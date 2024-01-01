App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Objectives and Key Results (OKR) Software - Switzerland
Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software are specialized tools designed to set, communicate, track, and measure goals and outcomes within businesses. With OKR software, management can efficiently establish and oversee goals for both teams and individuals. These tools provide an effective alternative to informal methods like instant messaging or comments within other tools for goal check-ins, where tracking progress can be challenging and data can easily be lost. OKR software offers a dedicated and centralized platform for team members to document their goal progress, identify roadblocks, and report completions, enabling management to gauge overall productivity across the organization. Some performance management systems incorporate OKR features alongside 360-degree feedback and review mechanisms typically found in these products. Additionally, OKR software shares some similarities with task management software, though it is more focused on ensuring that daily tasks align with broader team and company objectives.
Submit New App
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com wo...
Asana
asana.com
Asana is a web and mobile application designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work. Forrester, Inc. reports that “Asana simplifies team-based work management.” It is produced by the company of the same name. (Asana, Inc.) It was founded in 2008 by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovi...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork.com is the only platform with best-in-class client operations combined with easy-to-use project management that teams love. Deliver work on time and on budget, eliminate client chaos, and understand profitability, all in one platform. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland and founded by a team who...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used...
15Five
15five.com
15Five’s strategic performance management platform drives action and impact, helping businesses and their people thrive. Combining generative AI, custom analytics and human-centered principles, HR leaders can accelerate engagement, performance and retention via 360° performance reviews, engagement s...
Perdoo
perdoo.com
Perdoo is the #1 Performance Management System that helps create high-performing businesses. Align everyone with your company strategy. Focus teams on the OKRs & KPIs that matter most. And, engage your people to feel and do their best at work.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management,...
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
Bloom Growth is here to help entrepreneurial leadership teams meet their goals, offering a helping hand in nurturing organizational health and leadership skills. We get that every client is unique, with their own dreams, teams, and hurdles. Our ecosystem for growth will ensure wellness and health th...
Profit.co
profit.co
Profit.co's OKR software helps your organisation in executing your strategies using an OKR centric approach. Profit.co allows you to iterate faster using the Plan-Execute-Engage-Learn cycle every quarter. You can plan and align OKRs at the beginning of the quarter, track your execution with weekly c...
ShareFile
sharefile.com
Securely share content and collaborate with clients and internal teams from any device or location with ShareFile. Departments and small businesses need simple, secure solutions to collaborate with clients and each other. With ShareFile, use any device to securely access files, share data, and creat...
Range
range.co
Range is the place for remote and hybrid teams to check in with each other, whether async or in real-time. Run efficient check-ins and meetings on your team's preferred schedule that allow you all to know: – Know who’s working on what, who needs help, and how they’re feeling – Answer daily team ques...
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
Hypercontext helps managers run more effective meetings that tie back to their OKRs & Reviews and is trusted by over 100k managers in companies like Netflix, Reprise, Centercode, PolicyMe, and more. Managers use our app to run their 1:1s, team meetings, and OKRs in one workflow that increases the od...
Officevibe
officevibe.com
Workleap Officevibe offers simple tools for engagement, recognition, and performance management. It enables HR leaders to team up with their managers to quickly transform feedback into concrete actions, build a culture of meaningful recognition, and drive continuous performance management. It empowe...
WorkBoard
myworkboard.com
WorkBoard is a leading provider of enterprise strategy execution and OKR software, offering organization-wide alignment and accountability to companies across the globe. Intel, VMware, Renault, AstraZeneca, National Grid, 3M, Workday, and many others rely on WorkBoard's platform, playbook, and exper...
OnePlan
oneplan.ai
OnePlan offers an AI-enabled Strategic Portfolio, Financial, Resource and Work Management Platform that fits the needs of every organization. OnePlan connects with Microsoft Project, Project for the web, Microsoft Planner, Azure DevOps, Jira, Smartsheet and more for a complete view into all work acr...
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire is a powerful software platform that uses cutting-edge AI to streamline corporate strategy, boost employee collaboration, and supercharge performance. With Inspire AI, employees create SMART goals and OKRs in a dynamic workspace, which fosters accountability and drives clear business results...
