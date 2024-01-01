App store for web apps
Top Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Software - Armenia
Natural Language Understanding (NLU) is a branch of natural language processing (NLP) that empowers users to comprehend text more effectively through the utilization of machine learning algorithms and statistical techniques. These algorithms analyze language inputs and generate various outputs tailored to specific tasks, such as part-of-speech tagging, automatic summarization, Named Entity Recognition (NER), sentiment analysis, emotion detection, parsing, tokenization, lemmatization, language detection, among others. NLU finds application in a multitude of scenarios, including chatbots, translation tools, and social media monitoring systems that scour platforms like Facebook and Twitter for relevant mentions. These algorithms are typically classified as deep learning models and are often integrated as prebuilt components within AI platforms. For a solution to be categorized under Natural Language Understanding, it must meet the following criteria: 1. Offer a deep learning algorithm specifically designed for human language interaction. 2. Access language data repositories to refine its capabilities for a particular task or domain. 3. Process language inputs and generate meaningful outputs tailored to the user's needs.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
scite.ai
scite.ai
Scite is a tool used to help researchers better discover and understand scientific articles via Smart Citations. Smart Citations allow users to see how a scientific paper has been cited by providing the context of the citation and a classification describing whether it provides supporting or contra...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn is a Text Analysis platform that allows companies to create new value from text data. It provides a simple graphical interface where users can create customized text classification and extraction analysis by training machine learning models such as sentiment analysis, topic detection, ke...
AfforAI
afforai.com
Afforai is an AI chatbot that searches, summarizes, and translates info from multiple sources to produce trustworthy research. Feed lengthy research documents to stacks of dry compliance requirements and extract the key findings you need. Afforai is your second brain, helping you distill infinite k...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
Abacus.AI
abacus.ai
The world's first AI-assisted data science platform to build ML systems and AI agents at scale. Build enterprise AI with our LLMs and novel NN techniques Organizations, including several fortune 500s, have seen an increase of 5-20% on key metrics such as revenue, profit, and cash flow by putting mo...
Iris.ai
iris.ai
Iris.ai is one of the world’s leading start-ups in the research and development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Founded in 2015, the start-up offers an award-winning AI engine for scientific text understanding. The company uses Natural Language Processing/Machine Learning to review mas...
Cohere
cohere.com
Cohere is the leading AI platform for enterprise. Our world-class AI is uniquely suited to the needs of business, unlocking unprecedented ease-of-use, accessibility, and data privacy. Cohere’s platform is cloud-agnostic, accessible through API as a managed service, and can be deployed on virtual pri...
Enago Read
read.enago.com
Enago Read (previously Raxter.io) is an AI-powered online Reading Assistant that helps academic researchers to boost their productivity by adapting to their evolving subjective needs throughout their research life-cycle. Enago Read enables the researchers to (i) discover, understand, and review rese...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai is a conversation intelligence platform that offers developers real-time transcription and insights of unstructured conversation data using advanced deep learning models. The tool provides solutions to various industries such as revenue intelligence, events and webinars, remote collaborati...
NLSQL
nlsql.com
NLSQL is B2B SaaS for empowering front-lines employees with intuitive Natural Language Interface to poorly accessible corporate data to inform and speed business decisions with significant benefits for enterprises. NLSQL is the first cloud text to SQL API, which works as a web chat interface or MS ...
Convai
convai.com
Enable your characters with humanlike conversation capabilities in games & virtual world applications.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
Tinq.ai is an AI toolkit that provides natural language processing (NLP) capabilities for developers to integrate into their applications. The toolkit includes a range of ready-to-use NLP API tools for tasks such as named-entity recognition (NER), sentiment analysis, text classification, summarizati...
Tisane Labs
tisane.ai
Tisane Labs develops text analytics for user-generated content with a focus on abuse & law enforcement / regulation applications.
Promptmetheus
promptmetheus.com
Promptmetheus is a cross-platform Prompt Engineering IDE that helps you augment your apps and workflows with the mighty capabilities of Generative AI. One powerful playground, all providers and LLMs. Device sync, real-time collaboration, full traceability, and much more... Use cases: * Augment apps...
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decisio...
Prosa.ai
prosa.ai
We are an AI company that develops solutions based on Indonesian Natural Language Processing with deep learning. Our focus is on empowering businesses to engage with their customers more effectively, streamlining operations and increasing business value through innovative AI technologies.
Plasticity
plasticity.ai
Plasticity builds natural language processing products and APIs to understand unstructured data and extract information from text. Plasticity provides prebuilt solutions to understand unstructured data and API endpoints for natural language processing. So whether you're searching for an off-the-she...
GooseAI
goose.ai
GooseAI is a fully managed NLP-as-a-Service, delivered via API. It is comparable to OpenAI in this regard. And even more, it is fully compatible with OpenAI's completion API! Our state-of-the-art selection of GPT-based language models and uncompromising speed will give you a jumpstart when starting...
Ujeebu
ujeebu.com
Web Data Extraction at Scale Scrape websites without worrying about JavaScript execution, Headless browsers or being blocked. Convert news and blog articles into structured data, and much more...
Knots
knots.io
Automate Zendesk with confidence. Knots provides a single automation solution for Zendesk that’s deliverable via no-code apps or customized code. Start streamlining time for your agents and delighting your customers today.
Kairntech
kairntech.com
From Documents to Business Impact: The problem we address is how to analyse large volumes of documents to extract the information necessary for decision making in technical, scientific, military but also commercial, legal, administrative or accounting matters. This problem is faced by all "Analysts...
deepset Cloud
docs.cloud.deepset.ai
deepset Cloud is an enterprise SaaS platform to build natural language processing applications.
AYLIEN
aylien.com
Aylien is an AI-powered news intelligence platform that provides news aggregation, search, and monitoring capabilities for data and analyst teams. The platform aims to help businesses uncover critical insights from global news data. Key features and benefits: * Access to 80,000 news sources and 1.5...
ADVANCE.AI
advance.ai
ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Fintech Association. ADVANCE.AI is a leading end-to-end SaaS risk management company in Southeast Asia, providing KYC/KYB digital identity, compliance, fraud prevention, and process automatio...
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Udger
udger.com
In which cases is the detection with useragent string suitable and when can udger.com service help you? * Business * User Experience * Technical * Others
Twinword API
twinword.com
Twinword API provides text analysis software that enables companies and organizations to build tools that can read, analyze, and process written text. Up until now, Twinword has developed 13 different Natural Language Processing APIs, including a Text Similarity, a Sentiment Analysis, and an Emotion...
Spitch
spitch.ai
Spitch is a global provider of B2B and B2C Conversational AI solutions, headquartered in Switzerland since 2014 with a presence in many countries across Europe and North America. Spitch helps enterprises to better understand and serve their customers through the use of Natural Language Processing (N...
Klassifier AI
klassifier.com
Klassifier is an artificial intelligence platform that uses machine learning to evaluate text (Text classification and ticketing) in order to automate corporate operations and save hours of manual data processing. It is a purpose-built application that does not need any ML background for the users. ...
HrFlow.ai
hrflow.ai
HrFlow.ai is an API-first company and the leading AI-powered HR data automation platform. The company helps +1000 customers (HR software vendors, Staffing agencies, large employers, and headhunting firms) to thrive in a high-volume and high-frequency labor market. The platform provides a complete a...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 1...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...