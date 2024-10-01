App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Omnichannel Commerce Software - Denmark
Omnichannel commerce software enables businesses to create a seamless buying experience by allowing customers to interact through all available purchasing and influence channels. This type of software provides a unified platform equipped with all the necessary tools to manage multiple channels, including online, mobile, in-store, and social media. It maximizes customer touchpoints while minimizing backend efforts. Any commerce business can benefit from an omnichannel solution, particularly those integrating online and brick-and-mortar channels, which traditionally operate quite differently. To achieve optimal performance, omnichannel commerce software should integrate with e-commerce platforms, retail management systems, ERP systems, and marketing software. The configuration of these integrations will vary based on the platform and user needs, but the primary objective is to connect all relevant sales channels. Additionally, omnichannel software must manage both online and in-store channels, in contrast to multichannel retail software that focuses primarily on unifying various e-commerce channels.
Submit New App
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
BigCommerce
bigcommerce.com
About BigCommerce BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and perf...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...
DelightChat
delightchat.io
Increase Sales & Manage Support Effortlessly - Omnichannel Customer Support - Reply to customers across all channels from one unified dashboard - WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Email & Live Chat. - WhatsApp Marketing - Send promotional broadcasts using Official WhatsApp API and grow your sales. Aut...
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social m...
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is ...
Endear
endearhq.com
Endear is the first retail Customer Relationship Management platform built for in-store associates to send and track personalized customer outreach. Endear connects with point-of-sale and other relevant apps to consolidate all of your customer info, notes, and purchase history into unified profiles ...
Kibo
kibocommerce.com
Kibo eCommerce is a composable solution built to simplify the management of complex product catalogs, search, pricing, order, and customer management across multiple channels with rich extensibility and instant usability. Scale your business with a future-proof platform that expands beyond tradition...
Feedonomics
app.feedonomics.com
With its leading data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps brands and retailers optimize and list their product catalogs on hundreds of ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. Our full-service solutions for marketplaces and advertising channels automate numerous processes, such as f...
easySales
easy-sales.com
easySales is a cloud-based SaaS platform that automates eCommerce activities for online shops, allowing them to sell on multiple channels with ease, reducing operational cost and growing their business. It offers cloud-based, multi-channel automation of product listings and order management, real-ti...
ikas
ikas.com
ikas is an innovative e-commerce platform that has been specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs. Its user-friendly interface allows the user to easily create an online store without requiring any technical expertise. Furthermore, its advanced features enable th...
PIPE17
pipe17.com
Pipe17 connects merchant e-commerce businesses with an expanding set of marketplaces, 3PLs, financial systems, and SaaS applications to form end-to-end automated operations. Merchants get control and visibility at every step of their fulfillment cycle, can manage order and inventory flows and easily...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps is a retail operations management solution. Our customers have the need for a true SaaS solution that can handle multiple sales channels and products in one, easy-to-use application. Our solutions cover everything from purchasing to reporting and even goes mobile thanks to the RetailOps mo...
StoreFeeder
storefeeder.com
StoreFeeder is a premium multi-channel retailing solution for businesses who sell on eBay, Amazon, Magento, Shopify, and more.
Shipedge
shipedge.com
Shipedge is a modular and scalable solution to automate complex eCommerce Operations. The Shipedge is completely web-based and its main modules are Order Management and Warehouse Management Systems to automate eCommerce operations. We help companies create efficient order fulfillment managing one or...
Syncware
syncware.com
Automation software to sync orders, shipments, and inventory for multi-channel consumer product brands
Linnworks
linnworks.com
Linnworks is the global growth platform for omnichannel retailers. Power your entire commerce operation from a single platform. With more than 100 integrations (including popular platforms like Amazon, eBay, Shopify, and Walmart), Linnworks covers everything you need - from order and inventory manag...
Baselinker
baselinker.com
- BaseLinker is a multi-channel management software that streamlines sales across all platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Reverb, and Mirakl, with over 1,000 other integrations. - Leveraging our advanced automation module, teams can process orders up to 10x faster, minimizing errors with our uni...
Shopblocks
shopblocks.com
Shopblocks ensures the fastest B2B ecommerce time to value in the market, guaranteed. Our commitment to customer success, low/no code simplicity, and unified data integrity through the StockPort™ engine provides you with an ecommerce partner committed to your success.
ShopVibes
shop-vibes.de
shopvibes combines Product Information Management (PIM), Feed / Channel Management and Digital Shelf Analytics in one central system and thus enables holistic optimization across all sales channels. shopvibes thus supports brands, manufacturers and retailers in multi-channel sales throughout Europe....
Productsup
productsup.com
Productsup is the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) platform enabling manufacturers, brands, service providers, and marketplaces to turn commerce anarchy into commercial success. The Productsup P2C platform offers a range of solutions like feed management, marketplace experience and social commerce,...
Listing Mirror
listingmirror.com
Listing Mirror is a Multi-Channel Management Software designed for people and companies that sell online. Listing Mirror integrates with the popular marketplaces and allows you to manage listings, shipping, and inventory from one user-interface. -Replicate product listings, manage them, and send the...
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
Kooomo
kooomo.com
Kooomo works with clients to maximise all digital sales channels globally by combining our expertise and next-generation platform in a proven and affordable digital commerce cloud solution. Built by eCommerce managers and named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, Kooomo’s platform brings together every pie...
Quivers
quivers.com
Quivers offers a collaborative commerce solution to help your brand fulfill orders directly without competing with retailers.
Omisell
omisell.com
Omisell’s mission is to provide a simple and seamless experience for online sellers. We offer services and solutions that assist sellers in managing orders across all offline and online sales channels. Analyzing sales strategies and automating order fulfillment become significantly easier, backed by...
BiCockpit
bicockpit.com
BiCockpit is an e-commerce software solution that allows you to quickly and simply manage all of your online marketplace and e-commerce systems' order and invoicing procedures from a single panel. The Bicockpit product management tool makes cross-platform product transfer simple for users. Products ...
SQQUID
sqquid.com
SQQUID multi-channel sales automation helps retailers grow sales and cut order processing and shipping costs across multiple store locations and online channels.
Twirll
twirll.com
All the business applications in one cloud solution to grow , automate and run business for Hospitality , Retail (B2C), Wholesale (B2B), Manufacturing & Services
Accumula
accumula.com
Accumula's omnichannel platform unites retailers' online and offline channels to create a seamless customer experience. We integrate e-commerce, in-store , and back office operations into a single system, minimizing retraining and maximizing sales. Retailers sell more with Accumula by making their i...
ChannelApe
channelape.com
Strategic Inventory Management Software for Commerce Three core products: 1. Insights - Dashboard, Reports and Alerts built for Omnichannel Brands Know exactly what you have where and why. Business Intelligence built for commerce. Reports around orders, fulfillments, inventory, and product performan...
Blastramp
blastramp.com
Blastramp HQ is a simple business tool that cures a brand's inventory management headaches and connects all ecommerce and wholesale sales channels into one centralized hub. Integrate, optimize and seamlessly scale your brand at a cost that leaves budget in your bank for other needs. Come kick the ti...
ShopiVerse
shopiverse.com
ShopiVerse is an AI-powered cross-border e-commerce integration solution software company that stands out as a strong supporter of businesses that want to achieve success in the international e-commerce arena. It provides a wide range of services including inventory management, order management, log...
Etail Solutions
etailsolutions.com
Etail Solutions is a leading commerce integration platform, solving some of e-commerce’s most complex integration and automation problems for brands, 3PLs and large resellers since 2010. Our mission is to make every digital commerce transaction ideal for both the consumer and the seller. Using the I...