies of all sizes, anywhere in the country, with COVID-smart food solutions for work.
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
EAT Club
eatclub.com
EAT Club is a virtual cafeteria that can satisfy everyone’s tastes by delivering personalized, delicious meals to office teamsEAT Club is a virtual cafeteria that can satisfy everyone’s tastes by delivering personalized, delicious meals to office teams
eatNgage
eatngage.com
Enable sales and marketing teams to boost event attendance and personal engagement over an online meal delivered right to the prospect's desk
Cater2.me
cater2.me
Cater2.me offers corporate catering solutions for teams, featuring customized group ordering and virtual events to keep your team engaged and well-fed!
ZeroCater
zerocater.com
Corporate catering and cafeteria solutions customized to employees’ unique tastes while delivering the flexibility and consistency companies expect.
Sharebite
sharebite.com
Sharebite is the leading food benefits platform designed for the modern workforce. The world's best companies use Sharebite to elevate employee engagement. Our clients include category-leading companies across the financial services (top-tier investment banks, private equity, hedge funds, real estat...
Foodee
food.ee
Foodee is a corporate catering platform that brings food from locally owned and operated restaurants to offices in North America. Conveniently order individually packaged meals for your team, with options available for every eater. Receive curated restaurant suggestions based on your team's dietary ...
Fooda
fooda.com
Powered by technology, Fooda provides awesome food at reasonable prices to employees while at work. Fooda brings fantastic local restaurants right to you. Fooda-approved local restaurants serve, drop off or deliver tasty food to your location.