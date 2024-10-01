App store for web apps
Top Multi-level Marketing (MLM) Software - Cape Verde
Multi-level marketing (MLM) software, also referred to as direct selling software or party plan software, facilitates the operational aspects of direct sales companies and their distributors throughout the sales and marketing processes. Multi-level marketing constitutes a form of network marketing wherein autonomous distributors earn compensation for selling a company’s products or services directly to consumers. Commonly marketed products within MLMs encompass cosmetics, health foods, and household goods. Within the MLM framework, distributors are prompted to enlist new distributors from their personal connections, forming what is termed their "downline." Compensation within this structure is twofold: distributors earn from their own direct sales and additionally receive commissions based on the sales generated by their downline. While multi-level marketing remains a legal business model, certain MLM enterprises have been labeled as pyramid schemes. Notably, pyramid schemes are unlawful in numerous jurisdictions, including but not limited to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, and Australia.
Pamtree
pamtree.com
Pamtree is a free business platform and MLM App, created just for network marketing professionals. Instead of lugging a heavy binder around or spending countless hours chained to your desk, you can download one simple app and see what it really means to work ‘flexibly’. Manage contacts, create to-do...
Infinite MLM Software
infinitemlmsoftware.com
Infinite MLM software is unified solution for all type of MLM business plans like binary, matrix, uni-level or any other compensation plans.
Penny AI
pennyapp.com
Penny exponentially increases revenue via the duplicatable field experience consultants & leaders demand while providing you with the data and insights at the pace of innovation you need. Penny is designed to help sales consultants interact with customers and automate sales workflows using artificia...