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook is a people-focused platform that helps companies empower their teams through check-ins, OKRs, KPIs, and action items, all tied into a comprehensive meeting tool. It allows managers to check in with employees, provides dedicated space to share progress and discuss employee development, and ...
Apptio
apptio.com
Apptio is a Bellevue, Washington-based company founded in 2007 that develops technology business management software as a service (SaaS) applications. Apptio enterprise apps are designed to assess and communicate the cost of IT services for planning, budgeting and forecasting purposes. Apptio's serv...
Weekdone
weekdone.com
Weekdone is a tool for business leaders and teams to set structured goals, keep track of activities, and get everyone working towards the company vision – as one. Set focus and get real results. Innovative market leader since 2013, Weekdone is trusted and loved by thousands of customers. We've built...
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
It provides a single platform for performance reviews, 360-degree reviews, aligned goals (OKRs), 1:1s, surveys, KPIs, task/project management, strategic meetings and people analytics. Unlike other tools, its integration with Slack/Teams goes beyond notifications and lets you do entire performance re...
Betterworks
betterworks.com
Betterworks is the pioneer in intelligent performance management software solutions. Its flexible, enterprise-ready SaaS platform helps workforces and organizations achieve their highest potential with tools that foster greater manager effectiveness and employee performance, leading to higher engage...
Tability
tability.app
Tability is an AI-assisted platform designed to streamline the goal-tracking process, motivate performance and help users stay aligned with their main objectives and OKRs (Objectives and Key Results). It uses AI to formulate strategies based on objectives, suggesting measurable goals and tasks inst...
Swit
swit.io
Swit is every team's work hub that consolidates collaboration essentials in one place - task, chat, goals, approvals, and integrations with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. It's purpose-built to drive Employee Connection Where It Counts. Bring your entire company together on a unified platform th...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Ally.io
ally.io
Ally.io is the leading OKR software that keeps teams aligned, connected, and focused on the right outcomes, while giving leaders needed visibility into the work being done, whether in-person or remote. High growth organizations of all sizes use Ally.io to align, track and measure goals and results. ...
Quantive
quantive.com
Quantive empowers modern organizations to turn their ambitions into reality through strategic agility. Quantive Results is a strategy execution platform and one of Quantive's end-to-end strategy management solutions. Built to flex and scale, Quantive Results embeds strategic context, priorities, and...
Businessmap
businessmap.io
Businessmap offers the most flexible software for outcomes-driven enterprise agility. Its unmatched functionality consolidates three tool categories into one: Project Portfolio Management, Goals Management through Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), and Work Management. Such optimization enables affo...
MetaSpark
metaspark.io
MetaSpark is a dynamic, AI-powered work hub that equips teams with the components to manage projects, people, and processes. Shape unique workflows with the help of MetaSpark's versatile dashboards, customizable templates, and an array of AI tools. Seamlessly integrate with 1000+ apps and collaborat...
ConectoHub
conectohub.com
ConectoHub is Agile OKR & Work Management Platform for Non-Tech Teams. It lets you focus connect business outcomes with company goals. With an OKR system integrated with work management, it will help you manage your team's strategy and performance. Put objectives and link your goals with daily tasks...
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....
dobee
dobee.it
Motivating mobilisation for strategies, goals and OKR! Let’s dobee.it! is a digital tool creating engagement, transparency, focus and speed when strategies must be turned into action. Achieve the execution power you deserve!
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
Simplamo
simplamo.com
Simplamo is a modern management software that combines BSC, OKRs, KPI and EOS to align your organization with your business goals, helping you focus on goals and grow revenue. Simplamo provides strong tools for effectively executing your strategies: Vision, OKRs & Goals, Scorecard, Organization Char...
Frankli
frankli.io
Performance Management System & Engagement Platform for high performance organisations. Connect people to the company, strategy & to each other. Easily Integrated.
ACELERA
acelera.io
ACELERA is an all-in-one agile strategy and execution platform that allows the organization's objectives to be aligned with all collaborators using the OKRs methodology as our core.
