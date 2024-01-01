App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Note-Taking Apps - Côte d’Ivoire
Note-taking apps are digital tools designed for capturing, organizing, and storing information in a convenient and accessible manner. Users can create, edit, and categorize notes, which may include text, images, and even audio recordings. These apps are commonly used for recording ideas, meeting notes, to-do lists, and other snippets of information, promoting organization and productivity.
Submit New App
iCloud Notes
icloud.com
You can use Notes on iCloud.com to capture a quick thought or save something important or interesting for later, and then view those notes in the Notes app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. You can also use Notes on iCloud.com to view and edit notes you created in the Notes app.
Google Keep
google.com
Google Keep is a note-taking service developed by Google. Launched on March 20, 2013, Google Keep is available on the web, and has mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. Keep offers a variety of tools for taking notes, including text, lists, images, and audio. Users can set re...
Microsoft OneNote
onenote.com
Microsoft OneNote is a note-taking program for free-form information gathering and multi-user collaboration. It gathers users' notes, drawings, screen clippings, and audio commentaries. Notes can be shared with other OneNote users over the Internet or a network. Previously, OneNote was primarily a...
Evernote
evernote.com
Evernote is an app designed for note taking, organizing, task management, and archiving. It is developed by the Evernote Corporation, headquartered in Redwood City, California. The app allows users to create notes, which can be text, drawings, photographs, or saved web content. Notes are stored in n...
Notebook
zoho.com
The most beautiful note taking app across devices.
Sticky Notes
onenote.com
Sticky Notes is a desktop notes application included in Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10. The app loads quickly and enables users to quickly take notes using post-it note–like windows on their desktop. Sticky Notes originated in Windows XP Tablet Edition in 2002 and was included with Windows Vi...
Roam Research
roamresearch.com
As easy to use as a word document or bulleted list, and as powerful for finding, collecting, and connecting related ideas as a graph database. Collaborate with others in real time, or store all your data locally.
Simplenote
simplenote.com
Simplenote is a note-taking application with Markdown support. In addition to cross-platform apps, it can be accessed via most web browsers.Simplenote has an externally accessible API, allowing other clients to be written: macOS Dashboard widget DashNote; nvPY, a cross-platform SimpleNote client; am...
RemNote
remnote.com
The all-in-one tool for thinking and learning. Sure, it’s a note-taking tool. But there’s also flashcards, PDFs, backlinks, and more - to help you learn, stay organized, and think.
Bundled Notes
bundlednotes.com
Bundled Notes is a beautiful, intuitive cross platform notes, writing, lists, reminders and to-do app.
Capacities
capacities.io
A powerful note-taking tool that helps you organize your mind.
Notesnook
notesnook.com
Finally a much better notes alternative to Evernote that takes your privacy seriously, syncs to unlimited devices (for free) & makes note taking simple again.
NotesHub
noteshub.app
Fully cross-platform, vendor-agnostic, markdown based note-taking app
Zorbi
zorbi.com
Flashcards that can predict when you'll forget them. Zorbi makes it easy for anyone to create flashcards from Chrome and note-taking tools like Notion.
Relanote
relanote.com
A note-taking tool to help you connect the dots. Wiki or classical hierarchy, Relanote adapts to your creative workflow
Notebase
notabase.io
Notabase is a powerful and easy-to-use note-taking app. Connect your ideas together and write more effortlessly.
Joplin Cloud
joplinapp.org
Joplin is an open source note-taking app. Capture your thoughts and securely access them from any device. Joplin Cloud allows you to synchronise your notes across devices. It also lets you publish notes, and collaborate on notebooks with your friends, family or colleagues.
NoteGenie
notegenie.ai
Elevate your professional note-taking with the intelligence of NoteGenie. From social workers and medical professionals to educators and law enforcement, NoteGenie is the ultimate companion for professionals across diverse fields. Our AI-driven platform seamlessly enhances clinical documentation, s...
Passfindr
passfindr.com
Passfindr is not just a password manager or bookmark manager. Passfindr redefines the bookmark to be almost anything you want it to be. If you can type it, Passfindr can store it, find it, and encrypt it, or not. Passfindr has a complete and total dedication to RELIABILITY and, to your SECURITY. Tot...