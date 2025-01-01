Find the right software and services.
Music streaming services are digital platforms that allow users to access a vast library of music content over the internet. Subscribers can listen to a wide range of songs, albums, and playlists on-demand, without the need for physical ownership or downloads. These services often offer personalized recommendations based on user preferences, curated playlists, and the ability to create custom playlists. Users can typically access the content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing a convenient and flexible way to enjoy music.
Spotify
open.spotify.com
Spotify is a music streaming app that provides access to millions of songs, playlists, and podcasts, with features for offline listening and social sharing.
YouTube Music
youtube.com
YouTube Music is a music streaming service that offers access to a vast library of songs and music videos, allowing users to create playlists and listen offline.
SoundCloud
soundcloud.com
SoundCloud is an audio platform for uploading, promoting, and sharing music and audio content. It supports both independent artists and listeners globally.
Amazon Music
amazon.com
Amazon Music is a streaming platform offering access to a large library of songs and podcasts, with both free and premium ad-free options.
Apple Music
music.apple.com
Apple Music is a music and video streaming service that offers on-demand streaming, curated playlists, and personalized recommendations across various Apple devices.
Pandora
pandora.com
Pandora is a music streaming app that offers personalized radio stations based on user preferences and integrates podcasts, with options for offline listening and playlist creation.
Brain.fm
brain.fm
Brain.fm is a music app that uses neuroscience to create tracks that enhance focus, relaxation, meditation, and sleep.
TuneIn
tunein.com
TuneIn is an audio streaming app that offers live radio, news, sports, music, and podcasts from over 100,000 stations worldwide on various devices.
Yandex Music
music.yandex.com
Yandex Music is a streaming service offering a vast library of music, playlists, audiobooks, and podcasts with personalized recommendations and offline listening options.
Deezer
deezer.com
Deezer is a music streaming app providing access to over 56 million tracks, personalized playlists, offline listening, and features like song identification.
JioSaavn
jiosaavn.com
JioSaavn is a music streaming app offering over 80 million songs, including Bollywood and regional music, with options for free and premium ad-free listening.
Wynk Music
wynk.in
Wynk Music is a streaming and downloading app offering over 24 million songs from various genres and languages, along with curated playlists and podcasts.
TIDAL
tidal.com
TIDAL is a music streaming app offering a vast library of high-quality audio tracks, personalized discovery tools, and exclusive content for fans and artists.
Apple Music Beta
music.apple.com
Apple Music Beta is a music streaming service that offers access to millions of songs, personalized playlists, and seamless integration with Apple's ecosystem.
Zing MP3
zingmp3.vn
Zing MP3 is a free music streaming app providing a large library of songs across various genres, with features like Chromecast and Android Auto integration.
Qobuz
qobuz.com
Qobuz is a music streaming app offering over 100 million tracks in high-quality and Hi-Res formats, with curated playlists and editorial content.
NhacCuaTui
nhaccuatui.com
NhacCuaTui is a music streaming app offering access to millions of licensed songs for online and offline listening, with features for personalized playlists and music discovery.
Звук
zvuk.com
Zvuk is a streaming service that offers curated playlists, top charts, and personalized music recommendations for various moments in life.
Gaana
gaana.com
Gaana is a music streaming app offering over 45 million songs in various languages, allowing users to listen, download, create playlists, and share music.
TikTok Music
music.tiktok.com
TikTok Music is an app that enhances music discovery by allowing users to save and share songs from TikTok to music streaming services like Spotify.
QQ音乐
y.qq.com
QQ音乐 is a music streaming app offering a large library of licensed songs, personalized recommendations, playlist creation, and social sharing features.
LINE MUSIC
line.me
LINE MUSIC is a music streaming service offering access to 83 million tracks, allowing users to create playlists and enjoy music without subscription fees.
酷我音乐
kuwo.cn
Kuwo Music is a music streaming and downloading app that offers high-quality audio, playlists, and a large library of over 20 million songs with customizable features.
酷狗音乐
kugou.com
KuGou Music is a Chinese digital music platform offering over 20 million songs, music streaming, downloading, and features for listening to audiobooks and more.
