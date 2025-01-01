Top Note-Taking Apps

Find the right software and services.
Note-taking apps are digital tools designed for capturing, organizing, and storing information in a convenient and accessible manner. Users can create, edit, and categorize notes, which may include text, images, and even audio recordings. These apps are commonly used for recording ideas, meeting notes, to-do lists, and other snippets of information, promoting organization and productivity.
Google Keep
google.com
Google Keep is a note-taking app that lets users create and organize notes, lists, images, and audio across devices with features like reminders and collaboration.
iCloud Notes
icloud.com
iCloud Notes allows users to create, edit, and organize notes across Apple devices, ensuring accessibility and collaboration through iCloud.
Microsoft OneNote
onenote.com
Microsoft OneNote is a note-taking app for gathering and organizing notes, drawings, and audio across devices, supporting collaboration and task management.
Evernote
evernote.com
Evernote is a note-taking app that allows users to create, organize, and manage notes in various formats across devices, with features for task management and collaboration.
Notebook
zoho.com
Notebook is a note-taking app that allows users to create and organize notes with text, images, audio, and sketches across devices.
Sticky Notes
onenote.com
Sticky Notes is a desktop application for Windows that allows users to quickly create and manage notes using post-it note-like windows on their desktop.
Simplenote
simplenote.com
Simplenote is a free note-taking app with Markdown support, available on various platforms, featuring simple collaboration, tagging, and version history.
RemNote
remnote.com
RemNote is a note-taking app that includes features for flashcards, PDF annotation, and note linking, aimed at enhancing learning and organization.
Capacities
capacities.io
Capacities is an object-based note-taking app that helps users organize and manage notes by creating relational connections between ideas and daily life elements.
Notesnook
notesnook.com
Notesnook is a secure, open-source note-taking app that allows users to manage notes across devices with end-to-end encryption and offline access.
Bundled Notes
bundlednotes.com
Bundled Notes is a cross-platform app for organizing notes, lists, and tasks with customizable folders and markdown support.
Roam Research
roamresearch.com
Roam Research is a personal knowledge management tool that helps users capture, connect, and organize ideas through interconnected notes and a graph view.
NotesHub
noteshub.app
NotesHub is a cross-platform note-taking app that uses Markdown for formatting, offers Kanban and whiteboarding tools, and supports syncing with Git and cloud services.
Notebase
notabase.io
Notebase is a note-taking app that allows users to organize, link, and categorize notes for efficient knowledge management.
Joplin Cloud
joplinapp.org
Joplin Cloud is an open-source note-taking app that syncs notes across devices, supports collaboration, and offers secure storage and multiple formatting options.
Relanote
relanote.com
Relanote is a note-taking app that helps users organize and connect notes, files, and web pages for efficient knowledge management.
Zorbi
zorbi.com
Zorbi is a flashcard app that uses spaced repetition to help users learn and retain information efficiently, automating review schedules for better study habits.
NoteGenie
notegenie.ai
NoteGenie is an AI-powered note-taking app that helps professionals streamline documentation and improve efficiency in various fields.
Passfindr
passfindr.com
Passfindr is a web-based tool for managing passwords, notes, bookmarks, documents, and creating a personal knowledge base without syncing or native apps.
