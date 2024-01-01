App store for web apps
Top Note-Taking Software - Burundi
Note-taking software allows users to capture notes or ideas in text format. Similar to document creation software, these tools are designed for short-form documents. Many note-taking solutions offer features like list creation and the ability to cross off items or use checkboxes. Some tools emulate the experience of writing with a physical pen and paper, allowing users to handwrite their notes instead of typing them. These applications provide a convenient space for users to quickly jot down thoughts, plans, or other information. They are intended to be personal and informal, helping users focus on key information without worrying about format. While some collaboration tools, such as employee intranet software, include note-taking features, most note-taking tools are standalone applications. These often integrate with other tools like internal communication or calendar software, making it easy to share notes with teammates or align them with specific dates or events.
Microsoft OneNote
onenote.com
Microsoft OneNote is a note-taking program for free-form information gathering and multi-user collaboration. It gathers users' notes, drawings, screen clippings, and audio commentaries. Notes can be shared with other OneNote users over the Internet or a network. Previously, OneNote was primarily a...
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Evernote
evernote.com
Evernote is an app designed for note taking, organizing, task management, and archiving. It is developed by the Evernote Corporation, headquartered in Redwood City, California. The app allows users to create notes, which can be text, drawings, photographs, or saved web content. Notes are stored in n...
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor founded by Shishir Mehrotra and Alex DeNeui. Offices are located in Bellevue, San Francisco, and Mountain View. The first software version 1.0 was launched in May 2019. Previously, for more than four years it had been in a closed beta version.Coda provides word-...
Notebook
zoho.com
The most beautiful note taking app across devices.
Milanote
milanote.com
Milanote is an easy-to-use tool to organize your ideas and projects into visual boards. Add notes, images, links and files, organize them visually and share them with your team.
Standard Notes
standardnotes.org
Standard Notes is a private notes app that features unmatched simplicity, end-to-end encryption, powerful extensions, and open-source applications.
Simplenote
simplenote.com
Simplenote is a note-taking application with Markdown support. In addition to cross-platform apps, it can be accessed via most web browsers.Simplenote has an externally accessible API, allowing other clients to be written: macOS Dashboard widget DashNote; nvPY, a cross-platform SimpleNote client; am...
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first co...
RemNote
remnote.com
The all-in-one tool for thinking and learning. Sure, it’s a note-taking tool. But there’s also flashcards, PDFs, backlinks, and more - to help you learn, stay organized, and think.
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features...
Scrintal
scrintal.com
Scrintal is a visual note-taking and mind mapping tool that helps people get crystal clear in their thinking and write creatively. It is an online whiteboard where you can visually organize, group and connect your thoughts. So you can see both the high-level overview and details of your notes at a g...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
GoodNotes
goodnotes.com
Goodnotes is a digital notepad and PDF markup tool. And it's very good at both. As a notepad, Goodnotes covers all the bases. Create notes with your keyboard or handwrite them with Apple Pencil. The app transforms your hand-drawn shapes into geometrically perfect ones. Digital notebooks. Unlimited n...
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Toodledo
toodledo.com
Toodledo is a set of incredibly powerful tools to increase your productivity and organize your life. More than just a to-do list, Toodledo provides you with a place to write long notes, make custom lists, create structured outlines and track your habits. You can collaborate with friends, family, or ...
Notejoy
notejoy.com
Notejoy is a fast and focused notes app for you and your team. * Capture at the speed of thought: Notejoy is designed to be the fastest way of getting ideas out of your head. * Organize the way you think: Notejoy is the only notes app that provides fantastic support for the three best methods for or...
Bordio
bordio.com
Bordio is work management software for teams across all industries. Here you can add teams and invite your teammates, create projects, manage tasks and events and organize your teamwork. Whether you're working with people inside your team or bringing in outside partners and clients, Bordio has got y...
MeisterNote
meisternote.com
MeisterNote is a beautiful, intuitive documentation software that helps teams write and organize information collaboratively. Use impressive content creation and editing capabilities, alongside intuitive collaborative functionality, to revolutionize online documentation and improve the way your team...
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
Bloom Growth is here to help entrepreneurial leadership teams meet their goals, offering a helping hand in nurturing organizational health and leadership skills. We get that every client is unique, with their own dreams, teams, and hurdles. Our ecosystem for growth will ensure wellness and health th...
