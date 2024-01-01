App store for web apps
Top Music Streaming Services - Côte d’Ivoire
Music streaming services are digital platforms that allow users to access a vast library of music content over the internet. Subscribers can listen to a wide range of songs, albums, and playlists on-demand, without the need for physical ownership or downloads. These services often offer personalized recommendations based on user preferences, curated playlists, and the ability to create custom playlists. Users can typically access the content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing a convenient and flexible way to enjoy music.
Spotify
open.spotify.com
Spotify is a digital music service that gives you access to millions of songs.
YouTube Music
youtube.com
YouTube Music is a music streaming service developed by YouTube, a subsidiary of Google; it provides a tailored interface for the service oriented towards music streaming, allowing users to browse through songs and music videos on YouTube based on genres, playlists, and recommendations. The servic...
Apple Music
music.apple.com
Apple Music is a music and video streaming service developed by Apple Inc. Users select music to stream to their device on-demand, or they can listen to existing playlists. The service also includes the Internet radio station Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country, which broadcasts...
SoundCloud
soundcloud.com
SoundCloud is an online audio distribution platform and music sharing website based in Berlin, Germany, that enables its users to upload, promote, and share audio. Started in 2007 by Alexander Ljung and Eric Wahlforss, SoundCloud has grown to be one of the largest music streaming services reaching o...
Deezer
deezer.com
You bring the passion, we bring the music! Access more than 56 million tracks, anytime, anywhere!
TuneIn
tunein.com
TuneIn is an American audio streaming service delivering live news, radio, sports, music, and podcasts to over 60 million monthly active users. As of 2019, TuneIn has more than 75 million monthly active users. TuneIn is operated by company TuneIn Inc which is based in San Francisco, California. The...
Amazon Music
amazon.com
Amazon Music (previously Amazon MP3) is a music streaming platform and online music store operated by Amazon. Launched in public beta on September 25, 2007, in January 2008 it became the first music store to sell music without digital rights management (DRM) from the four major music labels (EMI, Un...
Pandora
pandora.com
Pandora is an American subscription-based music streaming service owned by Sirius XM Holdings. Based in Oakland, California, the service carries a focus on recommendations based on the "Music Genome Project" — a means of classifying individual songs by musical traits. The service originally launche...
Brain.fm
brain.fm
Brain.fm - Music designed for the brain to enhance focus, relaxation, meditation, naps and sleep within 10 - 15 minutes of use.
Wynk Music
wynk.in
Wynk Music is a music streaming & downloading app, for every mood! From Rahman to Rihanna, it has over 2.8 million songs spanning Indian and International music. Stream & download songs on Wynk Music app & discover music from its huge library covering a host of genres including Bollywood, Pop, Rock,...
JioSaavn
jiosaavn.com
Listen to Latest and Trending Bollywood Hindi songs online for free with JioSaavn anytime, anywhere. Download or listen to unlimited new & old Hindi songs online. Search from most trending, weekly top 15, Hindi movie songs, etc on JioSaavn.
TIDAL
tidal.com
TIDAL was founded for artists by artists as the next innovative streaming platform to bring value back to the music industry. We empower artists with the products, resources, services, and content required to take control of their careers and connect more deeply with fans. Available in over 60+ coun...
Apple Music Beta
music.apple.com
Fill your world with the songs, albums, and artists that define you. Get unlimited access to millions of tracks, curated playlists and original content from the artists you know and love. Experience Lossless Audio, and hear sound all around you with Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos. Over 90 milli...
Yandex Music
music.yandex.com
Yandex Music is a music streaming service developed by Yandex. Users select musical compositions, albums, collections of musical tracks to stream to their device on demand and receive personalized recommendations. The service is also available as a mobile app with versions compatible with iOS, Andro...
Gaana
gaana.com
Gaana.com- Listen & Download latest MP3 songs online. Download new or old Hindi songs, Bollywood songs, English songs* & more on Gaana+ and play offline. Create, share and listen to streaming music playlists for free.
Zing MP3
zingmp3.vn
Zing MP3 is a free music application with many outstanding features to help you have the best music experience on your mobile device. Zing MP3 brings you a rich, high-quality online music store with a full range of genres, constantly updated with the hottest new content, arranged by album, video, ar...
Qobuz
qobuz.com
More than 80 million tracks available for high sound quality unlimited streaming. Qobuz is also the worldwide leader in 24-Bit Hi-Res downloads.
NhacCuaTui
nhaccuatui.com
Experience millions of high-quality copyrighted songs and MVs at NhacCuaTui music store. Listen and download music online for free on many platforms.
LINE MUSIC
line.me
LINE MUSIC is a flat-rate music service that allows you to enjoy 83 million Japanese and Western songs without having to pay or register. From the latest rankings to music videos and karaoke, you can enjoy all the music you want! User-only events are also being held!
酷我音乐
kuwo.cn
KuWo Music - Lossless sound quality genuine online listening website, KuWo Music provides you with high-quality music, lossless music downloads, various music lists, fast new song delivery, complete theme radio stations, personalized song recommendations, high quality Listen to music online with goo...
酷狗音乐
kugou.com
Kugou Music is an online genuine music website that provides you with Kugou music player downloads, online music trial downloads, book listening, long audio, FM, novel listening and MV playback services. Kugou Music has a lot of songs! There are also a lot of crosstalk in the novel! There is also a ...
QQ音乐
y.qq.com
QQ Music is an online music service product launched by Tencent. It offers massive music online auditions, online premieres of new and popular songs, lyrics translation, mobile ringtone downloads, high-quality lossless music auditions, massive lossless music libraries, genuine music downloads, and s...
TikTok Music
music.tiktok.com
TikTok Music is a new music service for the next generation of music enthusiasts, offering an enhanced music discovery platform. Tens of millions of songs, with genuine music, a massive music library, new songs and hot songs – a high-quality music platform for listening to songs every day!
Звук
zvuk.com
Zvuk is a streaming service that magically selects music for every moment of life. Thousands of curated playlists, top charts and personalized recommendations — all in the single application. The first month of subscription is free for all new users.