DoerHRM
doerhrm.com
DoerHRM provides a progressive, best-in-class, OKR solution, with a set of Core Competencies in HR, which enables users to compete in the marketplace. DoerHRM combines continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, and task management into one unified solution that can be used...
Twiser
twiser.com
Twiser is a versatile suite of talent management tools designed for businesses of all sizes and industries.The platform encompasses a comprehensive range of products, including: • Objective setting with OKRs • AI-based OKR assistant • Competency management • Performance monitoring and management • S...
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social...
Mooncamp
mooncamp.com
Mooncamp is the All-in-One operating system to develop agile, engaged, and high-performing teams – wherever they work. With agile tools like OKRs and Check-ins, Mooncamp strives to help organizations of all shapes and sizes create happy workplaces and embrace the New World of Work. Learn more at: mo...
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh is a performance management platform that makes it easy for employees to accomplish goals and get timely feedback, especially in remote teams. It looks like Facebook, and instead of filling boring HR forms, employees like & comment on each other’s progress.
Kendis
kendis.io
Kendis is a Digital Program Board used to Plan and Manage Agile Release Trains, Releases and Portfolio. Providing organisations with perfect and instant visualisation during their Program or Solution Increment. Kendis integrates with JIRA and offers real-time 2-way sync. Kendis Board can be used for...
AchieveIt
achieveit.com
AchieveIt is the solution that leading organizations use to connect, manage and execute their most important plans and initiatives.
Team Coaches
teamcoach.es
Team Coaches is the world's most advanced accelerator management platform, which offers the tools necessary for scaling modern accelerator and incubator programs.
ITIKsoft
itiksoft.com
Itik is a cloud management suite that is developed with the aim of improving the integration, coordination and communication of people belonging to a company. This platform is composed of a business consulting methodology embodied in different modules: strategy, management, productivity, human capit...
GoalSpan
goalspan.com
GoalSpan is creating the future for employee feedback and performance. It’s a smart tool that replaces the outdated annual review with a simple and intuitive digital platform. Everyone easily sets goals, shares ideas, and gets real-time feedback. This allows employees to perform their best because t...
Jell
jell.com
Daily standup meetings to unite teams. Manage goals and OKRs. Integrates with Slack, MS Teams, Jira, Github, Trello, & more. Try it free for 14 days.
Devokr
devokr.net
Devokr is a new generation OKR software that provides simple and user-friendly screens to manage OKRs and align teams each other. Organizations can easily design their strategies and connect them to objectives for expanding these strategies to all members of the organization. Devokr is a highly cust...
Workteam
workte.am
Workteam is a cloud-based employee management solution that strives to maximise staff retention in organizations by increasing employee engagement and productivity through gamification strategies.
Waymaker
waymaker.io
Waymaker is a Performance Intelligence Platform that helps leaders build a better business. Real-time performance intelligence for a business means everyone knows where they stand, leaders can lead, team members receive effective coaching, and the business is better. Waymaker is a cloud-based soluti...
Alignment.io
alignment.io
The better way to align your teams. Create, align, and execute your vision with Alignment's AI-assisted strategy platform Align your team around what matters most: Rhythm automation Consistent timing & automation that keeps the framework moving at the perfect pace System of record Fast and simple wa...
OnStrategy
onstrategyhq.com
OnStrategy is the only OKR and strategy software that includes a dedicated expert strategist with years of real-world experience to build, implement, and manage your plan. Most CEOs struggle with shifting demands that make keeping their long-term vision connected to weekly priorities chaotic. So we ...
Possibleworks
possibleworks.com
PossibleWorks is an OKR based Goals Management system for SMBs. Focused on enabling individual & team alignment to organizational priorities for driving the right outcomes. We empower leaders to build high-performance teams with real-time visibility into what is getting done on outcomes that matter....
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove’s engagement, performance & talent management platform powers the employee experience. Our customers create engaged, high-performing teams and make talent a competitive advantage to drive business results. The WorkDove platform empowers customers to align the organization (around Core Value...