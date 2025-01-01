Find the right software and services.
Through mobile marketing software, businesses can strategize, execute, and oversee a variety of marketing initiatives aimed at smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices across mobile web browsers, applications, and advertising platforms. Various industries such as retail, dining, travel, and entertainment leverage these tools to captivate mobile audiences with offers, discounts, and surveys. With the capability to gather user data like browsing history and location, mobile marketing software facilitates tailored and timely engagements with both existing and prospective customers. This swift interaction often results in swift sales generation or subscriber acquisition, as customers can promptly respond via their mobile devices. Integrating these software solutions with email marketing and proactive notification tools enables marketing teams to amplify their presence throughout campaigns.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is an email marketing platform that offers tools for creating campaigns, landing pages, and automation to help businesses engage with their audience.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform for marketing teams to create automated, data-driven campaigns across multiple messaging channels.
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is a user engagement platform that allows mobile apps and websites to create and share interactive stories, enhancing user interaction without coding.
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is a platform for creating and managing custom mobile apps for iOS and Android without extensive coding knowledge.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal.io is an AI-powered customer experience platform that tailors interactions using AI and human agents to enhance customer engagement.
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs is a communication platform that enables SMS interactions for recruiters and sellers to improve engagement, manage contacts, and automate messaging.
ClickSend
clicksend.com
ClickSend is a communication platform for businesses that offers SMS, email, voice, and online mail to facilitate messaging and customer engagement.
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
The Patch Customer Retention app helps businesses retain customers through automated segmentation, personalized journeys, and analytics for improving engagement and loyalty.
Insider
useinsider.com
Insider is an omnichannel platform for marketers to create personalized customer experiences by unifying data and optimizing interactions across various channels.
Attentive
attentive.com
Attentive is an SMS marketing platform that enables businesses to engage customers through personalized mobile messaging and automation tools.
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Prokeep is a customer communication platform for wholesale distributors that centralizes messaging and improves engagement, efficiency, and sales.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is a messaging platform that enables businesses to send notifications via email, SMS, and push across various channels to engage users effectively.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is a customer experience platform that helps marketers create personalized campaigns by unifying and segmenting customer data across multiple channels.
Endear
endearhq.com
Endear is a CRM platform for retail associates, allowing personalized customer outreach and tracking through integrated profiles and omnichannel communication.
Boingnet
boingnet.com
Boingnet is a direct marketing automation platform for creating, managing, and tracking personalized direct mail campaigns, integrating them with digital marketing and CRM systems.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is a QR code generator for businesses that enables data collection and engagement tracking to optimize marketing efforts.
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
Mobiz is a text marketing solution that enables businesses to grow subscribers and send personalized messages, with analytics to target customer buying intent.
Branch
branch.io
Branch provides tools for user measurement and deep linking across devices, improving customer experiences and campaign attribution.
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire offers voice and text marketing solutions for businesses, enabling efficient communication through IVR, voice broadcast, and call tracking services.
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that enables marketers to create personalized cross-channel experiences using real-time data.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
StorifyMe is a platform that enables users to create and publish interactive stories and ads for web and mobile, enhancing user engagement and conversion.
Sender
sender.net
Sender is an email marketing platform that allows businesses to manage campaigns, automate emails, and grow subscriber lists using a user-friendly interface.
Notifyre
notifyre.com
Notifyre is a secure platform for SMS and fax communications, offering email integration, bulk messaging, fax services, and customizable workflows for businesses.
Sakari
sakari.io
Sakari is a bulk SMS messaging platform for businesses to send alerts, reminders, and marketing messages, with features for two-way texting and CRM integration.
monetag
monetag.com
Monetag helps publishers monetize their online audiences across desktop, mobile, and social channels by optimizing ad inventory and managing traffic quality.
Braze
braze.com
Braze is a customer engagement platform that enables personalized marketing across multiple channels using real-time customer data.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a platform for creating, automating, and managing Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns with in-depth analytics.
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia is a multi-channel marketing app that helps businesses manage campaigns via SMS, email, voice, and social media with automation and personalization features.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is a mobile app analytics tool that provides insights into user behavior, app performance, and revenue, supporting developers in optimizing their app strategies.
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Atomic.io is an in-app engagement tool that allows businesses to send personalized messages, enhance customer experience, and integrate easily into existing applications.
Airbridge
airbridge.io
Airbridge is a mobile measurement platform that provides attribution, analytics, and audience management tools for optimizing app growth and marketing effectiveness.
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
AppsFlyer is a mobile attribution and analytics platform that helps marketers optimize user acquisition and retention through data insights and privacy protection.
Appcues
appcues.com
Appcues is a no-code platform that enables teams to create in-app onboarding tours, messages, and surveys to enhance product adoption and user engagement.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.
Foursquare
location.foursquare.com
Foursquare provides geospatial solutions, enabling marketers to enhance targeting, analysts to access data, and developers to create location-based applications.
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ is a platform that provides tools for analytics, customer engagement, and loyalty marketing to help businesses optimize operations and enhance revenue.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly.ai is an app that automates and manages customer communications across multiple platforms like WhatsApp and SMS for better engagement and efficiency.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a customer engagement platform offering tools for mobile app analytics, user retention, and personalized marketing across various channels.
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a notification infrastructure that enables streamlined delivery of transactional and engagement messages across multiple channels using a single API.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
InAppStory enhances mobile app engagement by allowing developers to create and manage interactive stories for improved user retention and personalized experiences.
Appnext
appnext.com
Appnext is an app discovery platform that connects developers with users through personalized app recommendations based on user behavior and preferences.
Sonar
sendsonar.com
Marchex Sonar is an AI-driven text messaging platform that helps sales and marketing teams automate communication, lead qualification, and customer engagement.
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a no-code platform for app teams that enhances user engagement and retention through feature discovery tools like videos, tooltips, and walkthroughs.
Voxie
voxie.com
Voxie is a conversational AI platform that enables retail, service, and restaurant brands to engage with customers and enhance revenue through text marketing.
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is a CRM app for iGaming companies, helping them analyze player data and improve player engagement and retention through personalized experiences.
MDirector
mdirector.com
MDirector is an email marketing platform that facilitates emailing and bulk SMS to connect with audiences and optimize marketing results.
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift is a platform that enables brands to deliver personalized customer experiences through data unification, audience segmentation, and real-time engagement across channels.
ASO index
asoindex.io
ASO Index is an app optimization tool that helps developers improve visibility and downloads through keyword research, competitor analysis, and performance tracking.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow helps businesses create interactive content like quizzes and calculators, facilitating lead engagement and qualification without needing technical skills.
Reteno
reteno.com
Reteno is a user engagement platform that helps businesses manage marketing campaigns across multiple channels and personalize content to reduce churn and improve customer retention.
Practina
practina.com
Practina is an AI tool for businesses to manage social media marketing, automate posts, create ad campaigns, and handle reviews, enhancing customer engagement across platforms.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a customer engagement platform that consolidates data, automates marketing campaigns, and personalizes messaging across multiple digital channels.
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera is a customer engagement platform that utilizes push notifications, in-app messaging, and analytics to help businesses connect with and retain users.
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve marketing strategies through personalization and automation based on customer data.
Airship
airship.com
Airship is a mobile engagement platform that enhances user interaction through messaging, automation, and personalization tools for apps and websites.