Typed
typed.do
Typed is a document collaboration tool that streamlines fragmented workflow for you to accomplish more as an individual or a team. Documents are an output of combining information, including both internal and external sources. Yet, many editors today fail to evolve to suit our style of digital workf...
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used...
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Scrapbox
scrapbox.io
Add notes, code, and research lightning-fast. Everything fits into a web of ideas that's easy to use at every scale. Try it solo or with a group for public and private projects.
Supernotes
supernotes.app
Supernotes is a new way to create notes and collaborate with your team. Quickly create note-cards with diverse content from task lists to maths equations, with full markdown and LaTeX support. You can tag your cards, find relevant keywords, and sort your cards in an instant. Each and every note-card...
Slite
slite.com
Slite is the fastest way to access trusted company information. Powered by AI, Slite’s knowledge base enables growing teams to instantly get the answers they need - without even searching. From onboarding guides to all hands notes, Slite keeps all types of company information centralised in one plac...
Plectica
plectica.com
Visual Mapping Software. Diagram your thinking in real time, together. For strategists, educators, technologists, designers, policy makers, and thinkers of all sorts!
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker is an artificial intelligence-based tool designed to revolutionize note-taking during meetings. It focuses on instantly summarizing meetings, allowing users to concentrate on the conversations instead of documenting the details. The tool works by recording, transcribing, highlig...
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
Hypernotes
zenkit.com
Hypernotes lets you express your knowledge in a natural way – easy to create, easy to expand, and – maybe most importantly – easy for others to understand. Everything is connected, and so is your knowledge: It forms a network. With Hypernotes you easily create a semantic network of your knowledge. W...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Claap
claap.io
Claap is an all-in-one Video Workspace combining screen recording, meeting recording and video wiki all in one place. With Claap you can: - Replace your next meeting with a short video. And get feedback faster with annotations, threads and video replies - Record your meetings with highlights, transc...
Amanote
amanote.com
Amanote is the notes maker app developed especially for higher ed students. Take beautiful aesthetic notes on your course material and study better.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc u...
Witful
witful.com
Witful automatically connects and organizes the information you need during your workday. When you open a meeting note, you can instantly see everything that you need , like previous and current attendees, previous notes, to-dos and discussion topics. No more struggling to find what you need or spen...
MeetingKing
meetingking.com
MeetingKing is a platform that allows users to manage, structure, record and follow-up on your meetings. Set the agenda, meet and get things done. All participants can easily work together on the agenda, share documents, and provide updates on tasks.
Mentalyc
mentalyc.com
Mentalyc is the first AI-Scribe for psychotherapists, which extracts therapy notes directly from a video call (telemedicine), saving up to 30% of therapists' working time. We plan on further expanding into therapy analytics, helping therapists make better decisions. We comply with data privacy regul...
checklist.gg
checklist.gg
Checklist.gg is an AI-driven checklist management tool designed to streamline task, process, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) management. Powered by an advanced AI engine, it enables users to swiftly generate checklists, processes and SOPs based on specific requirements. The tool offers tas...
Matilda Workspace
matilda.io
The All-New All-In-One Workspace for Modern Teams Embracing the concept of a unified workspace, Matilda brings a powerful suite of best-in-class apps together in one place, allowing teams across the globe to connect, create, coordinate, and delight their customers effortlessly. With its mission to s...
Kroolo
kroolo.com
Kroolo is reshaping the way people work with a fully integrated Productivity Platform coupled with cutting-edge AI. We believe in making productivity fast, smart, and beautifully simple. Kroolo is not just a platform; it's a dynamic workspace engineered to bring together all essential tools in one ...
Flipner AI
flipner.com
Flipner AI is an intelligent voice-to-text tool and content hub that turns audio snippets into ready-to-publish articles, serving as a quick assistant for writing. Flipner AI introduces a revolutionary approach to text creation, enabling writers to effortlessly capture and organize their myriad ide...
Wobo
wobo.app
Wobo enables course creators to design and build on-brand, interactive workbooks that engage and retain students. Course creators can share key takeaways, diagrams, and provide opportunities for student work that are much more interesting and interactive than a simple question and answer survey. It’...
Instaminutes
instaminutes.com
Instaminutes helps you train & optimize ChatGPT4 to summarize your calls & get key insights in few clicks.
OurSails
oursails.com
https://oursails.com/ OurSails was created to enhance your communication skills and effectiveness. By using OurSails systematically and purposefully, you can gather and utilize information from interactions to improve alignment and collaboration in your life. It's also a tool for organizing thoughts...